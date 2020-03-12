 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   For the first time in United States history, the New York City St. Patrick's Day parade has been postponed, so anyone barfing on the LIRR next Tuesday really will be sick   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
35
    More: Sad, New York City, St. Patrick's Day Parade, large volume of marchers, parade organizers, St. Patrick's Day, large gatherings, light of the evolving coronavirus situation, New York City area  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 1:20 PM (6 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


I'd avoid barfing on LRRR if I were you.

/Wait, what?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ah, pogue ma hoin!
 
Marine1
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dittybopper: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 360x450]

I'd avoid barfing on LRRR if I were you.

/Wait, what?


You mean LRRR, RULER OF THE PLANET OMICRON PERSEI EIGHT?

Or Lrrr Sobchak, proprietor of Sobchak Construction Supply Co. of Dayton, Ohio?
 
Bowen
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?


...about four friggin' weeks ago?!

Seriously, we started closing schools here a week or so ago, and urged folks to take kids out sooner than that.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Erin go BLEARRRGH
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?


Right before committing suicide.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 5 hours ago  
30 Rock - "Megan!" (Episode Highlight)
Youtube _NmReAWZ1Jw
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good, screw those bigoted religious nutters.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Trump now has a legacy ... OF DOOOOOOOM!

WHO COULD HAVE FORESEEN THAT A MALICIOUS, MENDACIOUS, IDIOTIC, UNINFORMED, INCOMPETENT, VAIN, NARCISSITIC, PARANOID, PYSCHOPATH WOULD END BADLY?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?


You can keep your kids home if you like
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The true crime here is that states have been left to manage their own health & human services situations largely on their own - and, in some cases, fighting the HHS and CDC to do so because those organizations are loaded with Trump toadies more concerned about upsetting Mere Leader than protecting the health and well-being of America.

Understand that Trump called Governor Jay Inslee a "snake" because Inslee decided that he should actually protect Washington citizens in the face of Trump's complete farking inability to do so. Trump's not interested in the health and well-being of America. He's only concerned about himself - Inslee had the temerity to not shower praise upon Trump in return for Trump saying nice things about Inslee, so suddenly Inslee's somehow a traitor to the cause?

Fark Trump. Fark Pence. Fark the CDC, which lacked the spine to stand up to Trump & do what was right, instead of what was politically expedient. Fark the HHS, which was more worried about spending money than buying adequate gear in adequate quantities for healthcare workers. Fark Congressional Republicans, who keep trying to exploit the crisis and, in the latest twist, farking take off for two weeks right in the middle of the most crucial period in the crisis without voting on emergency measures.

But, most of all, fark everyone of you who voted for Trump. You did this to all of us.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My little right toe could have foreseen this and yet the supporters of the Beast 666 were and remain devoutly gormless, clueless, and willfully deluded to this very day.

If the blind lead the blind, they shall all fall into a pit.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Buffalo just canceled their's.

The county executive's main message at the end was, 'stay home or bring home the virus to kill grandma.'

Not Kidding.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

chitownmike: Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?

You can keep your kids home if you like


When the lawyers tell you that you have no liability.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Buffalo just canceled their's.

The county executive's main message at the end was, 'stay home or bring home the virus to kill grandma.'

Not Kidding.


No, his real message is that I deny any and all responsability for anything, anywhere, at any time in all the universes of space and time.

I don't have to take responsability because I am President and responsable for nothing.

Look, is that a buck stopping over there by Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?


I've had the best luck sneaking in right before lunch, when they're hungry and won't fight quite as hard.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

toraque: Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?

I've had the best luck sneaking in right before lunch, when they're hungry and won't fight quite as hard.


Fresh Goo! 2 bucks a pint!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This might be the most positive impact a pandemic could have.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?


At your option, when one of these events occurs:
1)  The first case is reported at your school, among students or staff,
2)  The first case in your town is reported,
3)  The first case in your state or province is reported,
4)  The first case in your country is reported, or
5)  Whenever you feel like it's the right thing to do.

I didn't include when your school asks you to keep your kids home, because you asked about your decision, and thus excluded the school's decision.

An excellent site to inform yourself and others on COVID-19 and what to do about it is
https://www.flattenthecurve.com/
The CDC page on COVID-19 is
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/index.html
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey man, I don' need your societal approval...I don' need your endorsement....I don' need no PARADE to get sh*t-faced DRONK..........
 
malaktaus
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But then it won't be a St. Parick's day parade, it'll be a St. Swithun's day parade or something.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For those of you who think that the political BS and finger-pointing here is bad, lookit THIS:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/china-smea​r​-united-states-coronavirus-wuhan
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 hours ago  

malaktaus: But then it won't be a St. Parick's day parade, it'll be a St. Swithun's day parade or something.


That's July 15.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sardonicobserver: Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?

