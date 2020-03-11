 Skip to content
NBA. Book it. Done
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe we should all just take a 14 day staycation and come back when things are normal.
 
SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Holy shiat
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The GOAT was saying he wouldn't play in empty arenas, so it really didn't make any sense to continue the season without him.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This will finally get my FIL's attention.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Of course hockey goes on; "upper body injury" at worst.
 
Lucky Stu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow!
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The NHL can't be too far behind. Most of those teams play in the same buildings
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Got a feeling the NHL and MLB will soon follow.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's big money.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, balls
 
neongoats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This will finally get the attention of some exceptionally meatheaded meatheads.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And yet, I can't get a single day off of work (including weekends) unless I take it myself.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If the XFL bans the rest of its season, will anyone notice?
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Welp, guess I won't buy my ticket to go see Rage.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BOOMSHAKALAKA

/got nuthin
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
2020*
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Doesn't the NBA know that they just have to take precautions?  They just have to wash their balls.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: Wow!


This. Also, does this help or hurt my fantasy basketball team?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Continue the season online.  Let the players play themselves in NBA 2K20.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hopefully coronavirus is the one thing that Woj *doesnt* get first
 
hershy799
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh shiat. Now my professional organization needs to cancel upcoming conferences
/They sent out an email today that was so defiant it would put Trump to shame
//LeBron should have to play the Jazz
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
3 newsflashes in 10 minutes? Ever feel like you're living through history.

/and not in a good way
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a bunch of biatches
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh great now we have to bail out the NBA.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Lucky Stu: Wow!

This. Also, does this help or hurt my fantasy basketball team?


Depends.  Was Gobert on your team?

/sorry
 
Bootysama
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think an actual player tested positive, right?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

neongoats: This will finally get the attention of some exceptionally meatheaded meatheads.


Basketball is a Democrat thug game. Is NASCAR canceled?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whelp.....shiat. Stay safe Farkers!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


And he tested positive.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, that escalated quickly.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: BOOMSHAKALAKA

/got nuthin


No
Ball
Allowed

/also got nuthin
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If Disneyland/World shuts down...
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
shucks he says
a.espncdn.comView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Literally MINUTES after Trump went off the air the NBA saw the writing on the wall and NOPED right the fark out of this shiat
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: If the XFL bans the rest of its season, will anyone notice?


The which, now?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good on them.
 
DownTheRabbitHole
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's just the flu, bro

/s
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Too many News Flashes for agonizingly slow internet connection on a delayed Caltrain. What a day.
 
ADubs86
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the tipping point. Maybe outdoor leagues go on behind closed doors, but indoor leagues might just all suspend.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
fark.

Nice newsflash trifecta, Drew.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

italie: Maybe we should all just take a 14 day staycation and come back when things are normal.


That would be the best advice.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Magic Johnson had AIDS in the 90s and they didn't suspend the season. This is a Democrat conspiracy to make Trump look bad. smh
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Holy scrotes!
 
b0rg9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: 3 newsflashes in 10 minutes? Ever feel like you're living through history.

/and not in a good way


9/11 was pre-newsflash -- so yeah
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootysama: I think an actual player tested positive, right?


Preliminary test is positive, yes.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
shiats farked yo
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FARK hit the multi-ball.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How many billions in lost revenue is this?
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Got a feeling the NHL and MLB will soon follow.


The hoax was perpetrated by the Astros and Red Sox to try to make us forget about their shenanigans.

Never forget.
 
