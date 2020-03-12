 Skip to content
(AP News)   "The virus does not have a Twitter account and, unlike so many previous Trump foes, is resistant to political bullying or Republican Party solidarity. "   (apnews.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has he tried the pithy nickname approach? That always works...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rare crisis battering the White House that is not of the president's own making, the spreading coronavirus has panicked global financial markets and alarmed Americans...

While the coronavirus itself is not his, the lack of real maneuvering room in the economy is at his doorstep. He was *already* blaming the Federal Reserve for not lowering interest rates. He blamed others last night for spreading COVID-19. Yet his Administration disbanded the global health security team. Two. Years. Ago.

Last night's address was probably preceded by:
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all knew that his presidency was going to end in a disaster of unparalleled proportions, but I honestly didn't expect it to end this way.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: We all knew that his presidency was going to end in a disaster of unparalleled proportions, but I honestly didn't expect it to end this way.


I think we all thought it would be an accidental war
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Glitchwerks: We all knew that his presidency was going to end in a disaster of unparalleled proportions, but I honestly didn't expect it to end this way.

I think we all thought it would be an accidental war


Term ain't over yet
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?


Notice how he only mentioned business. Nothing about medical or help for workers
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

Notice how he only mentioned business. Nothing about medical or help for workers


Yes he did. They are going to wave copays and he didnt mention it but ensure healthcare professionals get respirators. For those of y'all who don't work in healthcare, n95 masks and general surgical masks are under lock and key at most hospitals right now. Having general purpose respirators is a big deal.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?


Yep, gotta help those mom and pop oil companies keep their lights on.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?


He seemed out of breath, mispronounced several basic words, and offered nothing meaningful in the way of tackling a medical crisis. The criticism is warranted.
 
tuxq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

He seemed out of breath, mispronounced several basic words, and offered nothing meaningful in the way of tackling a medical crisis. The criticism is warranted.


I'll give you that. He sounded sick. As if he already had the virus.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tuxq: cameroncrazy1984: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

Notice how he only mentioned business. Nothing about medical or help for workers

Yes he did. They are going to wave copays and he didnt mention it but ensure healthcare professionals get respirators. For those of y'all who don't work in healthcare, n95 masks and general surgical masks are under lock and key at most hospitals right now. Having general purpose respirators is a big deal.


That won't help if you have a high deductible plan or no insurance. And now you're defending the speech by bringing up things he didn't say... Dude. C'mon.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IgG4: Has he tried the pithy nickname approach? That always works...


He floated out "Corona-hontas", but it didn't catch on.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We are so farking doomed.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tuxq: cameroncrazy1984: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

Notice how he only mentioned business. Nothing about medical or help for workers

Yes he did. They are going to wave copays and he didnt mention it but ensure healthcare professionals get respirators. For those of y'all who don't work in healthcare, n95 masks and general surgical masks are under lock and key at most hospitals right now. Having general purpose respirators is a big deal.


This shiat ain't gonna work, Junior. This is real now.
 
tuxq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: tuxq: cameroncrazy1984: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

Notice how he only mentioned business. Nothing about medical or help for workers

Yes he did. They are going to wave copays and he didnt mention it but ensure healthcare professionals get respirators. For those of y'all who don't work in healthcare, n95 masks and general surgical masks are under lock and key at most hospitals right now. Having general purpose respirators is a big deal.

That won't help if you have a high deductible plan or no insurance. And now you're defending the speech by bringing up things he didn't say... Dude. C'mon.


And you're attacking it for what? Because you don't like him.

He could have said he was going to distribute the antivirus to the entire country and TDS affected individuals such as yourself would find a reason to criticize. There's no antidote for close-mindedness.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?


What they want is a disaster which can be used as a weapon against Trump.  Orange Man Bad is more important than actual concern for human life.  Regardless of what he does, they will whine, stamp their feet and blame him for anything and everything.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IgG4: Has he tried the pithy nickname approach? That always works...


You spelled "childish" wrong.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: We are so farking doomed.

We have a TV schmuck in charge; what else was going to happen?

I don't see this bringing back respect for experts though.  These days when Americans are faced with a moment of clarity, they double down to infinity.  Within three months they'll be blaming the Democrats for causing the whole thing, if they aren't already.
 
Bowen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just subjected myself to his speech. I'm more confused now than I wasn't before. Did he say he's suspending trade with Europe?

"This will apply not only to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things..."
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dragonchild: Tr0mBoNe: We are so farking doomed.
We have a TV schmuck in charge; what else was going to happen?

I don't see this bringing back respect for experts though.  These days when Americans are faced with a moment of clarity, they double down to infinity.  Within three months they'll be blaming the Democrats for causing the whole thing, if they aren't already.