At your option, when one of these events occurs:
1)  The first case is reported at your school, among students or staff,
2)  The first case in your town is reported,
3)  The first case in your state or province is reported,
4)  The first case in your country is reported, or
5)  Whenever you feel like it's the right thing to do.

I didn't include when your school asks you to keep your kids home, because you asked about your decision, and thus excluded the school's decision.

An excellent site to inform yourself and others on COVID-19 and what to do about it is
https://www.flattenthecurve.com/
The CDC page on COVID-19 is
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/index.html


I'm sure someone will whine about the paywall but the NY Times is doing good reporting on this.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/us/coronavirus-us-cases.html?action​=click&module=RelatedLinks&pgtype=Arti​cle
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey, I just thought of a way to tell the difference between a St. Patrick's Day beer/whiskey hangover and viral pneumonia from COVID-19 or whatever:  the hangover lasts two to three days, and the cold with pneumonia to follow begins right when the hangover lets up.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eddie_irvine: Good, screw those bigoted religious nutters.


Yeah, Noo Atheists really are a worthless buncha preachy assholes, aren't they? Did Grimace touch you in your happy place with a Shamrock Shake? Did a sorority whore spill green beer on you while you were trying to sort out your lint collection? Poooor babby.

a fháil fooked, tú trua cac sceithire!
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cloudofdust: sardonicobserver: Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?

At your option, when one of these events occurs:
1)  The first case is reported at your school, among students or staff,
2)  The first case in your town is reported,
3)  The first case in your state or province is reported,
4)  The first case in your country is reported, or
5)  Whenever you feel like it's the right thing to do.

I didn't include when your school asks you to keep your kids home, because you asked about your decision, and thus excluded the school's decision.

An excellent site to inform yourself and others on COVID-19 and what to do about it is
https://www.flattenthecurve.com/
The CDC page on COVID-19 is
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/index.html

I'm sure someone will whine about the paywall but the NY Times is doing good reporting on this.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/20​20/us/coronavirus-us-cases.html?action​=click&module=RelatedLinks&pgtype=Arti​cle


I just tried it with a private window and got the main page OK.  Every state reports at least one case except for Idaho, Montana, Alabama, West Virginia, and Alaska.  Most of the cases in the US are around the big port cities on the coasts.  For a better world-wide summary see the Johns Hopkins page
https://coronavirus-map.com/
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 hours ago  

toraque: Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?

I've had the best luck sneaking in right before lunch, when they're hungry and won't fight quite as hard.


Underrated post.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 5 hours ago  

thespindrifter: eddie_irvine: Good, screw those bigoted religious nutters.

Yeah, Noo Atheists really are a worthless buncha preachy assholes, aren't they? Did Grimace touch you in your happy place with a Shamrock Shake? Did a sorority whore spill green beer on you while you were trying to sort out your lint collection? Poooor babby.

a fháil fooked, tú trua cac sceithire!


And some choir boys didn't mind it at all.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 5 hours ago  

toraque: Bowen: At what point do I just pull the kids out of school?

I've had the best luck sneaking in right before lunch, when they're hungry and won't fight quite as hard.


I'm going to hell for laughing at this.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't remember things being this panikduring the H1N1/09-Swine Flu pandemic.   Are things that much worse or did we just have more responsible people in charge of the country
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dennysgod: I don't remember things being this panikduring the H1N1/09-Swine Flu pandemic.   Are things that much worse or did we just have more responsible people in charge of the country


Yes and yes.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: thespindrifter: eddie_irvine: Good, screw those bigoted religious nutters.

Yeah, Noo Atheists really are a worthless buncha preachy assholes, aren't they? Did Grimace touch you in your happy place with a Shamrock Shake? Did a sorority whore spill green beer on you while you were trying to sort out your lint collection? Poooor babby.

a fháil fooked, tú trua cac sceithire!

And some choir boys didn't mind it at all.


Don't mistake the people for the wolves in sheep's clothing, or a shepherder's for that matter.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dennysgod: I don't remember things being this panikduring the H1N1/09-Swine Flu pandemic.   Are things that much worse or did we just have more responsible people in charge of the country


Yes.

We have some innate immunity to the flu because we encounter so many flu viruses in our lives, and each one builds up another antibody. By chance, they can match a strain of influenza that we haven't encountered, and it bounces.

One of the reasons that we are seeing such dramatic infection rates is our bodies have very little experience with coronaviruses. There are four common ones (they cause URI, aka colds) and SARS, MERS and COVID.

The only one of those that COVID, I mean, SARS-CoV-2 has anything in common with is SARS-CoV-1, the agent behind SARS. If you're one of the roughly 7500 to have gotten SARS and survived, you may have some innate immunity. The other 7.6 billion of us? We've got nothing at all, so it's very easy to get infected.

Smart people saw what happened in Wuhan and what's happening in Italy and don't want that to happen in their country, which is why nations are taking action now.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.