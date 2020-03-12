 Skip to content
(CNN)   US Soccer announces that it actually has a very, very good reason for paying male players more than it pays female players: Being a male player requires more skill. Wait, so male players are worse players than females by default?   (cnn.com) divider line
64
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got to admit, though. It took some balls to actually write that down in a legal filing.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the women compete with men like this?

images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I guess that's why there's all those men's US soccer victories. Oh, wait....
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you know how much tuition is for flopping college?!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Can the women compete with men like this?

[images.theconversation.com image 850x565]


Women play full matches without complaining even when they're actually bleeding.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is a solution.  Merge mens and womens teams.  Only the best or most profitable players.  Problem solved.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The fans pay the salaries. Stop going to or watching male sports players and start supporting female players.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No female player can fake and overact an on-field injury like a guy can.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Yeah, I guess that's why there's all those men's US soccer victories. Oh, wait....


Womens pro soccer is basically original 6 era NHL. There are a handful of good teams. and the US Women are the Montreal Canadians

thats not to say theres a problem with the womens game, but the competition on the womens side as far as # of competitive teams isnt even close to the same
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: There is a solution.  Merge mens and womens teams.  Only the best or most profitable players.  Problem solved.


I don't think this will end well for women players...
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Written by Harvey Weinstein's lawyers?
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The very best women's teams play football (soccer) at about the level of 15 year-old boys' teams and the very best women play tennis at about the level of a 400s-ranking man. Nobody can seriously argue that there is anything like equal ability involved.

On the other hand, women's tennis matches draw huge crowds and - in Europe anyway - attendances at women's football matches are rising, and that ought to affect pay even more than absolute skill levels.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This doesnt require a lawsuit.  Have the two teams play and when the men's team wins by double digits then everyone will understand why the women's team is paid much less.
 
advex101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How about if we go back to making the National Teams all amateurs?

I heard rep from US Soccer say once that the USMNT is supposed to be a showcase for the MLS.  Really?

When I want to see the top level of world soccer I watch the European Champions League.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kindms: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Yeah, I guess that's why there's all those men's US soccer victories. Oh, wait....

Womens pro soccer is basically original 6 era NHL. There are a handful of good teams. and the US Women are the Montreal Canadians

thats not to say theres a problem with the womens game, but the competition on the womens side as far as # of competitive teams isnt even close to the same


Get out of here with logic and sense!  Can't you see that the article was written with the purpose of creating outrage?

The difference between the amount of competitive teams in the mens and womens division is night and day.
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

orbister: The very best women's teams play football (soccer) at about the level of 15 year-old boys' teams


Stop repeating that.

The fact that they aren't competitive against top-ranked men's teams is true and stands well enough on its own without hyperbole.
 
tmyk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The logic checks out
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We dare not say it but it's not incorrect

https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/news​/​a-dallas-fc-under-15-boys-squad-beat-t​he-u-s-womens-national-team-in-a-scrim​mage/

However, the truth is that salaries follow the money and the money comes from sponsors and the sponsors track eyes on the screen.

When the audience for woman's soccer is bigger than the audience for men's soccer the money will come.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Instead of just one ball they have to handle three of course they get paid more

Input:output
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stop buying team souvenirs, tickets, and watching the men's teams on TV and start spending that money and time on women's teams, and you will see the salaries change.
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kindms: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Yeah, I guess that's why there's all those men's US soccer victories. Oh, wait....

Womens pro soccer is basically original 6 era NHL. There are a handful of good teams. and the US Women are the Montreal Canadians

thats not to say theres a problem with the womens game, but the competition on the womens side as far as # of competitive teams isnt even close to the same


What happened to the discussion about removing women's hockey from the olympics, because it was basically a battle for third between the teams Canada & the USA beat 20-nil?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: AmbassadorBooze: There is a solution.  Merge mens and womens teams.  Only the best or most profitable players.  Problem solved.

I don't think this will end well for women players...


