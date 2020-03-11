 Skip to content
(Bloomberg) NewsFlash Brexit finally pays off as the UK is the only country in Europe that isn't banned from travel to the US for the next 30 days
183
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Boris has a plan.  It's the EUs fault.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just think what it will do for their travel as everyone in Europe flies to London and then the us. Great for the economy
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yippee ki yay, melon farmer!
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
..I'm gonna farking laugh when Mexico closes its northern border.

I mean, if I'm not coughing too much.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Coming soon:  Trump claims that the Britishers are immune to coronavirus because they can't catch cold due to their "bracing weather" and poor domestic heating.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Putin's plan to divide and conquer the West continues unabated.
 
gar1013
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raerae1980: But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs


They have border controls.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On the list of stupid options. This one was so incredibly stupid that I'm amazed even these idiots thought of it
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Awww, I was really hoping my dark headline would get approved this time :(
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Putin's plan to divide and conquer the West continues unabated.


I am at least 75% certain Pootie Poot isn't behind COVID-19.
 
dustman81
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Switzerland isn't part of the EU. Are they excluded?

What about US citizens currently in Europe? How do they get back? Does this include military personnel?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's too late.  You have awakened the gazebo.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

raerae1980: But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs


What about Ireland?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The liberal media conspiracy has worked so well even Trump is starting to fall for it.
 
gar1013
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Awww, I was really hoping my dark headline would get approved this time :(


Sorry I beat you to it, but I'm sure it was a good one.
 
Mouser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, of course.  Why would the rest of Oceania cut off Airstrip One?
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whatever.  Less traveling is probably a good thing.  Or not.  I don't even know anymore.

My university just announced that it will extend spring break and then go on distance learning.  Yanno, the thing that they always told us disabled students was impossible.  F*ck y'all.

Uh anyway.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well. That should calm the markets.
 
dustman81
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

optikeye: raerae1980: But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs

What about Ireland?


Ireland is a EU country. When Brexit was announced, many Brits went to get Irish passports so they could remain EU citizens.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: king of vegas: Putin's plan to divide and conquer the West continues unabated.

I am at least 75% certain Pootie Poot isn't behind COVID-19.


He's behind the Trump administration's response to it.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: raerae1980: But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs

They have border controls.


Not really. The UK is still in the EU free movement zone until the end of the year.

Anyone from the mainland can come to the UK and then buy a ticket to the US? Or is the ban on nationality, and UK passport holders are exempt? In which case a UK citizen could fly from Italy to the US but a long term UK resident with Italian citizenship would be banned?

Either way, shiat's getting real. It's being talked about that the UK is two weeks from where Italy is now, and Boris is having a meeting tomorrow morning and may possibly ban meetings, sports events etc.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's the only way to get the Liverpool goalkeeper to safety.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

optikeye: raerae1980: But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs

What about Ireland?


It's a myth.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trump is simply ensuring my supply of Smarties and Flake bars will remain unimpeded. Best decision he's made so far.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dustman81: optikeye: raerae1980: But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs

What about Ireland?

Ireland is a EU country. When Brexit was announced, many Brits went to get Irish passports so they could remain EU citizens.


If the logic for the English is that they aren't in Shengen, neither are the Irish.

/I know I spelt it wrong
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A pointless measure by a pointless man in an important time.  Only this group of stooges could make it this much more ridiculous by including an absurd semi-political anglophone exemption.

Side note: NYT is giving free access to COVID coverage.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, economy. It was nice knowing you.
 
dukeblue219
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
NBA just cancelled the season. Tom Hanks tested positive. This story.

Hell of an hour. I need a beer.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dustman81: optikeye: raerae1980: But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs

What about Ireland?

Ireland is a EU country. When Brexit was announced, many Brits went to get Irish passports so they could remain EU citizens.


But Eire is like the UK an island off the mainland EU, and has very few cases so far, less than the UK per capita IIRC.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Interesting.

Cause enough economic and xenophobic turmoil to get people rioting during a pandemic. Problem solved?
 
Seabon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wtf does this accomplish? COVID-19 is here and we aren't really testing for it or doing anything to slow it's spread. Unless this is accompanied by some serious domestic spacing rules, this will accomplish fark.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure there's no getting the virus out of the country now.

/Italian style lockdown in a couple of weeks.
 
Intel154
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

raerae1980: But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs


I believe that should be "le sigh" in Eurospeak
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*Exceptions will be made for anyone booking a one-week stay at any of the fabulous Trump-branded hotels and resorts!
 
Murkanen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: raerae1980: But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs

They have border controls.


Which doesn't mean shiat if the virus is already in the country, and Italy was the first one to impose the same sort of strict strict travel restrictions Trump wants only to get farked in the ass by the virus exploding exponentially within their borders.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It wasn't that long ago when he called the virus fake.
 
jars.traptone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
DEMOCRAT HOAX
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This just in: The Trump administration does the oppose of what science and logic dictate... again.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Seabon: Wtf does this accomplish? COVID-19 is here and we aren't really testing for it or doing anything to slow it's spread. Unless this is accompanied by some serious domestic spacing rules, this will accomplish fark.


As the Big-10 tournament plays happily on in Indy tonight.  This is must be what it felt like watching the ocean recede before the Indonesian tsunami.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ultimately, this is closing the barn doors after the horses have escaped. What we need is massive quarantine, similar to what China did. It was draconian there, but the virus never really made it to Beijing or Shanghai. That's pretty astonishing. Their quarantine actually worked.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So is this because the risk is less or.......Trump has a golf course in Scotland?

Which do you think it is? It is a toughie....
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
F*ck this guy.
 
aremmes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No way there's any hint of stigginit driving this decision-making process.
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Seabon: Wtf does this accomplish? COVID-19 is here and we aren't really testing for it or doing anything to slow it's spread. Unless this is accompanied by some serious domestic spacing rules, this will accomplish fark.


Well, nothing.
Nothing is what this accomplishes.
But it makes Trump look like he's doing something, to the very, very stupid.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark it: fly to Canada and walk across the border.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Crap, Tom Hanks has tested positive for COVID-19.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What the ever loving fark is that all about? Did he even mention funds for testing? Because that seems kind of important, more important than punishing Europe for Putin.
 
hechz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

optikeye: raerae1980: But...isnt the UK part...of..../sighs

What about Ireland?


We aren't part of the UK
 
