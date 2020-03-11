 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Italy shuts. down. everything   (twitter.com) divider line
65
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Compliance rate will be interesting to see. Italians usually think all laws are kinda advisory.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Tanqueray: [i.kym-cdn.com image 715x1114]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Again?
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The crisis in northern Italy is what happens when a fast doubling rate meets a "threshold effect," where the character of an event can massively change once its size hits a certain threshold.

In this case, the threshold is things such as ICU beds. If the epidemic is small enough, doctors can provide respiratory support to the significant fraction of patients who develop complications, and relatively few will die. But once the number of critical patients exceeds the number of ventilators and ICU beds and other critical-care facilities, mortality rates spike.

A British health-care worker shared a message from a doctor in Italy, who alleged that covid-19 patients in their hospital who are over 65, or have complicating conditions, aren't even being considered for the most intensive forms of supportive treatment.

So everyone needs to understand a few things.

First, the virus is here, and it is spreading quickly, even though everything looks normal. Right now, the United States has more reported cases than Italy had in late February. What matters isn't what you can see but what you can't: the patients who will need ICU care in two to six weeks.

Second, this is not "a bad flu." It kills more of its hosts, and it will spread farther unless we take aggressive steps to slow it down, because no one is yet immune to this disease. It will be quite some time before the virus runs out of new patients.

There's an old brain teaser that goes like this: You have a pond of a certain size, and upon that pond, a single lilypad. This particular species of lily pad reproduces once a day, so that on day two, you have two lily pads. On day three, you have four, and so on. Now the teaser. "If it takes the lily pads 48 days to cover the pond completely, how long will it take for the pond to be covered halfway?" The answer is 47 days. Moreover, at day 40, you'll barely know the lily pads are there.

That grim math explains why so many people - including me - are worried about the novel coronavirus, which causes a disease known as covid-19. And why so many other people think we are panicking over nothing.

When something dangerous is growing exponentially, everything looks fine until it doesn't. In the early days of the Wuhan epidemic, when no one was taking precautions, the number of cases appears to have doubled every four to five days.

(Edited version of Washpo article https://www.washingtonpost.co​m/opinion​s/2020/03/10/coronavirus-what-matters-​isnt-what-you-can-see-what-you-cant/?​)
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

wejash: Compliance rate will be interesting to see. Italians usually think all laws are kinda advisory.


"Oh, you meant me?"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?


Parts of the US. The rest will blindly fiddlefark around until its everywhere.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?


Nope.  Too many "mah rahts" people and high school dropouts.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Coronavirus shutting down Italy.  That's quite a fiat.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?


This weekend will be known as the battle of Costco
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?


Probably, if the Wall Street types deem it necessary.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?


Yeah, hope you have 24 rolls of toilet paper like I do.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
mjjt:There's an old brain teaser that goes like this: You have a pond of a certain size, and upon that pond, a single lilypad. This particular species of lily pad reproduces once a day, so that on day two, you have two lily pads. On day three, you have four, and so on. Now the teaser. "If it takes the lily pads 48 days to cover the pond completely, how long will it take for the pond to be covered halfway?" The answer is 47 days. Moreover, at day 40, you'll barely know the lily pads are there.

Call it...the Jude Law Effect.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i want a rain-alarm app that shows the virus moving in real time
 
mikefinch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

Yeah, hope you have 24 rolls of toilet paper like I do.


pff. no. but i do have 3 sea shells...
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

Yeah, hope you have 24 rolls of toilet paper like I do.


I don't, but I'll just use both sides to wipe.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

This weekend will be known as the battle of Costco


It's going to make black friday look like a day at church
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mikefinch: MrSplifferton: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

Yeah, hope you have 24 rolls of toilet paper like I do.

pff. no. but i do have 3 sea shells...


I was going to resort to the communal sock when the TP ran out...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Confirmed.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world​/​article-italy-shuts-almost-all-shops-a​fter-surge-in-covid-19-cases-as-who/
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But enough about the Austerity measures...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?


