(Yahoo)   Watch how the markets reacted to the speech from President Pandemic-Recession   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dick, meet foot.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please, subby - that's President* Whiny J. Tittybaby-Pandemic-Recession.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, the floor Delta was at yesterday (42$) is all shot to hell now that the airline is prohibited from flying to/from Europe. Down 10% in the pre-market.

Thanks, Trump.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a stable genius.
 
chewd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
SomeAFguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, he conveniently left the areas with his resorts located there open to travel. So there's that.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 2 minute ago  
how much do you think he will wipe off the market? my bet is over 10k lost on the dow
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tom Petty - Free Fallin'
Youtube 1lWJXDG2i0A
 
