 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KKTV Colorado Springs)   If you're the parent who sent your kid to middle school with a bag of THC-laced candy to hand out to its classmates, Commerce City, CO police would like to have a little chat with you   (kktv.com) divider line
35
    More: Scary, Police, Front Range Urban Corridor, High school, Middle school, Criminal Investigation Department, COMMERCE CITY, middle school students, youth THC use  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 12:08 PM (7 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Here, son, take $200 worth of edibles to school and have a great day. I'll just sit here and wait for the police.

/said no parent, ever.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 hours ago  
its?!? How about their.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Probably to figure out why you would risk bringing kids to Commerce City in the first place. Place should just be renamed to Superfund Acres.
 
tuxq
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well 9 kids could have been spared crippling medical debt by getting a pint of ice cream and turning on spongebob.

I'd expect this kind of reaction to thc from Utah, but a state where it's legal? Way to harsh their mellow man.
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 hours ago  

tuxq: Well 9 kids could have been spared crippling medical debt by getting a pint of ice cream and turning on spongebob.

I'd expect this kind of reaction to thc from Utah, but a state where it's legal? Way to harsh their mellow man.


"Nine of the Adams City Middle School students were put in ambulances after they became disoriented and started vomiting."

That's overreacting and harshing their mellow to you?  So, you've had moments where you vomited from ingesting a food product laced with THC and thought "Spongebob and chill, that's my groove."?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Confiscated by teachers who proclaimed "I deserve this!!!"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So a kid raided his parent's stash, got busted at school, and turned his parents in.
 
oldfool
‘’ 7 hours ago  
THC!?! Whew! What a relief, mine has LSD.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 7 hours ago  
From what I hear about US middle schools nowadays they should be giving the little bastards edibles at 8:00am like communion.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 7 hours ago  

stuhayes2010: So a kid raided his parent's stash, got busted at school, and turned his parents in.


My kid did that to his mom/step-jackass when he was in high school in CO.  I had to help pay my kids lawyer bills, but wish to hell his mom/step-jackass would have gotten worse treatment by the courts for not securing it from him in the first place.

/legalize it
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 6 hours ago  

tuxq: Well 9 kids could have been spared crippling medical debt by getting a pint of ice cream and turning on spongebob.

I'd expect this kind of reaction to thc from Utah, but a state where it's legal? Way to harsh their mellow man.


Strong edibles are no joke.  Espcially if it's a kid thats inexperienced and was dosed without their knowledge.

Hell, I'd be pissed off if somebody dosed me without my consent, and I've eaten plenty of edibles in my time.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pretty sure they know who the kid's parent are. Unless the kid is a couch surfer.
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Magnus: tuxq: Well 9 kids could have been spared crippling medical debt by getting a pint of ice cream and turning on spongebob.

I'd expect this kind of reaction to thc from Utah, but a state where it's legal? Way to harsh their mellow man.

"Nine of the Adams City Middle School students were put in ambulances after they became disoriented and started vomiting."

That's overreacting and harshing their mellow to you?  So, you've had moments where you vomited from ingesting a food product laced with THC and thought "Spongebob and chill, that's my groove."?


Yes.
 
morg
‘’ 6 hours ago  

beezeltown: Here, son, take $200 worth of edibles to school and have a great day. I'll just sit here and wait for the police.

/said no parent, ever.


"Son, you can't take those to school. We're saving them for Halloween."
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Magnus: tuxq: Well 9 kids could have been spared crippling medical debt by getting a pint of ice cream and turning on spongebob.

I'd expect this kind of reaction to thc from Utah, but a state where it's legal? Way to harsh their mellow man.

"Nine of the Adams City Middle School students were put in ambulances after they became disoriented and started vomiting."

That's overreacting and harshing their mellow to you?  So, you've had moments where you vomited from ingesting a food product laced with THC and thought "Spongebob and chill, that's my groove."?


Disoriented and vomiting are normal conditions in Commerce City.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Magnus: "Nine of the Adams City Middle School students were put in ambulances after they became disoriented and started vomiting."

That's overreacting and harshing their mellow to you?


