(NBC News)   If COVID-19 is already spreading, instead of bothering with expensive and inconvenient containment, why shouldn't we just let it go and be done with it? Three words: "Flatten The Curve" (with explanation and helpful chart)   (nbcnews.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Because we won't ever be 'done' with it.  It's not the chicken pox.  Catching it doesn't convey lifetime immunity against catching it again.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Screw it. Let Darwin handle it.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Flattening the curve" is the exact same thing as "expensive and inconvenient containment" - staying the f*ck home and not spending money. In case you're not aware, subby, in both situations we tank the economy.

No one goes to: concerts, movies, stadiums, hotels, restaurants, travel... life isn't the same either way.

They tried it the first way in Italy, and no one listened. "Just the flu" bros needed their lattes and jet-setting. I'm sure we can do better here in America, everyone is so responsible and trustworthy.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nobody who has a $10,000 per year co-pay on their "gold" plan is going to overwhelm the healthcare system. They're just going to give it to somebody else in CVS who is also looking for Vick's Vapo-Rub and a drug dealer.
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: "Flattening the curve" is the exact same thing as "expensive and inconvenient containment" - staying the f*ck home and not spending money. In case you're not aware, subby, in both situations we tank the economy.

No one goes to: concerts, movies, stadiums, hotels, restaurants, travel... life isn't the same either way.

They tried it the first way in Italy, and no one listened. "Just the flu" bros needed their lattes and jet-setting. I'm sure we can do better here in America, everyone is so responsible and trustworthy.


Flattening the curve is about not overwhelming our health care system all at once, but if you and your neighbors want to lick each other's faces raw to get it over with, knock yourself out. Just leave sane folks out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just saw these pictures from a friend on Facebook. I felt like commenting "REALLY?? SERIOUSLY??? WE'RE TRYING TO FLATTEN THE CURVE HERE DUDE, NOT MAKE IT BIGGER". You know multiple people in that crowd must have the virus and not know it. The virus thanks you for spreading it!

wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Protect yourself as best you can by modifying your behavior, in particular, your behavior respective to public and personal hygiene. And if you do get sick, do the right thing and do your best to avoid getting anyone else sick. It's possible. If we cooperate that way, we'll be better able to handle those who do get sick.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's straighten the curves, and flatten the hills.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is going to be one of those things like the Joker movie where people were warned about a possible problem, took precautions to minimize the chance of that problem and then when it was all over and the problem didn't happen the idiot brigade started up with "look how stupid they looked for taking all those precautions when the problem were worried about didn't even happen".
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: This is going to be one of those things like the Joker movie where people were warned about a possible problem, took precautions to minimize the chance of that problem and then when it was all over and the problem didn't happen the idiot brigade started up with "look how stupid they looked for taking all those precautions when the problem were worried about didn't even happen".


No, it is not.
This is going to be like that nursing home in New Orleans where they didn't evacuate it ahead of Katrina.

Look at the death toll in Italy. It hasn't skyrocketed because they don't have any competence in treating people who come down with pneumonia. It's skyrocketing because they have a capacity problem in treating that many people coming down with pneumonia at the same time.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
60-70% of people are going to get it (per merkel) so better beat the rush and get it now before hospital beds are full...

If people are gonna panic, better panic first.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
justaguy516
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: 60-70% of people are going to get it (per merkel) so better beat the rush and get it now before hospital beds are full...

If people are gonna panic, better panic first.


On the other hand, the virulence  of the virus tends to weaken over time, so the longer you delay it, the better your chances are
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Republican thought process for any issue:

- It doesn't exist
- Even if it does exist it's not a problem
- Even if it's a problem there is nothing we can do about it
- Even if we could have done something about it it's too late
- Thoughts and prayers, vote Republican
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We have a POTUS who is already at six sigma on the stupidity curve.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Republican thought process for any issue:

- It doesn't exist
- Even if it does exist it's not a problem
- Even if it's a problem there is nothing we can do about it
- Even if we could have done something about it it's too late
- Thoughts and prayers, vote Republican


That sir, earned one of each.

AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do not fear the blessing of Corona.  The science is clear.  Corona is here to save us.  After one month, pollution and CO2 releases in China decreased, due to the gift of Wuhan.  The teachings of Covid tell us that Corona is not here to kill us in the night like a murderer.  Corona is here to harvest from the Body of Boomer.  Those that are old, and have lived a full life, and now weigh down the branches of the tree of humanity, to the point of breaking.  And to those that treat their body like the body of boomer.  The smokers and vapers.  Corona does not harvest the unripe fruit.

The gift of Wuhan is a planet 2 degrees cooler.  Countries not burdened by the body of boomer.  Freedom from the unnatural cult of orange man.

The blessing of corona is great.  Accept the gift of Wuhan, and spread the teaching of Covid.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Because we won't ever be 'done' with it.  It's not the chicken pox.  Catching it doesn't convey lifetime immunity against catching it again.


If that's truly is the case (jury is still out), then that means that a lifetime vaccine would be impossible as well.

/Enjoy your seasonal corona shots
//Lets see if this whole corona scare is enough to cure some anti-vaxxers from their delusions when they realize how close to home a pandemic can truly hit
 
zang
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Republican thought process for any issue:

- It doesn't exist
- Even if it does exist it's not a problem
- Even if it's a problem there is nothing we can do about it
- Even if we could have done something about it it's too late
- Thoughts and prayers, vote Republican


You forgot the part where it only affects queers and city slickers.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Do not fear the blessing of Corona.  The science is clear.  Corona is here to save us.  After one month, pollution and CO2 releases in China decreased, due to the gift of Wuhan.  The teachings of Covid tell us that Corona is not here to kill us in the night like a murderer.  Corona is here to harvest from the Body of Boomer.  Those that are old, and have lived a full life, and now weigh down the branches of the tree of humanity, to the point of breaking.  And to those that treat their body like the body of boomer.  The smokers and vapers.  Corona does not harvest the unripe fruit.

The gift of Wuhan is a planet 2 degrees cooler.  Countries not burdened by the body of boomer.  Freedom from the unnatural cult of orange man.

The blessing of corona is great.  Accept the gift of Wuhan, and spread the teaching of Covid.


<enthusiasticclapping.gif>
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One thing that seems encouraging (not to jinx anything) is that as farked up as the federal response has been most of the states at least seem to have their shiat together. Even Republican led ones. Would have been nice to have good response on all levels but hey, we (sort of) voted for it
 
