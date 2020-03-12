 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Shopkeeper thwarts would-be robber by throwing a pot of chili in his face. To make it even worse, there were no beans in the chili   (metro.co.uk) divider line
49
    More: Amusing, Crime, Theft, A1 Convenience store, Robbery, stunned man stumbles, store owner, shop worker, West Midlands Police  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The shopkeeper keeps a tub of chilli powder under his counter to defend himself

Well, that's the *only* reason anyone in England is going to have chili powder.  They sure as fark aren't going to cook with it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
twscritic.files.wordpress.comView Full Size



/now, skip to the Phoebe Cates part...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
relevantmagazine.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: The shopkeeper keeps a tub of chilli powder under his counter to defend himself

Well, that's the *only* reason anyone in England is going to have chili powder.  They sure as fark aren't going to cook with it.


avforums.comView Full Size

ABOMINATION!
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There shouldn't be any beans in chili.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Crook con carne.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
First off subby, it was chili powder, not chili.  And secondly chili doesn't have beans in it.  If there are beans in it, it isn't chili it's spicy bean soup.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Queue the robbers lawyer; sue for damages caused by the chili powder to the robbers eyes, pain & suffering, etc.

/wait....this didn't happen in the US?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


I initially read that as "Spicemaster" and was like "way to use it for its intended purpose!"
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Way to go Hamilton!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A beans in chili discussion?

This will be calm and rational like an HOA discussion or a New York vs. Chicago pizza discussion.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Queue the robbers lawyer; sue for damages caused by the chili powder to the robbers eyes, pain & suffering, etc.

/wait....this didn't happen in the US?


Quesue cheese
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just here to agree with you other farkers above that subby doesn't know what they're talking about - No beans in chili, dammit.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: A beans in chili discussion?

This will be calm and rational like an HOA discussion or a New York vs. Chicago pizza discussion.


See also: pop vs soda, hot dish vs casserole
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [i0.wp.com image 540x405]

I initially read that as "Spicemaster" and was like "way to use it for its intended purpose!"


The spice must stow!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Beans were added to stretch out the portions of chili.  I don't mind chili with or without beans as long as it tastes spicy and has a kick then we are good.  I think a bigger debate should be ground beef or chunks of beef.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: [i0.wp.com image 540x405]

I initially read that as "Spicemaster" and was like "way to use it for its intended purpose!"



A spacemaster full of spice?
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I did not say this. I was not here."
 
ifky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Pocket sand chili powder
 
hershy799
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Beans go in red chili. Not in green

/Runs
//Not "the runs" since I haven't eaten chili
 
Gleeman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: There shouldn't be any beans in chili.


No beans it's just a sloppy joe without the bun.


/change my mind
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Queue the robbers lawyer; sue for damages caused by the chili powder to the robbers eyes, pain & suffering, etc.

/wait....this didn't happen in the US?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Everyone except obnoxious foodies decided long ago that it's all chili regardless of whether beans are in it. Get over it. Things change. Words evolve and incorporate new meanings. In this case the word "chili" now refers to a spicy dish that sometimes has beans in it. Find a new hill to die on.

Literally also now has a second meaning of figuratively. If this angers you then you live a blessed life and probably should stop going outside because the world is scary and ever changing and you clearly can't handle it.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: There shouldn't be any beans in chili.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Just here to agree with you other farkers above that subby doesn't know what they're talking about - No beans in chili, dammit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I prefer no bean chili just because I don't like beans. Turkey Hill comes in both versions so I have to trust their judgement.
But I saw someone on the food Network says that traditional chili has no beans, but in this area they were covering (Texas maybe?) the way to eat it was to put it over a blanket of spaghetti, which I just find strange.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe we need more terms depending on how you eat it. Condiment for hot dogs or burgers? In a bowl w/ cilantro? Flinging it in somebody's face to foil a robbery? Different terms. I don't mean chili or chile.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These chili arguments are like woopy pyriteberg wearing a top hat.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
According to the international chili society, red chili has no beans while home style chili may have beans.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UberDave: Well, that's the *only* reason anyone in England is going to have chili powder.  They sure as fark aren't going to cook with it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/but sadly very unoriginal
//and just as dated as bad teeth jokes
///chilli powder slashies
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Esroc: Everyone except obnoxious foodies decided long ago that it's all chili regardless of whether beans are in it. Get over it. Things change. Words evolve and incorporate new meanings. In this case the word "chili" now refers to a spicy dish that sometimes has beans in it. Find a new hill to die on.

