(BBC)   Old & busted: YOLO. New hotness: No-Lo, as young drinkers shun alcohol for no-or-low alcohol beers, leaving Gen-Xers & Millennials to ask: what's the point?   (bbc.co.uk)
    Alcoholic beverage, Beer, low alcohol beer, British Craft Beer Report, year olds, young people, slight increase, low alcohol versions of drinks  
posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 9:32 AM



baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the father of a 19YO I can confirm the lack of beer drinking, they are getting blotto on cheap ass vodka and gin,
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Does the really cheap stuff still come in plastic bottles?
 
plecos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I was in that boat, cheap gin and vodka were also the preferred drink of choice.  As well as certain choice beer varieties, such as Schaeffer Light, Mickey's Big Mouth, etc...

Being young and drinking cheap is trans-generational.

/Gen-Xer
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might take this trend in bigger stride in 5 or 10 years. White Claw, Zima, O'douls. New hotness is drinking wine coolers. Happens every so often.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Not all Gen Xers. Some of us were straightedge and still don't really drink. I'm not hard-set against it like I was as a younger person, but I don't buy or drink alcohol except on rare occasions because I simply see no point.

Beer tastes terrible. Yes, all beer. Yes, craft beers and specialty beers at brewpubs. They all taste nearly the same to me, and that is to say they're bitter, acrid, and taste something like what foot fungus smells like.

Wine's OK, in moderation. A glass with special dinners is fine.

Mixed drinks are only good if there's enough non-alcoholic beverage in them to offset the vile taste of the alcohol. Screwdrivers, fuzzy navels, berry daiquiris, etc. are all acceptable if mixed right.

Otherwise, I find little of value in booze. It doesn't make me relax or feel any more laid-back than I already am (and frankly, in my private life, if I were any more laid back people would be checking me with mirrors to see if I'm still breathing) and I rather like having full command of my cognitive abilities. I see nothing about being drunk that seems desirable or fun, especially since it seems to be followed by a headache and often includes vomiting-- Two things I hate and get enough of without booze.

So no, subby, not all members of Gen X are boozehounds. Some of us don't care one way or the other for ourselves, and think the Gen Z kids have the right idea, all things considered.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

I remember once scoring some MASH commemorative beer while in college.  It was $1 for a six-pack, on clearance.  Oh, it was awful, but it did contain alcohol.
 
sleze
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Gen-Xer here.  I stopped drinking because it gives me heart palpitations like 4 hours after drinking and makes me sleep like shiat.

/miss good beer
//miss good merlot
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size



choose your favorite flavor
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smirnoff does.  And if you just want a quickly made cocktail to finish off the evening, why make a vodka tonic with Grey Goose or Chopin?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm in my 40's and all about quality low-ABV session beers when I want a beer.

I want something that actually tastes really great but isn't full of calories because I like being fit & don't want to get fat, and won't get me buzzed because I've usually got things I need to do or somewhere I need to drive a kid or something.

Boring? Sure. But happy.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have wine now and then, but more than a glass or two makes my stomach pissy and I feel like crap for hours after

But then again, I find no problem with alcohol consumption dropping seeing as its the worst and most dangerous drug thats avaliable OTC
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Virgin drinks and non alcohol beer cost the same as the alcohol drinks they're trying to replace.
 
Explodo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

It sounds like you need to have drink and relax.
 
Trik
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The women in that article are at least 12 packers of regular beer.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey look, the vegan/crossfitter/non-drinkers are in the thread...yay!!
 
probesport
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now that they can smoke pot a number of people have found they like that a little better.
Plus, I like the idea of session beers. Low alcohol for doing yard work and not getting sloppy. Now that some of them have taste it's a good thing.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I feel like Captain Kirk addressing "Superior" Aliens about how we love and feel and drink and make mistakes because that's being HUMAN, dammit.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm Gen X and I drank anything I could get my hands on in my younger days.  About 10 years ago I realized that drinking 8% beer was not a good idea for my health as I didn't want to have to grow a beard to cover up my fat face like all the other beer drinkers.

Have since cut way back and kept Face Fatness away.
 
Lady J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good luck to 'em. All the more for us... cheers!
 
tarheel07
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't recover from hangovers and high calorie beer intake like I used to, so if I'm looking for a low-impact buzz, I'll just take a hit or two off my bowl.  I'll keep my drunkenness to a Friday night, so I can recover over Saturday and Sunday.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I don't drink nearly as much as I used to. Mostly because weed is legal and I grew plants last year. Meaning it is basically free with no hangover.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Uggghhhh.

Gin?  Really?  What's wrong with them?

I mean when I was 19 I wouldve drunken it if it was the only option, but I would've been desperate.  Even then I may have chosen not to drink at all.

I definitely drank cheap vodka and tequila, but not gin.  If I wanted to taste christmas tree flavor I would just find a coniferous tree someplace out and eaten some needles.

You need to have a chat with your son about good booze.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

What are you trying to say?  Are you saying that people can choose whatever generation they want to be and suits them when needed?  Like a young man can decide he's a boomer on the workplace but gen z at the bar to pick up the ladies?  This is bathroom issue 2.0.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good. Lower demand should mean lower cost for the rest of us.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dude farking JD comes in plastic now :/
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.