Well "disoriented" is really more like a feature than a bug, and kids will throw up for basically any reason.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The kid just took it for "show and chill".
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Tad_Waxpole: tuxq: Well 9 kids could have been spared crippling medical debt by getting a pint of ice cream and turning on spongebob.

I'd expect this kind of reaction to thc from Utah, but a state where it's legal? Way to harsh their mellow man.

Strong edibles are no joke.  Espcially if it's a kid thats inexperienced and was dosed without their knowledge.

Hell, I'd be pissed off if somebody dosed me without my consent, and I've eaten plenty of edibles in my time.


I went on vacation a couple of years ago and my dad came over to do some things at my house and found my special cookies in the back of the fridge.  He didn't realize they were special before he was 4 cookies and a couple of beers in.  He had to have a talk with his dogs about how they might be stuck at my house for a while.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Probably to figure out why you would risk bringing kids to Commerce City in the first place. Place should just be renamed to Superfund Acres.


I see you're familiar with Commerce City.

Every trip down 270 is a fun game of "What unique scent will the Suncor Refinery, the generating station, the garbage transfer station, the two wastewater treatment facilities, the concrete batch plant, the Purina feed factory, and Starbuds, combine to create in the air today?"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Art Teacher would like to have a word in private, too....
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 hours ago  

beezeltown: Here, son, take $200 worth of edibles to school and have a great day. I'll just sit here and wait for the police.

/said no parent, ever.


Some angry parent is standing by the door waiting for their little darling to get home.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

AngryDragon: From what I hear about US middle schools nowadays they should be giving the little bastards edibles at 8:00am like communion.



Lulz.

Although we already have too many kids falling asleep in class as it is.

But if I had been high back then, and it was on a school day, the chocolate chip cookies from the cafeteria would have tasted even better, and they were already delicious AF.
 
Esroc
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Legalization became stupid when they decided turning drugs into literal candy was absolutely okay. I lean to the side of legalization because an adult should be able to put whatever the fark they want into their body. But of course stoner burnouts can't be trusted to be responsible with it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Esroc: Legalization became stupid when they decided turning drugs into literal candy was absolutely okay. I lean to the side of legalization because an adult should be able to put whatever the fark they want into their body. But of course stoner burnouts can't be trusted to be responsible with it.


What's your take on wine coolers?  :-)
 
Petroleum Oligarch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bluenovaman: Tad_Waxpole: tuxq: Well 9 kids could have been spared crippling medical debt by getting a pint of ice cream and turning on spongebob.

I'd expect this kind of reaction to thc from Utah, but a state where it's legal? Way to harsh their mellow man.

Strong edibles are no joke.  Espcially if it's a kid thats inexperienced and was dosed without their knowledge.

Hell, I'd be pissed off if somebody dosed me without my consent, and I've eaten plenty of edibles in my time.

I went on vacation a couple of years ago and my dad came over to do some things at my house and found my special cookies in the back of the fridge.  He didn't realize they were special before he was 4 cookies and a couple of beers in.  He had to have a talk with his dogs about how they might be stuck at my house for a while.


Cookies and beer? Was he dunking them?
 
CouldaWouldShoulda
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bluenovaman: My kid did that to his mom/step-jackass when he was in high school in CO. I had to help pay my kids lawyer bills, but wish to hell his mom/step-jackass would have gotten worse treatment by the courts for not securing it from him in the first place.


So it was an amicable split?
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Magnus: tuxq: Well 9 kids could have been spared crippling medical debt by getting a pint of ice cream and turning on spongebob.

I'd expect this kind of reaction to thc from Utah, but a state where it's legal? Way to harsh their mellow man.

"Nine of the Adams City Middle School students were put in ambulances after they became disoriented and started vomiting."

That's overreacting and harshing their mellow to you?  So, you've had moments where you vomited from ingesting a food product laced with THC and thought "Spongebob and chill, that's my groove."?


Well, as for me, I would probably choose to let it pass it if I knew that was why I was feeling disoriented and vomiting, but I didn't click the article so I don't know if that's the case here.

But of course schools have to limit their liability so they're practically required to overreact.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: bluenovaman: Tad_Waxpole: tuxq: Well 9 kids could have been spared crippling medical debt by getting a pint of ice cream and turning on spongebob.

