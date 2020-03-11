 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ESPN) NewsFlash Duke Sucks   (espn.com) divider line
70
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

2320 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 11 Mar 2020 at 5:00 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»


Want to get NewsFlash notifications in email?

70 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...and now they can do so in a vacuum.
 
Gratch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
March Sadness
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I should have known this would be the one.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well this headline was low-hanging fruit.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
march coronavirus madness
 
Marine1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now what will KU fans have to live for?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well the players will still make the same amount, so that's good
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meanwhile ESPN isn't even talking about this.  That channel also sucks.   As does this panic.  God hates Rutgers.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The FB derp will be epic.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's real now.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow...that seems like it would feel weird to watch the NCAA tournament on tv without hearing and seeing the fans.
 
hershy799
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder if this will lead to fewer upsets in the first few rounds. The crowd rooting for the underdog can really make a difference
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is just one more example of the wussification of sports. Their getting paid million's to play a kids game. You'd think they could at least show up.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_Wh​i​te_Sox%E2%80%93Orioles_crowdless_game
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Wow...that seems like it would feel weird to watch the NCAA tournament on tv without hearing and seeing the fans.


I half expect them to pump fan noise over the loudspeakers.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marine1: Now what will KU fans have to live for?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Crazy. I wonder if we'll be able to hear the players talking shiat or calling plays. I also wonder if this effects the Vegas books at all.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_Wh​i​te_Sox%E2%80%93Orioles_crowdless_game


Also 90% of Tampa games
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Marine1: Now what will KU fans have to live for?

[Fark user image image 425x363]


Wrong K
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This one?  Know your approving audience I guess.

This is the type of thing that just might get the unwashed masses to actually pay attention.

Wash you masses.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I should have known this would be the one.


jonjr215: Well this headline was low-hanging fruit.


yeah...

Gratch: March Sadness


..would have been MUCH better
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: GRCooper: Marine1: Now what will KU fans have to live for?

[Fark user image image 425x363]

Wrong K


No U
 
GRCooper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: GRCooper: Marine1: Now what will KU fans have to live for?

[Fark user image image 425x363]

Wrong K


Then I don't want to be right ...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gratch: March Sadness


This one.
 
bthom37
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marine1: Now what will KU fans have to live for?


We'll just enjoy watching Mizzou in the NIT.  Oh, what's that?  Not even getting invited to the NIT?

Bummer.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're the bears who sing for Duke
Doo dah
Doo dah
Catching germs until we puke oh de doo dah day
 
NKURyan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hershy799: I wonder if this will lead to fewer upsets in the first few rounds. The crowd rooting for the underdog can really make a difference


I thought the same thing. A big part of an upset is that the crowd gets firmly behind the underdogs and it rattles the favorites. I think the first two rounds will be a lot less exciting for sure.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Duke sucks.
Fans blow.
 
bthom37
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Chuck87: Wow...that seems like it would feel weird to watch the NCAA tournament on tv without hearing and seeing the fans.

I half expect them to pump fan noise over the loudspeakers.


I'm hoping they do.  I don't think I could tolerate the squeaking without noise covering it up.
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Meanwhile ESPN isn't even talking about this.  That channel also sucks.   As does this panic.  God hates Rutgers.


Figures that we finally get a good team, one capable of even winning a game or two, and then this happens.

At least this team doesn't seem like a fluke, so hopefully they'll be back next year and beyond.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: GRCooper: Marine1: Now what will KU fans have to live for?

[Fark user image image 425x363]

Wrong K

Then I don't want to be right ...


I mean, if you go with Kansas, we're stuck with
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gratch: March Sadness


...which is what I used for the headline in my redlit link for this story.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Immediate family is still allowed to attend.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So much for my plans next weekend.

Looks like tonight will be the last Kings home game with fans in attendance as well but they haven't said anything official yet.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2015_Wh​i​te_Sox%E2%80%93Orioles_crowdless_game


Expect the entire first couple months of the MLB season to be that.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It makes sense. Fans blow the infected air around.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The NCAA Tournament is a liberal hoax to unseat President Trump
 
slobberbone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NCAA screws up again.

I said without the announcers. *Not* without the fans.
 
payattention
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And, Duke is playing my crew tomorrow afternoon... the Pack could have really used the noise...

Oh well... Duke does suck...

/coastal native, but spent most of my young adult years in Raleigh... and was a Pack fan way before that...
//family nearby as well
///NCSU slashies!
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is bad news for the tarheels, their fans travel well.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of the lower-tier tournaments has been cancelled entirely.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They really shouldn't have fans. I mean, blowing around all that air is a surefire way to spread the virus.

Oh wait, those fans. Never mind.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: It makes sense. Fans blow the infected air around.


Dammit, the page refreshed and this was the top comment on my page.
 
bthom37
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: GRCooper: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: GRCooper: Marine1: Now what will KU fans have to live for?

[Fark user image image 425x363]

Wrong K

Then I don't want to be right ...

I mean, if you go with Kansas, we're stuck with[Fark user image image 850x444]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Wrong.
 
booztravlr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: This is bad news for the tarheels, their fans travel well.


At least it will be short ride home for the weekend after tonight's loss.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: GRCooper: Marine1: Now what will KU fans have to live for?

[Fark user image image 425x363]

Wrong K

Then I don't want to be right ...


It always humored me:
"Kansas University"
"NO, UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS!"
"So, UK?"
"NOOOOO! YOU'RE NOT DOING IT RIGHT!!!"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jonjr215: Don't worry. Immediate family is still allowed to attend.  [Fark user image image 540x350]


No, that's KU Football.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tampa is hosting the first two rounds at Amalie Arena and I think about all the local businesses that were counting on that nice bump in business that week.  Holy hell that sucks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It will seem weird.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, it will be like a Minnesota T-Wolves home game?
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.