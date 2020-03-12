 Skip to content
Boris Johnson to chair emergency Cobra meeting today, during which he is expected to approve moving to the "delay phase" of the coronavirus response
posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 11:44 AM



Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
youre killing independent george
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Kinda enjoying BoJo finally getting to be PM and have it all turn to ashes in his grubby, wondering hands.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
genner
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Joe Stapler
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 hours ago  
With the run on cleaning supplies, COBRA is well positioned for word domination.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Joe Stapler: [Fark user image image 512x417]


Wait: shouldn't all this be Action Man?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Kept reading that as "RIP dead possum" and trying to figure out how that sentence made sense.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why does a place with a nationalized health plan need COBRA?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Zoltan!" oh crap... Zartan
 
schwarzsturm
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Meh, his "leadership skills" are more along the lines of Major Bludd.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Don't look at me, I voted Saxon.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Boring explanation

The civil service group that directly supports the PM and other Cabinet members is called the Cabinet Office, they have a large building at 70 Whitehall, very close to Downing Street.

They have several secure briefing rooms. The largest is Cabinet Office Briefing Room A, which is used for meetings on handling emergencies, basically the equivalent of the White House Situation Room, but because these meetings were always in Cabinet Office Briefing Room A, the newspapers started calling those meeting COBRA.

And, of course, it stuck. Now, any committee called up by the PM to deal with an emergency situation is a COBRA meeting, but in most UK newspapers, acronyms pronounced as words are written with initial caps, not all cap, so Nasa and Cobra.

And now you know.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Who wants a waterboarding?

I do!
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Y'all checked the block on G.I. Joe, but still kinda disappointed no one has made a Cobra Kai reference yet.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Trocadero
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SNAFUq: Y'all checked the block on G.I. Joe, but still kinda disappointed no one has made a Cobra Kai reference yet.


That stupid ass commercial has sucked all the joy from those references for the immediate future. They're not terrible commercials, but they're never ending, I think they just took all the Michael Bloomberg commercial slots and replaced half of them w/ this commercial, and the other half w/ those Progressive sign spinner stupidity.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 7 hours ago  

macadamnut
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Joe Stapler: [Fark user image image 512x417]

Wait: shouldn't all this be Action Man?


MythDragon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cobra la la la la la la la
Youtube rUw8cN6R8o0
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thread needs more Asian Baroness
Somaticasual
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If we're going with cartoon analogies, I always assumed he was more of a Decepticon....
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Boris to claim Brexit has slowed the spread.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Mega Steve: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Joe Stapler: [Fark user image image 512x417]

Wait: shouldn't all this be Action Man?

[Fark user image image 230x325]


"April 2, 2016. A stroke."
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MythDragon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rUw8cN6R​8o0]


I only recently learned that "Cobra-La" was a play on the words "Shangri-La".

So now I know.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Joe Stapler: MythDragon: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/rUw8cN6R​8o0]

I only recently learned that "Cobra-La" was a play on the words "Shangri-La".

So now I know.


Shiatty play. Boo.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wouldn't trust BloJo as far as I could throw him.
He should be quaranteened - I mean, after yesterdays incident of his health minister going into obscurity - er - I mean 'self-isolation'. He (I call it 'he' for want of a better definition) and the rest of 'em should be tested anyway - limit the risk and all that.
Prepared for the worst. I have food, I have toilet rolls and a ton of soap (seriously - sanitiser? no good).
Need to go shopping at some point this week. I am ready. I have a tub of sanitiser tied to the end of a selfie stick - if it means me getting it out and using it as a distraction - I am ready to do so.
I haven't seen the carnage here where folk are going nuts over stuff they don't need - there's time though!
ANYWAY...
BloJo and his GF need to be tested - I mean, she is carrying his spawn...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just want to read about the death of the even bigger POS Piers Morgan.

Wouldn't that be nice?
 
Rennisa
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wasn't it just yesterday that Trump claimed travel restrictions were placed on Eurpoean citizens but not the UK due to their amazing response?

If my memory is correct, this farking hilarious since it is only a day later.
 
imashark
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cobra Commander In A Transformers Episode
Youtube YDwTDndm4b8
 
CzarChasm
‘’ 3 hours ago  
G.I. Joe: Season 1 - The Viper is Coming: Clip 3
Youtube eyXrwbg1G7c
 
