(NBC News)   Amid nationwide shortages, you can still find some hand sanitizer for sale at a NJ 7-Eleven. It was made by the store owner, and it caused severe burns on a couple of kids who used it, but still   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, World Health Organization, Chemical reaction, Police, Epidemiology, Public health, Health care, Convenience store, Bergen County, New Jersey  
August11
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Strap in folks. Tough times flush out the stupid.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Frightened people reacting irrationally will do more harm than if they asked a few questions and thought about their behaviour.

Keep your hands clean with soap and water (or an appropriate soap substitute for the allergic) more often than usual if usual isn't already whenever they feel or appear dirty. Stuff that's on your hands makes sanitizing them much less effective anyway. If you still need sanitizer, hourly will do it, and you don't need much.

Bulk buying shiat-tons of the stuff farks it up for others who will then spread the virus to your elderly relatives. Happy now?
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The burning means it works.
No pain
No gain
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a particular germicidal ( no, not genocidal autocorrect! ) solution I have used for almost 10 years for skin and laundry for combating MRSA/VRSA. I reeeeeely hope people don't catch wind of this stuff because it's already on the expensive side now that my insurance doesn't pay for it anymore.

Anyhow, I have a "soap closet". Always been addicted to smelly suds and when sales hit, I lose control and end up adding to the stash. I've been giving away quite a few lately.  Happy to do my part for the world in a bubble out of trouble.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why do people use hand sanitizer at home? Plain ordinary soap works just as well if not better.
 
black_knight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was that clerk even supposed to be there that day?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Feel the tingle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
