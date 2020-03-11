 Skip to content
(Vice)   Another really sad thing about the Coronavirus, rich people are doing rich people things to deal with it, like buying "survival condos"   (vice.com) divider line
34
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh if my only chance of survival is in a middle silo I am good
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I gets really bad, I'll just pull up to the door and encourage the occupants to just......walk away.

theradlands.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Every cave is a grave"
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat the rich.

Anyway, how much longer before the US goes full Italy and shuts down everything other than grocery stores and pharmacies? 2-3 weeks?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every rich prick with a bolthole has a nonzero number of contractors that know where it is and how to get into it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, that might have worked......if they already were in the bug-out shelters....
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else read that first as "survival condoms"?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that issue of Crossed.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

not enough beer: Meh if my only chance of survival is in a middle silo I am good


Leinenkugel Summer Shandy is back. I'm not going anywhere. Besides the bar, that is.

/ also, I wouldn't necessarily trust the filtration systems on those silos. They were built by the lowest bidder after all
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: Anyone else read that first as "survival condoms"?


yes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been awhile since I read it, but I liked the chapter in World War Z about the rich celebrities who holed up in their fortified mansion. They made the mistake of bragging about it on social media and the commoners stormed the place, farking up their defenses just enough for the zombies to get in and eat them all.

Eat the rich.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: When I gets really bad, I'll just pull up to the door and encourage the occupants to just......walk away.

[theradlands.files.wordpress.com image 478x253]


Yep, the 1% can buy survival condos, we 99%ers already bought survival shotgun shells
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: Every rich prick with a bolthole has a nonzero number of contractors that know where it is and how to get into it.


This is why I'm a middle income prick with a bolt-hole. DIY'ed that shiat.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


deadhomersociety.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd send them to grain silos instead, with nothing but a book of matches.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daer21: AcneVulgaris: Every rich prick with a bolthole has a nonzero number of contractors that know where it is and how to get into it.

This is why I'm a middle income prick with a bolt-hole. DIY'ed that shiat.


Your refrigerator box lined with tinfoil isn't going to keep out the zombies.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: It's been awhile since I read it, but I liked the chapter in World War Z about the rich celebrities who holed up in their fortified mansion. They made the mistake of bragging about it on social media and the commoners stormed the place, farking up their defenses just enough for the zombies to get in and eat them all.

Eat the rich.


Was there an actual novel? The version I read just gave mediocre advice. If memory serves, it didn't even have diagrams on how to build tiger traps or spike traps.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: It's been awhile since I read it, but I liked the chapter in World War Z about the rich celebrities who holed up in their fortified mansion. They made the mistake of bragging about it on social media and the commoners stormed the place, farking up their defenses just enough for the zombies to get in and eat them all.

Eat the rich.


That book and that chapter immediately came to my mind upon reading the headline.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey guys  just think about all the cool benefit concerts alá Katrina and Juego that we're going to have endless telethons running on our tv and live podcasts between ads for McAfee virus protection!

Can't wait to see special guest host Kanye.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another thing is the rich are rich enough to have personal doctors who treat no one but them, best of the best, and rich enough to buy their own personal ventilator machine from a local hospital starved for resources to protect their doctors, nurses, and other workers, meaning more resources for the hospital and safer workers but less people saved due to the rich guy having one of the ventilators for themselves, even if they don't use it, just having it on standby for them and themselves only.

The rich get to decide which hospitals get to make the choice between protecting workers or saving other lives. Normally a government would step in and distribute enough resources to hospitals needing them, but, y'know, those tax cuts were much more important.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you can run, but you can't hide
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares? If you're stupid and willing to shell out a few million for a bunker, good for you. Better for your real estate broker, but good for you.

