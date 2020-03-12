 Skip to content
(Designboom)   The pizza table you never really asked for. Some assembly required. Lousy instructions and allen wrench included   (designboom.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Pizza Hut, pizza hut hong kong, Communication design, IKEA, Creative director, new pizza recipe, executive creative director, Creativity  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If your idea of style when it comes to furniture and/or good taste when it comes to pizza have anything to do with any object or food that features a Pizza Hut logo, you've already failed so far on so many levels that this is basically the one thing you can really ever safely consider yourself to deserve.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps they should recommend an appropriate throw rug to cover the giant spot left by the pizza that falls off this crap table. That's "selling to the need," before the customer has a need.

cuteculturechick.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's stupid but it brought a smile to my face so hey, I'm good with it.

\ Not buying it.
\\ Not buying the pizza either.
\\\ Absolutely correct to pack in a pizza box.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pizza Hut classic checkered table cloth should be more iconic but full restaurant Pizza Huts are extremely rare these days and there is a whole generation that would not understand.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If your idea of style when it comes to furniture and/or good taste when it comes to pizza have anything to do with any object or food that features a Pizza Hut logo, you've already failed so far on so many levels that this is basically the one thing you can really ever safely consider yourself to deserve.


Came here for this, leaving while SMH. I was almost interested until I saw the Pizza Hut logo embossed into the damned table top.
 
spambot collective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it cost more than 4 bucks?
I wouldn't pay more for that piece of mierda
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's stupid but it brought a smile to my face so hey, I'm good with it.

\ Not buying it.
\\ Not buying the pizza either.
\\\ Absolutely correct to pack in a pizza box.


I remember when "pizza box" referred to an external hard drive, with a daisy-chain SCSI interface, for your Sun 3 workstation.

/get off my lawn
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Pocket Ninja: If your idea of style when it comes to furniture and/or good taste when it comes to pizza have anything to do with any object or food that features a Pizza Hut logo, you've already failed so far on so many levels that this is basically the one thing you can really ever safely consider yourself to deserve.

Came here for this, leaving while SMH. I was almost interested until I saw the Pizza Hut logo embossed into the damned table top.


Well, applying decorations to the top to form a new surface would be a very Swedish thing to do. A little decoupage and tada!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was Domino's "Avoid the Noid" campaign that introduced pizza box furniture.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's stupid but it brought a smile to my face so hey, I'm good with it.

\ Not buying it.
\\ Not buying the pizza either.
\\\ Absolutely correct to pack in a pizza box.


I liked the tarot cards that were linked there - https://www.designboom.com/design/ike​a​-tarot-cards-akiva-leffert-10-23-2019/​
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Perhaps they should recommend an appropriate throw rug to cover the giant spot left by the pizza that falls off this crap table.


I did not know there were people who had difficulty operating tables. Who knew they were so complex?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would look good in my basement dungeon...It would give the kids something to do when they
aren't being sold to rich guys and politicians or forced to play ping-pong for my amusement..
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I thought they already sold something like this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be neat to see in a pizza place but if I went into a friend's house and saw it I would start to reflect on the decisions I've made in my life that brought me to said situation.
 
Nameless_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm far more disturbed by the lack of capitalization in this article.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I have to eat the table before, after, or at the same time as the pizza?


\fark it, I'll just have some chicken wings
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they make cheap plastic patio tables like that already? Stick the legs into the holes in the base, turn it over, and eat off of it? Shouldn't cost more than five or ten bucks.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Great! Now I just need some life-sized X-Men figures for "Magneto" to chuck this table at them while I fill my nerd mouth with greasy pizza.

It's 1991 again, Yayy!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
jaytkay:I did not know there were people who had difficulty operating tables. Who knew they were so complex?

steris.comView Full Size

im01.itaiwantrade.comView Full Size


hpcimedia.comView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Day 13 of self-quarantine: Wrapped myself in the Taco Bell tortilla blanket, sat on a donut pillow at the Pizza Hut table, wished I had stocked up on more than just toilet paper. FML
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: jaytkay:I did not know there were people who had difficulty operating tables. Who knew they were so complex?

[steris.com image 385x219]
[im01.itaiwantrade.com image 480x323]

[hpcimedia.com image 705x600]


kinky...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's some inside-the-box thinking.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: jaytkay:I did not know there were people who had difficulty operating tables. Who knew they were so complex?

[steris.com image 385x219]
[im01.itaiwantrade.com image 480x323]

[hpcimedia.com image 705x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It's stupid but it brought a smile to my face so hey, I'm good with it.

\ Not buying it.
\\ Not buying the pizza either.
\\\ Absolutely correct to pack in a pizza box.

I remember when "pizza box" referred to an external hard drive, with a daisy-chain SCSI interface, for your Sun 3 workstation.

/get off my lawn


I remember when "pizza box" referred to subby's mom once a month
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Welp, if it sells, kudos to the marketing dept.
Now 'scuse me, it's feeding time for my pet rock.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
IKEA & pizza hut create

The legs are filled with bead of cheese
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Seems like a lot people are bitter about something that will only be sold in Hong Kong
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If your idea of style when it comes to furniture and/or good taste when it comes to pizza have anything to do with any object or food that features a Pizza Hut logo, you've already failed so far on so many levels that this is basically the one thing you can really ever safely consider yourself to deserve.


Counterpoint:  your local pizza place sucks, and you know it.

Also, unless your furniture is Amish or made in a Scandinavian country, it probably sucks too.
 