Current talking points seem to be
1. The Democrats in Congress won't let Trump do stuff that would help
2. Whatabout Obama and H1N1
3. It's all 'cause of them dirty foreigners anyway (see point 1)
 
danfrank
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IgG4: Has he tried the pithy nickname approach? That always works...


Actually they have

Several Republicans are calling it the "China Flu" or some shiat like that to own the libs
 
captjc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: We all knew that his presidency was going to end in a disaster of unparalleled proportions, but I honestly didn't expect it to end this way.


End? This situation is going to end one of two ways: 1) the epidemic loses steam come this summer and Trump takes full and sole credit for it, and idiots will re-elect him in November. 2) The epidemic continues and come November, he suspends the elections over "public safety concerns" and remains the President for a long time to come.

The only outcome I can think of where his presidency comes to an end is if he dies of Coronavirus, in which case repeat situations 1 and 2, with Mickey-P.
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tuxq: He could have said he was going to distribute the antivirus to the entire country and TDS affected individuals such as yourself would find a reason to criticize.


Because he would've been LYING.

That seems to be a hard concept for some of you to understand.

/he said he was gonna
//who better than an anti-vaxxer to hand out a vaccine?
///when he allows the CDC to work on one, he'll probably insist it contain tax cuts...
 
pheed
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Glitchwerks: We all knew that his presidency was going to end in a disaster of unparalleled proportions, but I honestly didn't expect it to end this way.

I think we all thought it would be an accidental war


There's still time!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?


I had a busy evening and did not even know he was going to give a speech. Even if I did I would read up on the morning. So much of what he says is divisive, untrue and otherwise self serving. What's the point
 
PunGent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

captjc: Glitchwerks: We all knew that his presidency was going to end in a disaster of unparalleled proportions, but I honestly didn't expect it to end this way.

End? This situation is going to end one of two ways: 1) the epidemic loses steam come this summer and Trump takes full and sole credit for it, and idiots will re-elect him in November. 2) The epidemic continues and come November, he suspends the elections over "public safety concerns" and remains the President for a long time to come.

The only outcome I can think of where his presidency comes to an end is if he dies of Coronavirus, in which case repeat situations 1 and 2, with Mickey-P.


Trump kicks it, the Evangelicals will line up behind Pence.  Presidential Prayers are twice as effective as Vice-Presidential Prayers.  Medical fact!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah the administration did such a bang up job with Puerto Rico, California wildfires, Houston and Bowling Green.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Orange Man Bad


Hey, you finally posted something I agree with...hope for you yet :)
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pheed: cameroncrazy1984: Glitchwerks: We all knew that his presidency was going to end in a disaster of unparalleled proportions, but I honestly didn't expect it to end this way.

I think we all thought it would be an accidental war

There's still time!


<shakes tiny e-fists>

/two minutes too slow, Pungent...time for more coffee...
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

What they want is a disaster which can be used as a weapon against Trump.  Orange Man Bad is more important than actual concern for human life.  Regardless of what he does, they will whine, stamp their feet and blame him for anything and everything.


The guy disbanded the group specifically tasked with these outbreaks 2 years ago. For the past several weeks he and his moron GOP cohorts have not only been claiming this is a hoax and no big deal, they have been infected and spreading it around

So yes I do blame Trump specifically for making the entire situation worse and the GOP because their stupid agenda got rid of the very people best suited to handle these problems

And Orange man bad is still blaming Obama for his failures 3 years after the guy left office.  So GFY
 
The Weary Optimist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: Yeah the administration did such a bang up job with Puerto Rico, California wildfires, Houston and Bowling Green.


Dayton?
 
Polyonymous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxq: cameroncrazy1984: tuxq: cameroncrazy1984: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

Notice how he only mentioned business. Nothing about medical or help for workers

Yes he did. They are going to wave copays and he didnt mention it but ensure healthcare professionals get respirators. For those of y'all who don't work in healthcare, n95 masks and general surgical masks are under lock and key at most hospitals right now. Having general purpose respirators is a big deal.

That won't help if you have a high deductible plan or no insurance. And now you're defending the speech by bringing up things he didn't say... Dude. C'mon.

And you're attacking it for what? Because you don't like him.

He could have said he was going to distribute the antivirus to the entire country and TDS affected individuals such as yourself would find a reason to criticize. There's no antidote for close-mindedness.


We're pissed off at the executive because there is context in which to place this. There is, as Unobtanium supplied, a direct cause and effect between the current administration's past actions and our relative inability to respond to this crisis. As I'm sure you're aware, a pray-away-the-problem former governor who is more-or-less responsible for the HIV epidemic in Indiana has been put in charge of response. The administration's handling of this and other issues is best summarised as criminal incompetence. Frankly put, he could give a speech that puts Cicero to shame and we'd still have grounds to throw tomatoes at him.