I'd expect this kind of reaction to thc from Utah, but a state where it's legal? Way to harsh their mellow man.

Strong edibles are no joke.  Espcially if it's a kid thats inexperienced and was dosed without their knowledge.

Hell, I'd be pissed off if somebody dosed me without my consent, and I've eaten plenty of edibles in my time.

I went on vacation a couple of years ago and my dad came over to do some things at my house and found my special cookies in the back of the fridge.  He didn't realize they were special before he was 4 cookies and a couple of beers in.  He had to have a talk with his dogs about how they might be stuck at my house for a while.

Cookies and beer? Was he dunking them?


He can drink a beer with pretty much anything...I've seen him wash a birthday cake down with a beer.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BigNumber12: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Probably to figure out why you would risk bringing kids to Commerce City in the first place. Place should just be renamed to Superfund Acres.

I see you're familiar with Commerce City.

Every trip down 270 is a fun game of "What unique scent will the Suncor Refinery, the generating station, the garbage transfer station, the two wastewater treatment facilities, the concrete batch plant, the Purina feed factory, and Starbuds, combine to create in the air today?"


I have friends who live there and go to Rocky Mountain Arsenal ( America's prettiest chemical weapons factory ) a fair bit.

The best part of driving 270 at night  is the murder hole. The ramp down into the waste transfer facility always looks like the scene to a horror movie.
 
bigfire
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BigNumber12: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Probably to figure out why you would risk bringing kids to Commerce City in the first place. Place should just be renamed to Superfund Acres.

I see you're familiar with Commerce City.

Every trip down 270 is a fun game of "What unique scent will the Suncor Refinery, the generating station, the garbage transfer station, the two wastewater treatment facilities, the concrete batch plant, the Purina feed factory, and Starbuds, combine to create in the air today?"


The answer is Cancer.  The different scents are what type.  For example if you had a WD-40, Fruit Stripe Gum, and rotting coffee ground dog vomit smell would be paragangliomas cancer.

How do I know?  We lived near a Superfund site as kids.  Most of us survived.  most of us.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lucky kids
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Esroc: Legalization became stupid when they decided turning drugs into literal candy was absolutely okay. I lean to the side of legalization because an adult should be able to put whatever the fark they want into their body. But of course stoner burnouts can't be trusted to be responsible with it.


Alcohol prohibition never should have been rescinded, look at all those DUIs!!!1!!
 
nanim
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
billstewart
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm temporarily in Twitter Jail (because they decided I was "acting like a robot" when my internet line was flaky and Tweetdeck kept reloading itself, still waiting for them to respond to the trouble ticket about how to get out of jail), so I'll biatch at the @SmartColorado prohibitionists here instead.

Sorry, dudes, but that's bogus propaganda. Sure, back in the 60s Americans smoked ditchweed instead of hash like the Europeans, but if you ate a few grams of hash or a couple of weed cookies thinking it was chocolate back then, you'd have gotten just as disoriented.  I'm surprised kids were vomiting (but being disoriented does that to some people); back in those years the kids who'd be stoners now used booze for that.

The real question is whether the kid who brought the edibles to school told the other kids they were weed (ok but dumb) or just candy (not ok.)
 
tirob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

billstewart: The real question is whether the kid who brought the edibles to school told the other kids they were weed (ok but dumb) or just candy (not ok.)


Irrelevant/distinction without a difference, legally.  No kid of middle school age can legally agree to eat that garbage, not even in Colorado.

The_Sponge: Esroc: Legalization became stupid when they decided turning drugs into literal candy was absolutely okay. I lean to the side of legalization because an adult should be able to put whatever the fark they want into their body. But of course stoner burnouts can't be trusted to be responsible with it.

What's your take on wine coolers?  :-)


My take is that candy that has THC in it is a lot easier to smuggle into seventh grade than six-packs of wine coolers are.

beezeltown: Here, son, take $200 worth of edibles to school and have a great day. I'll just sit here and wait for the police.

/said no parent, ever.


Not so sure about this.  According to TFA, the cops have an open investigation on a charge of contributing.

robodog: its?!? How about their.


Doesn't agree with the antecedent.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.