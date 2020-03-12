 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   Man with coronavirus boards plane from New York to Florida. Quarantine-arity ensues   (wkbw.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, West Palm Beach, Florida, WEST PALM BEACH, Palm Beach International Airport, Palm Beach County, JetBlue flight, test results, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Fire Rescue  
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PBI is literally down the road from Mar A Lago. It's where Air Force One flies in and out.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remaining passengers were released

Well thank god for that.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's uncontainable because people are just assholes.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When do we start charging people like this with crimes?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have to fly into Orlando Saturday. Not amused.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The person across the way from me was taken to the back of the plane. He was wearing masks and gloves. His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn't feeling well. She said he had gotten a phone call with his test results right before we had taken off, implying that he had a positive test but not actually saying it," said passenger Scott Rodman.

It's comforting to know that Americans are the kind of folks who, when bitten by a zombie, would farking hide it from the rest of the group.
 
Bowen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: "The person across the way from me was taken to the back of the plane. He was wearing masks and gloves. His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn't feeling well. She said he had gotten a phone call with his test results right before we had taken off, implying that he had a positive test but not actually saying it," said passenger Scott Rodman.

It's comforting to know that Americans are the kind of folks who, when bitten by a zombie, would farking hide it from the rest of the group.


I always hated that part of the movie. Like, who would be so needlessly selfish?

Oh, right...most people would.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When he gets better, everyone on the plane gets to kick him in the nuts.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

urger: PBI is literally down the road from Mar A Lago. It's where Air Force One flies in and out.


Pfft.  Seasons over dah-link.  The only ones left in PB are the Poors.
 
physt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: It's uncontainable because people are just assholes.


There really isn't any better way to say this.
 
physt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bowen: FormlessOne: "The person across the way from me was taken to the back of the plane. He was wearing masks and gloves. His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn't feeling well. She said he had gotten a phone call with his test results right before we had taken off, implying that he had a positive test but not actually saying it," said passenger Scott Rodman.

It's comforting to know that Americans are the kind of folks who, when bitten by a zombie, would farking hide it from the rest of the group.

I always hated that part of the movie. Like, who would be so needlessly selfish?

Oh, right...most people would.


This is just like that part of the movie where someone notices that the other person is infected but then everyone else notices that everyone else is infected too. The only logical thing to do is start bashing everyone you see over the head with a shovel.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's simple, don't travel like this.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bowen: FormlessOne: "The person across the way from me was taken to the back of the plane. He was wearing masks and gloves. His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn't feeling well. She said he had gotten a phone call with his test results right before we had taken off, implying that he had a positive test but not actually saying it," said passenger Scott Rodman.

It's comforting to know that Americans are the kind of folks who, when bitten by a zombie, would farking hide it from the rest of the group.

I always hated that part of the movie. Like, who would be so needlessly selfish?

Oh, right...most people would.


That's one of my big takeaways from this. That stupid scene in movies where someone is clearly infected but still traveling and infecting others is no longer a stupid scene.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So when do we shut down domestic air travel? When is that happening? Because I need to fly next weekend and I'm starting to wonder if my ticket cost will just be lost.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

urger: PBI is literally down the road from Mar A Lago. It's where Air Force One flies in and out.


So what are you saying? There's a chance?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: It's uncontainable because people are just assholes.


Pretty much this.

Last night, my wife (a college dean) told me just before going to bed about the European travel ban, and that she has students in Europe on spring break who won't be able to get back home.  My first thought wasn't about the wisdom of the travel ban, but rather why the hell people still thought it a good idea to travel the goddamn globe in the middle of a pandemic.

And it's because they're assholes.  Selfish assholes.
 
Marine1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Goodie.

He should be given a chance to get over the virus, then thrown in jail for three months.
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Now they are trying to make a big deal, that this virus can "live" for up to THREE DAYS on
surfaces like metal & plastic.  So?  The common flu virus can live for up to TWO days.
But, the sheeple will panic once the media starts drumming this up.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bowen: FormlessOne: "The person across the way from me was taken to the back of the plane. He was wearing masks and gloves. His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn't feeling well. She said he had gotten a phone call with his test results right before we had taken off, implying that he had a positive test but not actually saying it," said passenger Scott Rodman.

It's comforting to know that Americans are the kind of folks who, when bitten by a zombie, would farking hide it from the rest of the group.

I always hated that part of the movie. Like, who would be so needlessly selfish?

Oh, right...most people would.


I laugh at all the self-righteous knobs in these threads. Hey knobs it'll be your turn with the virus and the consequences soon enough and we'll see how truly self-sacrificing you'll be  (98% sure you won't be, not even a little)

The govt farked us already with a non-reaction, finger pointing, shiatting the bed on testing, etcetera, and the knobs are going to react to that by randomly crucifying innocent or mostly-innocent people
 
TrixieDelite
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Antidamascus: Bowen: FormlessOne: "The person across the way from me was taken to the back of the plane. He was wearing masks and gloves. His wife was sitting in the same row as me and mentioned to others that he wasn't feeling well. She said he had gotten a phone call with his test results right before we had taken off, implying that he had a positive test but not actually saying it," said passenger Scott Rodman.

It's comforting to know that Americans are the kind of folks who, when bitten by a zombie, would farking hide it from the rest of the group.

I always hated that part of the movie. Like, who would be so needlessly selfish?

Oh, right...most people would.

That's one of my big takeaways from this. That stupid scene in movies where someone is clearly infected but still traveling and infecting others is no longer a stupid scene.


Hello, Jimbo.
 
