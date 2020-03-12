 Skip to content
(Komo)   Seattle flu study starts testing flu test samples for Covid-19 and find positive results that date from before the first known cases in the US. Reaction from CDC and FDA: STOP TESTING   (komonews.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, science should think of the share holder value...
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, if the test kits are rare...maybe test the current patients first.

But otherwise, no surprise here

The spread of this is insidious in its mild symptoms for most of the illness, and sometimes all of the illness.

We won't ever know the full toll.  But that doesn't change what we should be doing now.  Test all who present, treat those with severe symptoms, social isolation, major government bailout
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alex Jones nipples explode with delight...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's some good books out there on the history of HIV, that discuss how some very old samples (from the 50s and 60s) were tested and found positive for HIV, then using genetics analysis to compare those to modern HIV.  Not 100% relevant, but using genetics to trace the history of viruses is fascinating.
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Well, if the test kits are rare...maybe test the current patients first.

But otherwise, no surprise here

The spread of this is insidious in its mild symptoms for most of the illness, and sometimes all of the illness.

We won't ever know the full toll.  But that doesn't change what we should be doing now.  Test all who present, treat those with severe symptoms, social isolation, major government bailout


I suspect this is one where we'll have to rely on statistics to tell us the full human cost of the outbreak.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You would think that this data would be valuable to track the virus. But that would make the "Numbers" go way up and make dear leader look bad.  <headfake> Let's just keep them dirty socialists Europeans out instead.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was part of this study.

/got nothin'
//at least hope so
///I'll elaborate more when I have more info
 
dragonchild
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Well, if the test kits are rare...maybe test the current patients first.

These results indicate efforts to find local Patient Zeros were misguided, based on inaccurate assumptions.  That just saved everyone researching this thing a lot of time.

You're not in charge of anything, I hope.
 
Thallone1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The New York Times has reported that Chu and her staff began running tests of the flu samples before the lab was certified to do so and during a time when the testing procedures were not certified as well.
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes, so it's been here probably 1 week after it showed up in China.  In China its probably been going on for months before it was even noticed. So that shows it's not farking Ebola or krippin virus. So wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, dont punch people that cough.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They also violated state guidelines according to the article, but carry on subby.
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OK.. so next they will find out someone from Seattle had the virus before the outbreak in China, and went on business to Wuhan...
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, and how they did this test is if you presented at the ER with respiratory ailments combined with fever and general flu symptoms, with or without having a flu shot, the studies rep would come in and ask if your sample would be ok to use for the study. Sign the consent and waiver and they get to swabbing with the attending nurse.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bthom37: Chris Ween: Well, if the test kits are rare...maybe test the current patients first.

But otherwise, no surprise here

The spread of this is insidious in its mild symptoms for most of the illness, and sometimes all of the illness.

We won't ever know the full toll.  But that doesn't change what we should be doing now.  Test all who present, treat those with severe symptoms, social isolation, major government bailout

I suspect this is one where we'll have to rely on statistics to tell us the full human cost of the outbreak.


By the time we have enough tests, we won't need tests.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pence is such an anti-science f*cking liar.
Maybe we should just pray away the virus like he wants us to pray away the gay.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But Elliot Gould made a major breakthrough in Contagion though
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're so f*cked.
 
wood0366
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fark_the_herald_angel_sings: OK.. so next they will find out someone from Seattle had the virus before the outbreak in China, and went on business to Wuhan...


Just like a Seattleite... "I had the Coronavirus before it was a pandemic. It's so mainstream now..."
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
bthom37:

I've heard of samples testing positive from WW1 era & from some Spanish flu victims
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I prefer listening to smart people over republicans, but that's just me.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're false positives!  There was a mix-up at the lab!  It's from a dog!  It was a liberal hospital!
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Thallone1: The New York Times has reported that Chu and her staff began running tests of the flu samples before the lab was certified to do so and during a time when the testing procedures were not certified as well.


Those lab results were sent over to a clinical laboratory that were certified to do those tests, and they were certified as accurate.

The fact of the matter is that the Seattle Flu Study is sitting on an epidemiological gold mine. They have the potential to get a much better idea of when the true Patient Zero showed up, and epidemiologists can start to build models from there. It's one thing if there was plenty of on-the-ground current testing that would get you a good idea of disease prevalence, but we don't. So, those models that they could make would be very helpful in guiding city and state government what the next most intelligent public health action they could take would be.

I understand the fact that they didn't get the explicit consent from the participants for coronavirus. I understand that what they did wasn't really legal. But as a clinician, I fully think what they did was plenty ethical. I hope they double-back to people and get consents from the early participants to run their samples for COVID as soon as possible. Or failing that, I hope the government would allow them a waiver of some sort to examine those samples ASAP.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"The good thing about science is that it's true whether or not you believe in it." -Tyson

And it's getting really hard to be an unbeliever right now.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Well, if the test kits are rare...maybe test the current patients first.

But otherwise, no surprise here

The spread of this is insidious in its mild symptoms for most of the illness, and sometimes all of the illness.

We won't ever know the full toll.  But that doesn't change what we should be doing now.  Test all who present, treat those with severe symptoms, social isolation, major government bailout


The referenced doctors in Seattle weren't using FDA or CDC approved test kits. And they didn't initially take novel samples from patients for the purpose of testing them for this coronavirus. They already had the samples for a flu study when they decided to break protocol and run a novel test for COVID-19 on the samples. That's how they found out the second confirmed case in Seattle was acquired from the community (and practically omnipresent by that point).
 
i ignore u
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thallone1: The New York Times has reported that Chu and her staff began running tests of the flu samples before the lab was certified to do so and during a time when the testing procedures were not certified as well.


They also didn't have a completed 27b/6 form.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thallone1: The New York Times has reported that Chu and her staff began running tests of the flu samples before the lab was certified to do so and during a time when the testing procedures were not certified as well.


And...?

Were their results in error? Was re-testing required?

Sometimes it is better to ask for forgiveness than for permission. Like when you're trying to find out how many people in your immediate area are contributing to a global pandemic.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dragonchild: Chris Ween: Well, if the test kits are rare...maybe test the current patients first.
These results indicate efforts to find local Patient Zeros were misguided, based on inaccurate assumptions.  That just saved everyone researching this thing a lot of time.

You're not in charge of anything, I hope.


Just in charge of dragging down the collective intelligence of this place.
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ less than a minute ago  

notgonnatellu: Oh, and how they did this test is if you presented at the ER with respiratory ailments combined with fever and general flu symptoms, with or without having a flu shot, the studies rep would come in and ask if your sample would be ok to use for the study. Sign the consent and waiver and they get to swabbing with the attending nurse.


Do you recall if the consent form had a provision that allowed your sample to be used for future research other than the flu study? This came up in discussion yesterday, and I've been wondering about it.
 
