(Guardian)   Coronavirus is destroying the sex party scene. Yes hands off orgies will not become a thing   (theguardian.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This seems oddly apt.
Tom Lehrer | "I Got It From Agnes"
Youtube 6WHSVOVLmNY
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Peter North did one hands-free, just sayin'.

/oh don't pretend you haven't seen it
//if you haven't, you will in a few moments I bet
///dirty buggers
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Sands of Modesto - SNL
Youtube qwjRnJ9hNDw
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Teledildonics to the rescue!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well shoot, there goes my weekend plans.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Eh subby :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's okay, I'm on PrEP.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, now that it's affecting me, I guess this is serious.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm investigating in RealDoll futures.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can I still peer into the window and watch?
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They say you only need to be six feet away from each other but I assume that means your face. Since my 7' shlong ain't sheddin' viruses, I think we can continue filming "Bona Not Corona 5: No Time for a Wuhan Job".
 
