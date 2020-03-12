 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   This is CBS NY, the Coronavirius Broadcast Studio   (nypost.com) divider line
28
    More: Sick, CBS, Manhattan, CBS News, giant CBS, New York City, WCBS-TV, CBS Broadcast Center, main East Coast production hub  
•       •       •

1441 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 11:20 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now can someone spread it to the nazis at fox news? Especially tucker and sean. Thatd be great thanks.
 
Marine1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marine1: The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.


Your opinion is it wouldn't have come here if we didn't buy things from China?
 
puffy999
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Keep farking that chicken.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Marine1: The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.

Your opinion is it wouldn't have come here if we didn't buy things from China?


I wonder if the chemicals for the test kits aren't in short supply because China is not manufacturing them.   India is also a big supplier of medical supplies for the US.
 
Marine1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Marine1: The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.

Your opinion is it wouldn't have come here if we didn't buy things from China?


My opinion is we shouldn't have centralized a shiat ton of manufacturing capability and business in a country that never met a wild animal it didn't want to taste or use for medicinal purposes, and doesn't let doctors openly talk about disease outbreaks for fear of disrupting the control of glorious party and state.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: TDWCom29: Marine1: The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.

Your opinion is it wouldn't have come here if we didn't buy things from China?

I wonder if the chemicals for the test kits aren't in short supply because China is not manufacturing them.   India is also a big supplier of medical supplies for the US.


Yes, but the profits...THE PROFITS!!!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marine1: TDWCom29: Marine1: The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.

Your opinion is it wouldn't have come here if we didn't buy things from China?

My opinion is we shouldn't have centralized a shiat ton of manufacturing capability and business in a country that never met a wild animal it didn't want to taste or use for medicinal purposes, and doesn't let doctors openly talk about disease outbreaks for fear of disrupting the control of glorious party and state.


Lol. Mirror, Mirror...
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This will probably be the end of Andy Rooney.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sometime next week, such 'news' will too common to bother reporting.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Breaking news...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Now can someone spread it to the nazis at fox news? Especially tucker and sean. Thatd be great thanks.


I bet it's already there, but only pussies and liberals complain.  And then when everyone's on their deathbed, it will be proof of liberal witchcraft
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Starting Monday all the late night shows will have no studio audience.

I think it'd be hilarious if one of them replaced the audience with crickets.
 
undernova
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Christ, that was unreadable. Proofreading is dead.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Now can someone spread it to the nazis at fox news? Especially tucker and sean. Thatd be great thanks.


The National Association of Broadcasters just cancelled their annual convention in Las Vegas that was scheduled for mid-April so that's a missed opportunity.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: TDWCom29: Marine1: The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.

Your opinion is it wouldn't have come here if we didn't buy things from China?

I wonder if the chemicals for the test kits aren't in short supply because China is not manufacturing them.   India is also a big supplier of medical supplies for the US.


Eighty percent of the chemicals used to manufacture pharmacuticls in the US come form China and India.  Sllep well.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Which network is the one that old people watch? I mean besides Fox?

Being a Canadian, I am always unclear on which shows come from which network. If I see any of them at all, it would be on the web or a Canadian network like the CBC or Global.

The concept of CBS is virtually meaningless in Canada. Weird, eh? We used to get these stations over the air.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marine1: TDWCom29: Marine1: The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.

Your opinion is it wouldn't have come here if we didn't buy things from China?

My opinion is we shouldn't have centralized a shiat ton of manufacturing capability and business in a country that never met a wild animal it didn't want to taste or use for medicinal purposes, and doesn't let doctors openly talk about disease outbreaks for fear of disrupting the control of glorious party and state.



Thanks. At least I got a good laugh this morning while losing many dollars and fretting over March Madness possibly being cancelled.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: Chris Ween: TDWCom29: Marine1: The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.

Your opinion is it wouldn't have come here if we didn't buy things from China?

I wonder if the chemicals for the test kits aren't in short supply because China is not manufacturing them.   India is also a big supplier of medical supplies for the US.

Eighty percent of the chemicals used to manufacture pharmacuticls in the US come form China and India.  Sllep well.


Fortunately pharmaceuticals are often made by machines or in "clean rooms" where even a virus can't get in. Worry about Chinese "honey" and "apples". Most of those come from China nowadays.

Fun fact: The biggest producer of milk and dairy products and the biggest consumer: China. Even though China has the highest levels of lactose intolerance (one quarter of the population).

China must smell awful. But I hear that bits of it are excellent.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: lolmao500: Now can someone spread it to the nazis at fox news? Especially tucker and sean. Thatd be great thanks.

The National Association of Broadcasters just cancelled their annual convention in Las Vegas that was scheduled for mid-April so that's a missed opportunity.


That they allowed them to join in the first place speaks volumes about the morality of modern media.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just got a note from my financial planner that he bought me some Carnival  cruise lin stock. I guess he knows how to pick a good investment.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: Chris Ween: TDWCom29: Marine1: The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.

Your opinion is it wouldn't have come here if we didn't buy things from China?

I wonder if the chemicals for the test kits aren't in short supply because China is not manufacturing them.   India is also a big supplier of medical supplies for the US.

Eighty percent of the chemicals used to manufacture pharmacuticls in the US come form China and India.  Sllep well.


That's what I thought.  And with China shut down the past 3 months...no supplies from them.  And ramping up those kind of things here is not as easy as saying "Make more chemicals".
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

puffy999: Keep farking that chicken.


Awesome reference.  I tip my hat to you, sir!

Keep Fucking That Chicken by Ernie Anastos on Fox 5 WNYW
Youtube X7XbukdoGmM
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eighty percent of the chemicals used to manufacture pharmacuticls in the US come form China and India.  Sllep well.

Fortunately pharmaceuticals are often made by machines or in "clean rooms" where even a virus can't get in. Worry about Chinese "honey" and "apples". Most of those come from China nowadays.

UH ABOUT THOSE CHINESE PHARMACEUTICALS....

FDA warns Chinese drug manufacturers for GMP (good manufacturing practices) violations.

GMP violations that were observed during a five-day inspection of the company's facility These violations include
Failure to test the active ingredients (API) distributed to the US;
Sharing equipment to manufacture multiple APIs
Inadequate cleaning and maintenance procedures for equipment; and
Issues surrounding the quality control.

Not to mention that data falsification is still a problem in China and India pharmaceutical facilities
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Now can someone spread it to the nazis at fox news? Especially tucker and sean. Thatd be great thanks.


You're a bad person.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: Starting Monday all the late night shows will have no studio audience.

I think it'd be hilarious if one of them replaced the audience with crickets.


Hey now....
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: Chris Ween: TDWCom29: Marine1: The cheap plastic shiat from China was totally worth all this.

Your opinion is it wouldn't have come here if we didn't buy things from China?

I wonder if the chemicals for the test kits aren't in short supply because China is not manufacturing them.   India is also a big supplier of medical supplies for the US.

Eighty percent of the chemicals used to manufacture pharmacuticls in the US come form China and India.  Sllep well.


Well, we'll just need to source rhino tusk and elephant toenails directly then.

What a hassle!
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.