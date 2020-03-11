 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg falls ill during B1G Basketball Tournament, taken to hospital (Original has video of head coach being ill, asst. coach feverishly applying Purell)   (journalstar.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CLEVELAND BROWNS UNDEFEATED IN 2020!!
 
Jesterling
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wrong thread, still works
 
links136
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: CLEVELAND BROWNS UNDEFEATED IN 2020!!


Once society collapses, the Toronto Raptors will reign as NBA champs... FOREVER.

SUCK IT DOLAN
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nebrasketball has been canceled. Things are picking up.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Nebrasketball has been canceled. Things are picking up.


With nothing else to do they'll have to go back to cornholing.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How long until March Madness is cancelled altogether?
 
Intel154
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Awesome, Hoosiers win to make the tournament, exposed to Covid-19 while doing so.  That sums up the last decade of IU basketball nicely.
 
Gonz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Wrong thread, still works


That's not the wrong thread. That's what we're all thinking.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When The Mayor goes down, you shut down the entire town.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Wrong thread, still works


Well, that's not saying much given the frequency of CORONAVIRUS FARK THREADS
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...and that is a man who seriously needs his goddamned priorities re-calibrated, ideally through percussive maintenance.

He endangered everyone in that goddamned place, especially his own team. If he turns out to have COVID-19, you're talking about a guy that potentially infected hundreds of folks just so he could coach, as if there wasn't an entire damned coaching team sitting there with him that could've handled the gig. The worst part was that he knew he was sick before the game started:

Miller told Big Ten Network's Andy Katz that Hoiberg said to the Hoosiers coach before the game that he hadn't been feeling well and might not be able to complete the game.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also, ffs dude. Winning a game isn't worth getting some of your players, opponents and audience sick. You deserve a very severe illness at least. And worse if you caused even one single death (unlikely as it is).
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thanks, Buttigieg
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The dude next to him, subby wasnt exaggerating.    😬
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Intel154: Awesome, Hoosiers win to make the tournament, exposed to Covid-19 while doing so.  That sums up the last decade of IU basketball nicely.


Can we blame Kelvin Sampson still?
 
fat_free
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

raerae1980: The dude next to him, subby wasnt exaggerating.    😬


Nope, I was not.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Intel154: Awesome, Hoosiers win to make the tournament, exposed to Covid-19 while doing so.  That sums up the last decade of IU basketball nicely.

Can we blame Kelvin Sampson still?


Some sort of joke is there to be made about Kelvin Sampson phoning in his coaching job if the opposing coach isn't doing too hot.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ...and that is a man who seriously needs his goddamned priorities re-calibrated, ideally through percussive maintenance.

He endangered everyone in that goddamned place, especially his own team. If he turns out to have COVID-19, you're talking about a guy that potentially infected hundreds of folks just so he could coach, as if there wasn't an entire damned coaching team sitting there with him that could've handled the gig. The worst part was that he knew he was sick before the game started:

Miller told Big Ten Network's Andy Katz that Hoiberg said to the Hoosiers coach before the game that he hadn't been feeling well and might not be able to complete the game.


Stupid....

Mother....

Farker.

/And for a 7-24 team?!!
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not a good joke, mind you. Still a joke though.

Sort of.
 
Lothar IB
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ...and that is a man who seriously needs his goddamned priorities re-calibrated, ideally through percussive maintenance.

He endangered everyone in that goddamned place, especially his own team. If he turns out to have COVID-19, you're talking about a guy that potentially infected hundreds of folks just so he could coach, as if there wasn't an entire damned coaching team sitting there with him that could've handled the gig. The worst part was that he knew he was sick before the game started:

Miller told Big Ten Network's Andy Katz that Hoiberg said to the Hoosiers coach before the game that he hadn't been feeling well and might not be able to complete the game.


He has a heart issue so might not be the virus. But yeah the NU system has been talking about the virus for weeks and preparing to move to online courses if we need to. If he knew he was sick before the game, him being there no matter the cause is farking stupid. I look forward to the emails explaining this.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Listening to Mike Valenti tomorrow will be fun.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: CLEVELAND BROWNS UNDEFEATED IN 2020!!


THE END TIMES ARE UPON US!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

raerae1980: The dude next to him, subby wasnt exaggerating.    😬


Yep. He had the look of a man who, after sitting next to the guy on the bus that decided to explain to him why it is that the guy's headaches are caused by the microwaves being beamed at him from space by CIA satellites under Illuminati control, starts smiling, nodding, and slowly butt-cheeking away, hoping not to get any crazy on him.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lothar IB: FormlessOne: ...and that is a man who seriously needs his goddamned priorities re-calibrated, ideally through percussive maintenance.

He endangered everyone in that goddamned place, especially his own team. If he turns out to have COVID-19, you're talking about a guy that potentially infected hundreds of folks just so he could coach, as if there wasn't an entire damned coaching team sitting there with him that could've handled the gig. The worst part was that he knew he was sick before the game started:

Miller told Big Ten Network's Andy Katz that Hoiberg said to the Hoosiers coach before the game that he hadn't been feeling well and might not be able to complete the game.

He has a heart issue so might not be the virus. But yeah the NU system has been talking about the virus for weeks and preparing to move to online courses if we need to. If he knew he was sick before the game, him being there no matter the cause is farking stupid. I look forward to the emails explaining this.


Exactly my point. It may very well be something benign, but, we're in the middle of a pandemic that's starting to seriously ramp up here in the U.S. - the optics of him sitting on there, head in his hands, while his assistant coach slathers himself in Purell, isn't helping even if he just felt a bit faint due to low blood sugar or brief arrhythmia.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Nebrasketball has been canceled. Things are picking up.


Ha!  They already had to recruit 2 football players because some of their team got suspended.  They weren't going to win.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: How long until March Madness is cancelled altogether?


I'd go out on a limb here and guess it will be postponed in the next 12 hours.
 
Intel154
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Intel154: Awesome, Hoosiers win to make the tournament, exposed to Covid-19 while doing so.  That sums up the last decade of IU basketball nicely.

Can we blame Kelvin Sampson still?


For the state of IU basketball, yes.

For Covid-19, sure, why not!
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If he'd bailed on the game he'd never hear the end. So he went and now he'll never hear the end

He's screwed either way but since he did the tough guy thing he might be forgiven
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: If he'd bailed on the game he'd never hear the end. So he went and now he'll never hear the end

He's screwed either way but since he did the tough guy thing he might be forgiven


I respectfully disagree. This is how we end in lockdown. If people can't police themselves then the police will.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When asked how he was feeling, Hoiberg told Hall, "Well, still not great, but I'm here and I'm good enough to keep going through the game."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Call the Guy: If he'd bailed on the game he'd never hear the end. So he went and now he'll never hear the end

He's screwed either way but since he did the tough guy thing he might be forgiven


Bull.

"Out of respect and caution for the players that I, not only coach, but am also tasked with protecting, I am sitting out tonight's game.

It's not that hard
 
FarkQued
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not sure if said but three simple rules
1) stay home when sick
2) don't go in public when sick
3) if sick refrain from areas full of people

What do I do again if sick?

Woody says stay the fark home you damn idiot!
 
