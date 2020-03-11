 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Where is your Hunky Jesus now?   (sfgate.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Easter, San Francisco, difficult decision, charitable band of queer nun activists, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, new date, annual event  
•       •       •

581 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it said "husky jesus"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: I thought it said "husky jesus"

[Fark user image image 425x283]


That gorgeous pupper can be my lord and savior.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: I thought it said "husky jesus"

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Wookie Jesus is cool too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here I am!

Sorry I'm late, but my scheduled just freed up after a couple cancellations so I should be good if you need another appearance in the near future.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have my doubts that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a legitimate religious order.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cartman sing body of christ
Youtube LtetH3SDZiQ
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I have my doubts that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a legitimate religious order.


You're right, they haven't even killed any heretics.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jesus is in the lab out back.  Either making Captain Tripps or Krokadil.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I have my doubts that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a legitimate religious order.


I bet they don't even hate gays.

What's the point of saying you're a part of a religion if you can't pick and choose demographics to hate in a supportive environment?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I have my doubts that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a legitimate religious order.


What is the criteria for "legitimate"?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.