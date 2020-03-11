 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Oh, this is why we don't have as many confirmations for coronavirus: only select people are getting tested   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    Asinine, Insurance, Hospital, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Medicare, insurance company, Health insurance, hospital services, cost of COVID-19 testing  
464 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 3:29 AM



cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pedestrian.tvView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you can't afford the dues for a Trump golf club, you are not going into the mine shaft.

scripting.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an astonishing medical bill of $10,382.96.

I'd love to see that itemized.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Thanks to her health insurance, she will have to pay only $75 out of pocket

Psst. Your insurance company isn't going to pay the full sticker price either.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fusillade762: an astonishing medical bill of $10,382.96.

I'd love to see that itemized.


1.  $75 - appointment charge
2. $10,305.96 - job creator premium (only applicable in US)
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There is no need for testing.  One knows when they have received the gift of Wuhan by the lightness the fills their heart.  And the desire to spread the teachings of Covid.  Do not fear the blessing of Corona.  Rejoice in it.  All people are worthy of the gift of Wuhan.  From the rich Hollywood celebrities all the way to downtrodden street beggers.  All races and genders are welcome in the blessing of Corona.  The teachings of Covid bring peace to the panic.  Corona will restore the balance to all ways of life and being.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Number one, don't go to the emergency room. Call and arrange to get examined. Waiting around in an emergency room waiting area if you're sick is really really bad for other people who aren't __yet__ infected.

The test itself, should it be indicated, will cost maybe $300 with most of that being the doctor visit and their handling of the swabs. The actual test, what the lab itself charges, should be closer to $100 because that's about the cost of a respiratory panel (test for other flu-type viruses).

But yes, the hospital mismanaged the thing too. And the fees billed for emergency room visits are fantasies.
 
behanger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is similar to the Dutch approach. Here, you have to have been in an Italian outbreak epicenter, AND have a higher fever than is normal for Covid-19. There was a shortage of PPE after the first few cases came to hospitals. The lack of pro-active measurements left the dutch rudderless.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wademh: Number one, don't go to the emergency room. Call and arrange to get examined. Waiting around in an emergency room waiting area if you're sick is really really bad for other people who aren't __yet__ infected.

The test itself, should it be indicated, will cost maybe $300 with most of that being the doctor visit and their handling of the swabs. The actual test, what the lab itself charges, should be closer to $100 because that's about the cost of a respiratory panel (test for other flu-type viruses).

But yes, the hospital mismanaged the thing too. And the fees billed for emergency room visits are fantasies.


That would be great if doctors did that. I was on one of the cruises with a coronavirus scare and my doctor refused to see me and sent me to the ER instead. The doc called ahead so the ER would be ready.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

behanger: This is similar to the Dutch approach. Here, you have to have been in an Italian outbreak epicenter, AND have a higher fever than is normal for Covid-19. There was a shortage of PPE after the first few cases came to hospitals. The lack of pro-active measurements left the dutch rudderless.


Do they bill you $10,000 for a chest X-ray and a 20 minute checkup as well, after making you wait 6 hours?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thousands of people are going to die and the healthcare ''system'' is only gonna use it to scrape together even more cash together for themselves, damn all these people needing ''treatment'' or w/e.

When this happens, and the people leading this new siphoning initiative aren't dragged into the streets and summarily mobbed to *happiness* for their transgressions, but are allowed to go on with their rotten selves and enjoy the wealth they ripped away from people yet again, the US will have officially failed as a culture (may already have since 2016 anyway).
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if any of those faith based health cooperatives are going to pick up the tab for testing?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fusillade762: an astonishing medical bill of $10,382.96.

I'd love to see that itemized.


Your ass taking up space in the waiting room: $10.00/hr * 6 = $60.00
Hastily taken misread vitals from overworked and underpaid nurse pulling a double shift: $20.00
Doctor calling it in from the golf course: $289.00
Actor standing in for the doctor: $11.00
Snack for the receptionist: $2.46
Convenience fee: $0.50
fark you: $10,000.00
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

untoldforce: wademh: Number one, don't go to the emergency room. Call and arrange to get examined. Waiting around in an emergency room waiting area if you're sick is really really bad for other people who aren't __yet__ infected.

The test itself, should it be indicated, will cost maybe $300 with most of that being the doctor visit and their handling of the swabs. The actual test, what the lab itself charges, should be closer to $100 because that's about the cost of a respiratory panel (test for other flu-type viruses).

But yes, the hospital mismanaged the thing too. And the fees billed for emergency room visits are fantasies.

That would be great if doctors did that. I was on one of the cruises with a coronavirus scare and my doctor refused to see me and sent me to the ER instead. The doc called ahead so the ER would be ready.


That's crazy. South Korea managed drive through clinics. Yesterday I was forwarded a link about a drive up clinic in Australia. Here's how to manage that. You call ahead and give the your name and key identifiers. They prep up a sample kit with a bar code matched to you. You drive up, establish your ID. They either hand you a kit for you to swab your own nostrils and then place the q-tips into a bar coded sample envelope, or somebody who is gowned up does it for you through the car window. They give you a receipt and you drive away. Best if you're a passenger. Envelop transfer to a biohazard container to be shipped to testing lab with all the others.

I wonder how long before The Greatest Nation on Earth can figure out the basics.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
12 days after the announcement of the outbreak in the Kirkland Life Care Center nursing home in Washington state, the test results for 5 patients have still not come back. Tests for employees at the facility began yesterday.

Kirkland Life Care Center update 3/11 (link goes to .pdf)

The test samples of at least seven firefighters that responded to Kirkland Life Care Center were delayed so long that the samples expired, requiring that the firefighters start over with the testing.

Flu researchers in the state of Washington were told to stop testing their flu study samples for Covid-19. That article includes this amazing quote:

Keith Seinfeld, a spokesperson for Seattle/King County Public health did email us saying "In general, because the number of cases has increased so dramatically, Public Health is no longer routinely conducting case or contact investigations for all COVID-19 positive cases."

Something very strange is happening here in Washington state.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wademh: untoldforce: wademh: Number one, don't go to the emergency room. Call and arrange to get examined. Waiting around in an emergency room waiting area if you're sick is really really bad for other people who aren't __yet__ infected.

The test itself, should it be indicated, will cost maybe $300 with most of that being the doctor visit and their handling of the swabs. The actual test, what the lab itself charges, should be closer to $100 because that's about the cost of a respiratory panel (test for other flu-type viruses).

But yes, the hospital mismanaged the thing too. And the fees billed for emergency room visits are fantasies.

That would be great if doctors did that. I was on one of the cruises with a coronavirus scare and my doctor refused to see me and sent me to the ER instead. The doc called ahead so the ER would be ready.

That's crazy. South Korea managed drive through clinics. Yesterday I was forwarded a link about a drive up clinic in Australia. Here's how to manage that. You call ahead and give the your name and key identifiers. They prep up a sample kit with a bar code matched to you. You drive up, establish your ID. They either hand you a kit for you to swab your own nostrils and then place the q-tips into a bar coded sample envelope, or somebody who is gowned up does it for you through the car window. They give you a receipt and you drive away. Best if you're a passenger. Envelop transfer to a biohazard container to be shipped to testing lab with all the others.

I wonder how long before The Greatest Nation on Earth can figure out the basics.


Well, we do have the most competent government ever right now, so should be any day now. Annnnnnny day now...
 
