(BBC)   British student sent home for selling hand sanitiser at school. His mum said that "it was hard to discipline her son when his dad called to say he was a [expetive deleted] legend, and that her son plans to use the £9 he made to buy a kebab"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Amusing, Father, United Kingdom, Family, Mother, Jenny Tompkins, Call option, coronavirus cases, mother  
250 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Mar 2020 at 12:43 AM



17 Comments
 
aungen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Give that boy U citizenship and a business loan. We've got an entrepreneur!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Using the profits to buy a kebab...[expletive deleted] legend indeed, you go son!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
he won't just survive, he will thrive.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
he forgot the part about paying off some people
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ahhh britain. you're so often so cute!

best of luck, and health, to this lad and his family.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So what was the problem?  He didn't have the right permits or zoning?
 
palelizard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are words for people who profit off plague, and most are unkind. I can't fault the child, he's a child. But the parents need a farking ethics lesson.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

palelizard: There are words for people who profit off plague, and most are unkind. I can't fault the child, he's a child. But the parents need a farking ethics lesson.


We need to nationalize the soap companies.  No profit off of plague!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call a British farking story. It's got everything but Boris an ASBOs.
 
NEDM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Hard to discipline?"  No, you're just a farking shiatty parent.  You take away his profiteering filthy money, either give it back to the child he stole it from or donate it to a hospital, and then you make him destroy his favorite toys.  It's very easy to teach a child that exploiting a crisis is farking wrong.

Then you punch his useless father right in the balls and divorce him, hopefully getting full custody with no visitation because that useless shiatstain is clearly corrupting your child.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Six patients with coronavirus have died in hospitals in the UK - the latest was a man in his early 80s in Watford who had underlying health conditions.

If the Coronavirus didn't get him, something else was going to soon enough.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Shots" of sanitiser at a school. This has nothing to do with COVID-19 does it.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: he forgot the part about paying off some people


Yeah, but he's young. He'll figure it out eventually.
 
LurkerSupreme [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Earning 9 pounds for selling hand sanitizer. Hmm, apparently the British have a pretty low bar to clear for what counts as "a f*cking legend."

Screwing the head cheerleader (or better yet the whole squad), sure that would count. Stealing the principal's car and taking it on a weekend joyride would also probably be pretty legendary. But making barely enough to buy one or two decent meals? Selling hand sanitizer?

//Excuse me, I 'm going to go start a lemonade stand
/Surely it will be a tale the Brits will tell for generations to come
 
