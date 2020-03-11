 Skip to content
(Inquisitr) NewsFlash Saving Mr. Hanks
123
TheManofPA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WILSONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN​NNNN
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wonder if he'll play himself in the movie.....
 
FailOut08
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tom Hanks will laugh this virus off just like the Money Pit.
 
wax_on
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe this will finally get people's attention.
 
wireguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Expect virus to be vanquished with chinly dispatch
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now we're in the worst timeline.  Dammitsomuch.
 
gar1013
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So you're saying he's a viral star?
 
mildlydisturbed
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2020 remake of Philadelphia?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still thousands of morons are believing it's no big deal because trump is more worried about appearances than reality.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
THERES NO CRYING IN QUARANTINE!
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The land down under keeps finding new ways to put ya down under.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No God, you don't get this one yet; the timeline's too farking dark already...  Denzel Washington warming up in the batters cage for the trial at the Pearly Gates...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are liberal hoaxes designed to unseat President Trump
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh dear lord; is it being spread with infectious charm now?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well I guess it's off to the volcano.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
thewrap.comView Full Size

"I wish there was an easy way that I could lose a little weight."
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Still thousands of morons are believing it's no big deal because trump is more worried about appearances than reality.


Drink. Sigh.
 
Slypork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not such a beautiful day in the neighborhood
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was inevitable. Everyone wants to meet Tom Hanks.
 
firegoat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
F you corona virus.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: AquaTatanka: Still thousands of morons are believing it's no big deal because trump is more worried about appearances than reality.

Drink. Sigh.


/sips a long island
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do you have to go to work tomorrow?

Don't. Stay at home and self-isolate RIGHT NOW.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RIP Tom & NBA.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This hoax is getting out of hand.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are liberal hoaxes designed to unseat President Trump


Everything is a liberal hoax / plot to unseat President* Trump.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder if he'll play himself in the movie.....


He's 63, so..... maybe?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One per person:
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: AquaTatanka: Still thousands of morons are believing it's no big deal because trump is more worried about appearances than reality.

Drink. Sigh.


Also.  Go.fark yourself for votIng for him once or twice
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder if he'll play himself in the movie.....


That shiat right there?  That shiat's funny.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, time for me to scream into my couch pillow again.  It's only been about 5 minutes since I've done that last.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If Hanks is a true American patriot, he'll take this straight to the President.
 
Last Tango In Toboso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do not travel with Tom Hanks!  It never ends well.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Australia. I might have known.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I knew it.  When this all started I said to my neighbor, I says, nobody knows about Tom Hanks... but me, this coronavirus, and Henry Winkler are the only ones who do.  It was only a matter of time before one of us got to him.
 
GungFu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Catch me if you can!"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

firegoat: F you corona virus.


this. damn
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
why couldn't this have been trump?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why couldn't it be Tim Honks?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder if he'll play himself in the movie.....


uproxx.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's karma.

In early 1998, Tom Hanks was on the set of Saving Private Ryan, when a young actor was in a scene where he was supposed to put a fake bomb on a tank tread. Tom Hanks heard it was that actor's birthday, and decided it'd
"be a fun goof" to switch out the dummy bomb with live explosives. The actor was blown to pieces, and the shot was left in the movie.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GungFu: "Catch me if you can!"


I think "Caught him!" would have been a better headline.
 
little big man
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On a related doomsday note, the NBA suspends season after tonight's games are completed.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If Tom Hanks checks out due to COVID and Trump skates I want a goddamn refund
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know, I don't care much for this virus.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Norad: Do you have to go to work tomorrow?

Don't. Stay at home and self-isolate RIGHT NOW.


Until you run out of PTO and sick days and get laid off.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Why couldn't it be Tim Honks?


Or Otm Shank?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
American Decency Association
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wax_on: Maybe this will finally get people's attention.


too late
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: WILSONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN​N​NNNN


Wow, i just got that he was screaming his wife's name all that time.
 