Literally also now has a second meaning of figuratively. If this angers you then you live a blessed life and probably should stop going outside because the world is scary and ever changing and you clearly can't handle it.


NO! THERE IS ONLY ONE TRUE PATH! YOU ARE USURPERS AND PRETENDERS!
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, subby, try saying that in Texas.
 
skinink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The robber is described as 5'9", male, and spicy.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: A beans in chili discussion?

This will be calm and rational like an HOA discussion or a New York vs. Chicago pizza discussion.


well my chili pizza has beans and pineapple on it until the HOA made me stop giving it out at little league games.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Esroc: Everyone except obnoxious foodies decided long ago that it's all chili regardless of whether beans are in it. Get over it. Things change. Words evolve and incorporate new meanings. In this case the word "chili" now refers to a spicy dish that sometimes has beans in it. Find a new hill to die on.



OK: White clam pizza isn't pizza.
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: There shouldn't be any beans in chili.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: A beans in chili discussion?

This will be calm and rational like an HOA discussion or a New York vs. Chicago pizza discussion.


You mean The World vs. Chicago pizza because nobody outside of Chicago eats that crap. Also, HOA discussions are usually not even sided. It's generally 45 people ranting about that guy who doesn't mow enough or painted his house green
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blazing Saddles 40th Anniversary - Beans - Available May 6
Youtube zv_f5qrf1Yk
 
Esroc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Esroc: Everyone except obnoxious foodies decided long ago that it's all chili regardless of whether beans are in it. Get over it. Things change. Words evolve and incorporate new meanings. In this case the word "chili" now refers to a spicy dish that sometimes has beans in it. Find a new hill to die on.


OK: White clam pizza isn't pizza.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ElPresidente: UberDave: Well, that's the *only* reason anyone in England is going to have chili powder.  They sure as fark aren't going to cook with it.

[Fark user image 284x177]

/but sadly very unoriginal
//and just as dated as bad teeth jokes
///chilli powder slashies


You can let me have it when a Texas thread comes up again.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

meintx2001: First off subby, it was chili powder, not chili.  And secondly chili doesn't have beans in it.  If there are beans in it, it isn't chili it's spicy bean soup.


Or beany spice soup.
 
chappy62
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Just here to agree with you other farkers above that subby doesn't know what they're talking about - No beans in chili, dammit.

[Fark user image image 201x200]


Why? Is diced Jesus your "go to" bean substitute for your Not Chili?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Erebus1954: A beans in chili discussion?

This will be calm and rational like an HOA discussion or a New York vs. Chicago pizza discussion.

See also: pop vs soda, hot dish vs casserole


Maybe we can add chili vs. chilli vs. chile.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You have to have beans in chili to keep it from sinking too far into the spaghetti.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Erebus1954: A beans in chili discussion?

This will be calm and rational like an HOA discussion or a New York vs. Chicago pizza discussion.

See also: pop vs soda, hot dish vs casserole

Maybe we can add chili vs. chilli vs. chile.


Oooh, I like it
 
IkonOlator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
take the beans out and it's spagheitti sauce
 
IkonOlator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Esroc: Literally also now has a second meaning of figuratively. If this angers you then you live a blessed life and probably should stop going outside because the world is scary and ever changing and you clearly can't handle it.


Hijacking a thread with contranyms, eh?  That's so bad.  You should receive a citation.  I don't mean to be critical of your critical views, but bugger off.  This is about chili and beans.  It's certainly not about chili con carne, because that would be redundant.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.