With merged teams, there wont be women or men players.  Just players.  Is it mandatory to check a players genitals before each match?  If not, there is no reason for seperate gender teams.  Is part of soccer  to have homosexual sex on the field, so we need single gender teams?  At what point in the game are genitals important?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: The fans pay the salaries. Stop going to or watching male sports players and start supporting female players.


This is what it comes down to unfortunately.  Whether media airs it in terms of sports coverage/daily updates is another possible gate keeping problem, or whether advertisers will pay adequately for commercial time to justify increasing women players' salaries is yet another.

Personally I find women's soccer far more entertaining than men's due to the lack of diving; they're like hockey players out there, taking a beating and going back for more.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Get rid of the sport completely. It's the only way to be completely fair.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The point is that the job of MNT player (competing against senior men's national teams) requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength than does the job of WNT player (competing against senior women's national teams)"

While this may be accurate (depending how you evaluate speed and strength vis-a-vis "skill"), it is irrelevant.

These are not two leagues differentiated by skill, they are segregated by gender. Men of lesser skill are not permitted to compete for women's national teams nor (AFAIK) would a woman of particularly high skill be permitted to compete for a men's national team.

You can't tell women that they can have only Job X and not Job Y regardless of their skill level, and then tell them it's not sexist when they're paid less because Job X doesn't require as much skill as Job Y.
 
Kuta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Compete for different prizes, expect different compensation.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You wanna see my pay?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
better find some new men, then.  the ones they have now suck
 
Princip's Sandwich
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

advex101: How about if we go back to making the National Teams all amateurs?

I heard rep from US Soccer say once that the USMNT is supposed to be a showcase for the MLS.  Really?

When I want to see the top level of world soccer I watch the European Champions League.


National teams in association football have never been amateur-only for as long as there have been professional leagues.

Even in the Olympics, the amateur requirement got scrapped in 1984 due to the Eastern Bloc countries using the "oh, they're amateur players from the military" excuse to create a chasm in quality. Nowadays, they just have to be under 23, with 3 slots made available to over-23 players.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems the US men's team is really bad at playing soccer. Why not let women try out to make the team? Make the squat, get paid.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: At what point in the game are genitals important?


Know how I know you've never stood in a wall?
 
farmerj
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Women's national soccer teams play against local boy's teams for practice. Generally they will win against U-13, are competitive with U-14, and lose badly when playing against U-15. If you watch videos, you can see why: by that age the boys are simply much bigger and much faster.

Soccer is close to a worst-case as far as gender differential. For publicity, sometimes women's college teams will play a men's team, but in the women's sport, e.g. you'll see the men's football team playing against women's soccer, or women's track & field vs. men's swimming. The women can be competitive (women's track edges out men's swimming in sprinting, men's soccer beats women's basketball in basketball after double overtime, etc.), except for soccer. The women never come particularly close.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Seems the US men's team is really bad at playing soccer. Why not let women try out to make the team? Make the squat, get paid.


why are they making people squat to make the team?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Steakzilla: AmbassadorBooze: There is a solution.  Merge mens and womens teams.  Only the best or most profitable players.  Problem solved.

I don't think this will end well for women players...

With merged teams, there wont be women or men players.  Just players.  Is it mandatory to check a players genitals before each match?  If not, there is no reason for seperate gender teams.  Is part of soccer  to have homosexual sex on the field, so we need single gender teams?  At what point in the game are genitals important?


Women consistently rank lower in many sports than men.  Mixed gender teams means less women will get to play.  Sure some women will make the team and earn the big salaries but the teams won't even come close to 50% female.  Other people already mentioned this above.  Professional teams are really supported by the fans.  When more fans watch women's soccer they will get paid more.
 
Kuta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Princip's Sandwich: advex101: How about if we go back to making the National Teams all amateurs?

I heard rep from US Soccer say once that the USMNT is supposed to be a showcase for the MLS.  Really?

When I want to see the top level of world soccer I watch the European Champions League.

National teams in association football have never been amateur-only for as long as there have been professional leagues.

