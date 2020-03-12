 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Doctors say you shouldn't put frozen potatoes in your anus. But what do doctors know?   (iheartintelligence.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you spud-stud shame me, subby!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Idol - Eyes Without A Face (Official Music Video)
Youtube 9OFpfTd0EIs
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not the boss of me
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If putting frozen potatoes in your anus is wrong then I don't want to be right!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't imagine anything frozen to be good in the keister
 
Delawhat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Talk about getting stink eyes.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Try ginger instead. . .

/Listen for the screams
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
More importantly, who would you do such a thing?
 
Cache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Moral of the story...
Phrasing is important when you order the stuffed baked potato.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'll give you my potato when you pry it from my icy, cold bunghole.
 
Bowen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shouldn't. Not mustn't. This is merely a suggestion.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are microwaved potatoes still ok?
 
puffy999
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh! Frozen potatoes inside of a butthole should be the new Washington Red Skins logo.

Just make sure they're red potatoes and the butthole is Dan Snyder's mouth.
 
Victoly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Duh. The potato goes in front.

/ As long as you have your potato, everything will be alright
 
dkulprit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There were references to this in my threat about the washington sex ed senator talking about putting vegetables in their butts.

I did not understand the reference.  Thank you for the repeat so I could.  I must have missed original.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How else am I supposed to thaw them, Subby?
 
Cythraul
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Try ginger instead. . .

/Listen for the screams


Horseradish. Then if someone says "what kind of a freak gets a long piece of a horseradish shoved up his ass", I can say "okay, forget I said 'radish'."
 
Victoly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I can't imagine anything frozen to be good in the keister


Challenge accepted

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And tomorrow they'll be saying I shouldn't put sugar beets in my asshole. I'm tired of all these health trends.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Try ginger instead. . .

/Listen for the screams


Well, OK, if you insist...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, no frozen potatoes in my anus... well, ok

Anyone need a potato?  I seem to have some extras I don't need...
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well whose anus am I supposed to put them in then?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some people will do anything to shrink their piles.
 
puffy999
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OldRod: Boojum2k: Try ginger instead. . .

/Listen for the screams

Well, OK, if you insist...

[Fark user image 220x228]


I thought Mr. Slave used Paris Hilton.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like the start of a new Reaper challenge.

If you freeze the Carolina Reaper first it won't crush or burn... initially.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A lot of folks never seem to make it past Mount Stupid.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Some people will do anything to shrink their piles.


cdn.arstechnica.netView Full Size
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't tell me what to do!  It's cool & refreshing.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9OFpfTd0​EIs]



th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"wait, where are you taking me?"
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know it's too many carbs but riced cauliflower just isn't the same.
 
gar1013
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So THAT is their secret ingredient?

static.parade.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