I'll be just fine doing exactly what I've been doing and not giving into paranoia.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do they think they will be rich when they leave.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Tom Hanks' room just became available.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: Another thing is the rich are rich enough to have personal doctors who treat no one but them, best of the best, and rich enough to buy their own personal ventilator machine from a local hospital starved for resources to protect their doctors, nurses, and other workers, meaning more resources for the hospital and safer workers but less people saved due to the rich guy having one of the ventilators for themselves, even if they don't use it, just having it on standby for them and themselves only.

The rich get to decide which hospitals get to make the choice between protecting workers or saving other lives. Normally a government would step in and distribute enough resources to hospitals needing them, but, y'know, those tax cuts were much more important.


Wtf are you going on about?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd   CFR   | DDR*
2020-02-22  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07  3.38%| 5.65%
2020-03-08  3.48%| 5.81%
2020-03-09  3.53%| 5.93%
2020-03-10  3.60%| 6.12%
2020-03-11  3.67%| 6.44%

*Calculations represent every day totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.
 
Fissile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The rich have been wrong before.

The red death had long devastated the country. No pestilence had ever been so fatal, or so hideous. Blood was its Avatar and its seal -- the madness and the horror of blood. There were sharp pains, and sudden dizziness, and then profuse bleeding at the pores, with dissolution. The scarlet stains upon the body and especially upon the face of the victim, were the pest ban which shut him out from the aid and from the sympathy of his fellow-men. And the whole seizure, progress, and termination of the disease, were incidents of half an hour.

But Prince Prospero was happy and dauntless and sagacious. When his dominions were half depopulated, he summoned to his presence a thousand hale and light-hearted friends from among the knights and dames of his court, and with these retired to the deep seclusion of one of his crenellated abbeys. This was an extensive and magnificent structure, the creation of the prince's own eccentric yet august taste. A strong and lofty wall girdled it in. This wall had gates of iron. The courtiers, having entered, brought furnaces and massy hammers and welded the bolts.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
oblig
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bootysama
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: farkingismybusiness: It's been awhile since I read it, but I liked the chapter in World War Z about the rich celebrities who holed up in their fortified mansion. They made the mistake of bragging about it on social media and the commoners stormed the place, farking up their defenses just enough for the zombies to get in and eat them all.

Eat the rich.

Was there an actual novel? The version I read just gave mediocre advice. If memory serves, it didn't even have diagrams on how to build tiger traps or spike traps.


You are referring to the zombie survival guide.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't worry the rich motherfarker Tom Hanks has caught coronavirus too so you can all cheer that on, that will show him for accumulating wealth, what a monster!
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: It's been awhile since I read it, but I liked the chapter in World War Z about the rich celebrities who holed up in their fortified mansion. They made the mistake of bragging about it on social media and the commoners stormed the place, farking up their defenses just enough for the zombies to get in and eat them all.

Eat the rich.


It's funny that the widespread hoarding of toilet paper is causing more public outcry than the widespread hoarding of most of the world's wealth by a relative few.  I suppose toilet paper represents a more tangible need.  You can feel it in your hands, and miss it when it's not there.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: Another thing is the rich are rich enough to have personal doctors who treat no one but them, best of the best, and rich enough to buy their own personal ventilator machine from a local hospital starved for resources to protect their doctors, nurses, and other workers, meaning more resources for the hospital and safer workers but less people saved due to the rich guy having one of the ventilators for themselves, even if they don't use it, just having it on standby for them and themselves only.

The rich get to decide which hospitals get to make the choice between protecting workers or saving other lives. Normally a government would step in and distribute enough resources to hospitals needing them, but, y'know, those tax cuts were much more important.


Your politicians, both Democrat and Republican laugh at your impotent outrage while they enjoy the best healthcare in the world.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Greymalkin: Don't worry the rich motherfarker Tom Hanks has caught coronavirus too so you can all cheer that on, that will show him for accumulating wealth, what a monster!


golfclap.gif
 
MasterPython
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The joke is on them in a nuclear war. If I were Putin or Xi I would be sure to send a warhead or two to these guys just in case.
 
