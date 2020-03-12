 Skip to content
(Peoria Journal Star)   World's happiest DUI suspect performs song and dance routine during field-sobriety test, shows off nipple rings to arresting officer   (pjstar.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it'd be just fine if she were a guy?

I'd take that case.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was her name 'Molly"?
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Man With Two Brains -- drunk test is hard -- Better Quality
Youtube unseSFWjuqs
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

She was charged with DUI, not nippling.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
content.spiceworksstatic.com
/oblig
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TTIWWP.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dammit.
 
waxingpolemic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her Fark handle?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dammit.


For your effort, I'll give you a booby prize. Go use your NSFW search engine of choice and look up Skylar Vox.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She posted $100 bail in soggy singles.
"I'm not taking these out," she said, whipping them out.

/How long has the Jornal-Star been without a proof reader?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the cops enjoyed the free show.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RENO 911! - Drunk Catwalk
Youtube D6VQDNIZH7U
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"I looked up from the paper and she had pulled down her top, exposing her breast and pointing toward her nipple rings. I turned my head away and yelled at her to put her breast back in her shirt, and I advised her that she cannot expose herself like that inside the facility. ... She apologized and complied."


Let this be a lesson ladies. Always expose yourself like that before you get inside the facility.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

For your effort, I'll give you a booby prize. Go use your NSFW search engine of choice and look up Skylar Vox.


Well, that was interesting. Purely for research purposes, of course.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA:  She did not specific her job at the club.

$10 says the author was thinking about them tiddies.
 
crinz83
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Her eyelids were drooping, partially invading her pupils," the deputy wrote in a police report. "(She) seemed to be relaxed as her radio was loud and she was dancing in her seat. I detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle." ..."I looked up from the paper and she had pulled down her top, exposing her breast and pointing toward her nipple rings.

it's unfortunate the only money in erotic literature these days is in police reports
 