Even in the Olympics, the amateur requirement got scrapped in 1984 due to the Eastern Bloc countries using the "oh, they're amateur players from the military" excuse to create a chasm in quality. Nowadays, they just have to be under 23, with 3 slots made available to over-23 players.


Ohhhh.  So that's clearly why they boycotted The Los Angeles Olympiad.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 850x581]

You wanna see my pay?


Oh good GOD no!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: AmbassadorBooze: Steakzilla: AmbassadorBooze: There is a solution.  Merge mens and womens teams.  Only the best or most profitable players.  Problem solved.

I don't think this will end well for women players...

With merged teams, there wont be women or men players.  Just players.  Is it mandatory to check a players genitals before each match?  If not, there is no reason for seperate gender teams.  Is part of soccer  to have homosexual sex on the field, so we need single gender teams?  At what point in the game are genitals important?

Women consistently rank lower in many sports than men.  Mixed gender teams means less women will get to play.  Sure some women will make the team and earn the big salaries but the teams won't even come close to 50% female.  Other people already mentioned this above.  Professional teams are really supported by the fans.  When more fans watch women's soccer they will get paid more.


Some players get paid more than others on the same team.  Even now.  So, we should drop gender from sports, except the ones that require genital contact, like penis fencing, and merge all gender specfic sports teams into genderless sports teams.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can't believe they actually went with 'men are faster and stronger so they should get paid more'. Thatsaboldmovecotton.jpg
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: WhiskeySticks: Seems the US men's team is really bad at playing soccer. Why not let women try out to make the team? Make the squat, get paid.

why are they making people squat to make the team?


Do you even sport?

in all reality, both men and women soccer players sit down to pee.
 
patrick767
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's like US Soccer wants people to hate them, and oh wow, people in this thread think the hypothetical performance of a women's team against a top men's teams is somehow relevant. FFS. They're not competing against the men's teams. They never will. It has no bearing whatsoever on what they should be paid.

The revenue generated is a better argument, but flawed because they're just talking about prize money from tournaments. Never mind merchandise licensing, TV rights, etc? Any comparison of revenues needs to include all the revenue streams.
 
DoBeDoBeDo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 850x581]

You wanna see my pay?


I mean getting paid in Roast Beef is an interesting tactic.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze:

Some players get paid more than others on the same team.  Even now.  So, we should drop gender from sports, except the ones that require genital contact, like penis fencing, and merge all gender specfic sports teams into genderless sports teams.

Why do you hate female athletes?
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Deja by.
 
Claude the Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Claude the Dog: Deja by.


I meant deja vu.  And also trunk.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Steakzilla: AmbassadorBooze: There is a solution.  Merge mens and womens teams.  Only the best or most profitable players.  Problem solved.

I don't think this will end well for women players...

With merged teams, there wont be women or men players.  Just players.  Is it mandatory to check a players genitals before each match?  If not, there is no reason for seperate gender teams.  Is part of soccer  to have homosexual sex on the field,


Now there's a good way to increase viewership of the women's teams!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: AmbassadorBooze:

Some players get paid more than others on the same team.  Even now.  So, we should drop gender from sports, except the ones that require genital contact, like penis fencing, and merge all gender specfic sports teams into genderless sports teams.

Why do you hate female athletes?


I dont see gender when watching sport.  Why do inspect genitals while watching sport?
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Seems the US men's team is really bad at playing soccer. Why not let women try out to make the team? Make the squat, get paid.


because the US Womens team loses to 15 year old boys from the very same feeder programs as the guys getting smoked on the world stage.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 850x581]

You wanna see my pay?


We have
Fark user imageView Full Size


/(deleted: in 3..2..)
 
farmerj
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here's men's football vs. women's soccer, in soccer: https://www.youtube.com/watch​?v=n-fiyj​VrfIQ

Men's soccer vs. women's basketball, in basketball: https://www.youtube.com/w​atch?v=iI4oM4​GOInQ

Men's basketball vs. women's swimming, in swimming: https://www.youtube.com/wat​ch?v=nqO5QX​ICSdg
 