We won't know until Jared is done his research,
https://www.politicususa.com/2020/03/​1​1/jared-kushner-coronavirus.html
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: MrSplifferton: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

Yeah, hope you have 24 rolls of toilet paper like I do.

I don't, but I'll just use both sides to wipe.


I'm teaching my kids that you can fold one square 6 times...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I gotta say, in hindsight the original Pandemic flash game modeled both the spread of disease and government reactions pretty farking well.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So it wasnt the salmon mousse?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shutta downa the everything
 
buravirgil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
mjjt:  There's an old brain teaser that goes like this:

https://owlcation.com/stem/Rice-on-a-​C​hessboard-Exponential-numbers
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's one spicy meatball!

Sorry, I'm trying to keep a sense of humor going right now. My 62 year-old brother had pneumonia 3 weeks ago. My best friend's son has cystic fibrosis.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't even click Funniest anymore.
 
erik-k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?


The US is much larger than Italy... This is Washington in two weeks though.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Plenty ofpine needles to go around up here...
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

Yeah, hope you have 24 rolls of toilet paper like I do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

erik-k: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

The US is much larger than Italy... This is Washington in two weeks though.


And it's the goddamn state with "washing" in its name. We're doomed.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

Yeah, hope you have 24 rolls of toilet paper like I do.


I shop at Costco, so I almost always have 24 rolls on hand.
 
zang
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

Parts of the US. The rest will blindly fiddlefark around until its everywhere.


Washington checking in: Work and large events are shut down, restaurants, bars, and stores are fiddlefarking like there's a farking fiddle shortage.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

erik-k: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

The US is much larger than Italy... This is Washington in two weeks though.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Airports are one thing, truck plazas and bus stations are quite another.   Nothing is gonna keep tractor-trailer drivers off the roads.   Another great vector is emergency service workers.   Cops doing Dunkin Donut drive-thru are gonna be doing a lot of the damage.
 
It'll kill off the old people. It's not a particularly elegant solution, nor one we would prescribe personally, but still might fall in the "solution" category.

Congrats Dems, you just won Florida.

For want of sound policy the vaccine was lost; for want of a vaccine FL was lost; for want of FL the Donald was lost.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Funny how fark totally forgot about posting DENMARK SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING
 
links136
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Airports are one thing, truck plazas and bus stations are quite another.   Nothing is gonna keep tractor-trailer drivers off the roads.   Another great vector is emergency service workers.   Cops doing Dunkin Donut drive-thru are gonna be doing a lot of the damage.


Probably more like wealthy people who break the rules and spread the disease out of arrogance.

See, Gobert.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't say I'd want to be a grocery store bag boy in Italy right now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is quite an Italian Job.
 
links136
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: DENMARK


are they just smart or are they trying to make up for how farking dumb they are?

i'm guessing being it's Denmark i'm gonna say smart.  And harder to mock.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don Coronaole is now imagining all the pastabilities!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zang: Natalie Portmanteau: KungFuJunkie: This is the US in about 2 weeks, right?

Parts of the US. The rest will blindly fiddlefark around until its everywhere.

Washington checking in: Work and large events are shut down, restaurants, bars, and stores are fiddlefarking like there's a farking fiddle shortage.


DFW. Plenty of people out and about despite a guy bringing it in through the airport here two weeks ago. Business as usual in trumperville.
 
Birnone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
mjjt:There's an old brain teaser that goes like this: You have a pond of a certain size, and upon that pond, a single lilypad. This particular species of lily pad reproduces once a day, so that on day two, you have two lily pads. On day three, you have four, and so on. Now the teaser. "If it takes the lily pads 48 days to cover the pond completely, how long will it take for the pond to be covered halfway?" The answer is 47 days. Moreover, at day 40, you'll barely know the lily pads are there.

That grim math explains why so many people - including me - are worried about the novel co ...

If that were true about this virus wouldn't the numbers in China be sky high right now, since they've had it so much longer than anyone else? Are you saying there are tens of thousands dying of this in China right now but no one knows? In this era of everyone having a smart phone, something that large in scale has been hidden with no one getting any video of it? And the world's intelligence agencies, who would know about it, are also hiding it?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Give pizza chance.
 