But please. Explain to me more why I shouldn't be appalled by the federal response to this.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Glitchwerks: We all knew that his presidency was going to end in a disaster of unparalleled proportions, but I honestly didn't expect it to end this way.

I think we all thought it would be an accidental war


I dunno about the accidental part. I could definitely see him trying to start shiat with another country because someone told him wartime presidents get re-elected. Lots of you may die, but that's a sacrifice I'm willing to make, etc.

Probably isn't going to matter now. If we're lucky, the virus will take care of him, and possibly Pence might have a 'come to Jesus' moment (literally) too. It's probably too late to keep them separated just in case.

/ Shaping up to be a pretty good start to the jackpot.
 
jimjays
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

He seemed out of breath, mispronounced several basic words, and offered nothing meaningful in the way of tackling a medical crisis. The criticism is warranted.


Thanks. I didn't watch, thought clips I saw might have been altered.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Glitchwerks: We all knew that his presidency was going to end in a disaster of unparalleled proportions, but I honestly didn't expect it to end this way.

I think we all thought it would be an accidental war


Don't toss your betting slips
 
Plissken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We have a country full of people scared of their own shadow on both sides of the political spectrum. Guess we truly have the government we deserve.
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bowen: I just subjected myself to his speech. I'm more confused now than I wasn't before. Did he say he's suspending trade with Europe?

"This will apply not only to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things..."


I just saw an article that travel is still permitted from the important countries. You know, those with Trump resorts.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tuxq: cameroncrazy1984: tuxq: cameroncrazy1984: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

Notice how he only mentioned business. Nothing about medical or help for workers

Yes he did. They are going to wave copays and he didnt mention it but ensure healthcare professionals get respirators. For those of y'all who don't work in healthcare, n95 masks and general surgical masks are under lock and key at most hospitals right now. Having general purpose respirators is a big deal.

That won't help if you have a high deductible plan or no insurance. And now you're defending the speech by bringing up things he didn't say... Dude. C'mon.

And you're attacking it for what? Because you don't like him.

He could have said he was going to distribute the antivirus to the entire country and TDS affected individuals such as yourself would find a reason to criticize. There's no antidote for close-mindedness.


The unintentional irony is strong with you
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jimjays: FarkingReading: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

He seemed out of breath, mispronounced several basic words, and offered nothing meaningful in the way of tackling a medical crisis. The criticism is warranted.

Thanks. I didn't watch, thought clips I saw might have been altered.


I watched it live. It was unsettling. No wonder market futures immediately tanked.
 
gimlet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So panic?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

What they want is a disaster which can be used as a weapon against Trump.  Orange Man Bad is more important than actual concern for human life.  Regardless of what he does, they will whine, stamp their feet and blame him for anything and everything.


Trump literally gutted our ability to respond to pandemics and you claim other people don't care about human life.

Does it hurt to be this stupid?

That primitive pain-feeling part of your brain must work even if the rest is faulty.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tuxq: cameroncrazy1984: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

Notice how he only mentioned business. Nothing about medical or help for workers

Yes he did. They are going to wave copays and he didnt mention it but ensure healthcare professionals get respirators. For those of y'all who don't work in healthcare, n95 masks and general surgical masks are under lock and key at most hospitals right now. Having general purpose respirators is a big deal.


And what about the uninsured?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

captjc: Glitchwerks: We all knew that his presidency was going to end in a disaster of unparalleled proportions, but I honestly didn't expect it to end this way.

End? This situation is going to end one of two ways: 1) the epidemic loses steam come this summer and Trump takes full and sole credit for it, and idiots will re-elect him in November. 2) The epidemic continues and come November, he suspends the elections over "public safety concerns" and remains the President for a long time to come.

The only outcome I can think of where his presidency comes to an end is if he dies of Coronavirus, in which case repeat situations 1 and 2, with Mickey-P.


Trump can't suspend elections.

Elections are run by the states.

And if he tries to suspend elections and only the red states listen ...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IgG4: Has he tried the pithy nickname approach? That always works...


Bologna Virus

/Democrat hoax!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He can take that Kumbaya shiat from his speech and shove it up his farkin' ass.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: tuxq: Did you guys watch the address? It wasn't worth all the criticism.

He called for bipartisanship and helping small businesses stay afloat. What else do you want? Garbage trucks with flamethrower guys on the back to collect the dead and dying?

What they want is a disaster which can be used as a weapon against Trump.  Orange Man Bad is more important than actual concern for human life.  Regardless of what he does, they will whine, stamp their feet and blame him for anything and everything.


Being a Trump acolyte still isn't going to protect you from the virus.
 
