 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C|Net)   Uber says they may suspend accounts of their drivers and riders who have coronavirus. MAY??   (cnet.com) divider line
18
    More: Weird, Epidemiology, Health, Health care, accounts of any riders, public health authorities, Public health, Discovery, The A-Team  
•       •       •

217 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 12 Mar 2020 at 9:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How would they even know?
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can't ask people if they have it. HIPPA and all
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If someone gives 3 stars for lapsing into a fever nap while driving, we may suspend that driver."
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIMSHEL!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cool though because private companies always do the right thing ahead of making profit.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: How would they even know?


It's a literal "may".  Like, I "may" end up dating Scarlett Johansson.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Busses, taxis, ride share, what's really to be done? People need to get from place to place and the only thing to stop it is an actual quarantine of some kind.
Even if Uber stops it's just going to push the problem around.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goes to show, you get what you pay for. You didn't want to pay for licenced cabbies with dedicated vehicles kept up to state-mandated standards including partitions between driver and rider. No, you wanted an semi-legal immigrant driving a run-down Prius.

thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

"Miss me yet?"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As has been mentioned, how are they gonna know?
Brings up a new possibility, the corona car. If you have the virus but still need to go out for reasons, you can summon a corona car to take you that is already pre-infected.  You won't even have to wear a mask.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is going to test Uber Drivers.  They will have to just guess if they have the virus.

There aren't that many test kits yet and are way too many  Important People In Washington ®, State Government Officials, Hollywood Stars, Local Mayors, and Rich people, and all their friendsin line ahead of Uber Drivers.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: It's cool though because private companies always do the right thing ahead of making profit.


Agrees.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: They can't ask people if they have it. HIPPA and all


The algorithm knows all.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think they mean "may" as in "we have the right to", and not "may" as in "might".


OldJames: They can't ask people if they have it. HIPPA and all


Goddammit.

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Where does the other farkin' "P" come from, folks? Why can no one get this acronym right?

HIPAA

There's no got-dayum, motherfuggin, gawdfersaken second "P" in this acronym.

We should have insisted it be pronounced "Hi, Pa" so people would get it.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: How would they even know?


Have they ever cared about the law?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Goes to show, you get what you pay for. You didn't want to pay for licenced cabbies with dedicated vehicles kept up to state-mandated standards including partitions between driver and rider. No, you wanted an semi-legal immigrant driving a run-down Prius.

[thenypost.files.wordpress.com image 618x410]
"Miss me yet?"


notsureifserious.gif
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't you mean "HOW!?" subby?

Most Americans have no way of finding out if they have coronavirus. If Uber do, perhaps they should offer their services to the global community.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This isn't a business plan or proposal, this is a PR announcement made in the hope that people will still use their unregulated germ circus.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.