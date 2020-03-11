 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Seattle tech billionaire powers activate Form of: Coronavirus test kits   (cnbc.com) divider line
44
    More: News  
•       •       •

1443 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 4:58 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pravetz8c
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's about time for the "philanthropic sector" to assume more government functions.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This "private sector" virus testing is dangerous. The federal government needs to step in before they cause serious harm to the profits of the test manufacturers who are lobbying the GOP.
 
comrade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pravetz8c: It's about time for the "philanthropic sector" to assume more government functions.


Heck yeah, let's just go full plutocracy.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't let em fool you, they are protecting their own asses. If they really gave a shiat they would be pushing for universal healthcare coverage instead of dropping a few dollars whenever it looks like it's about to become your problem then act like it was all in the name of altruism. Not buying it.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: pravetz8c: It's about time for the "philanthropic sector" to assume more government functions.

Heck yeah, let's just go full plutocracy.


I thought that we already did.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
See libs? The free hand of the market is working exactly as designed!
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pravetz8c: It's about time for the "philanthropic sector" to assume more government functions.


Pretty much have to, after a generation of hearing how government is the problem and not the solution. Less is more with government, they said. The best thing a government can do is get out of the way, they said.

And here we are.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.


This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Our billionaire overlords DO love us!

/seriously though, this is nice.  Too bad the president isn't doing his job though.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.

This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.


Uh, because it's true. Have you been living in a cave without wifi for the last 40 years?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.

This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.

Uh, because it's true. Have you been living in a cave without wifi for the last 40 years?


1. I'm 33 years old
2. Give me a farking break with the "dark ages" shiat.
 
PunGent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Our billionaire overlords DO love us!

/seriously though, this is nice.  Too bad the president isn't doing his job though.


Trump's doing the best he can.  Really.

/that's the sad part
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great, just don't plan on ever being able to purchase life insurance if you take advantage of Amazon-anything that could implicate you as having been exposed to COVID-19.

/smallish price to pay, I guess
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So if they can do this because they have money, why can't the federal government step up and expand this program across the nation?  Or at least to hotspots?  We are so farking behind on testing, that it's really causing this to be much worse than it needs to be.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LOL subby
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile E3 just got cancelled

/sad gamer is sad
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile E3 just got cancelled

/sad gamer is sad


There hasn't been a good E3 in years

/still sad
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.

This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.

Uh, because it's true. Have you been living in a cave without wifi for the last 40 years?

1. I'm 33 years old
2. Give me a farking break with the "dark ages" shiat.


Socially we're behind most every other industrialized nation. They've solved basic issues like healthcare that we're still struggling with. Might wanna do some research before thumping your chest while screaming "Muuuurrriiicaaaaa", you could end up looking silly.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.

This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.

Uh, because it's true. Have you been living in a cave without wifi for the last 40 years?

1. I'm 33 years old
2. Give me a farking break with the "dark ages" shiat.

Socially we're behind most every other industrialized nation. They've solved basic issues like healthcare that we're still struggling with. Might wanna do some research before thumping your chest while screaming "Muuuurrriiicaaaaa", you could end up looking silly.


Saying we're not in the dark ages = chest thumping while screaming "Muuuriccca"

Like I said, that original comment was voted smart by morons. You're proving it.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Don't let em fool you, they are protecting their own asses. If they really gave a shiat they would be pushing for universal healthcare coverage instead of dropping a few dollars whenever it looks like it's about to become your problem then act like it was all in the name of altruism. Not buying it.


"If they aren't providing cradle to grave healthcare to all Americans and curing cancer, this is an evil scheme."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So if they can do this because they have money, why can't the federal government step up and expand this program across the nation?  Or at least to hotspots?  We are so farking behind on testing, that it's really causing this to be much worse than it needs to be.


When your personal fortune depends upon having a healthy population of tech workers who were mostly centralized in a hotspot for a contagious disease it makes every kind of sense to step up and protect your investment. Expanding this effort to other areas with or without government assistance will face logistical challenges not even billionaires can easily overcome.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.

This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.

Uh, because it's true. Have you been living in a cave without wifi for the last 40 years?

1. I'm 33 years old
2. Give me a farking break with the "dark ages" shiat.


Apologies if the comparison hurts your conservative feelings.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: So if they can do this because they have money, why can't the federal government step up and expand this program across the nation?  Or at least to hotspots?  We are so farking behind on testing, that it's really causing this to be much worse than it needs to be.


*snert*

You answered your own question. The Trump administration's desperate to scrabble for cash to gratify Trump's ego. "More guns! More bombs! Build the wall! Punish the libs!"

The question you should be asking is "where did the test kits that the Amazon Care & Gates Foundation are going to buy come from?" Remember, the story from the Trump administration has been that there are no kits to be had, and that it's taking extraordinary effort to produce even the 2,500 test kits that Pence promised "in the coming days."

You're not getting tested because the Trump administration doesn't think it's cost-effective to do so - not for something that's practically like the flu, and for which he'll have a vaccine/cure/whatever in just a few months, assuming that it doesn't just all blow over by April.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even better - given the Trump administration's recent push to classify coronavirus information, do you honestly think that they're going to allow Amazon Care & Gates Foundation folks to hand them out willy-nilly?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.

This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.

Uh, because it's true. Have you been living in a cave without wifi for the last 40 years?

1. I'm 33 years old
2. Give me a farking break with the "dark ages" shiat.

Apologies if the comparison hurts your conservative feelings.


Here's your reply.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seattle billionaires are a liberal hoax designed to unseat President Trump
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: NeoCortex42: So if they can do this because they have money, why can't the federal government step up and expand this program across the nation?  Or at least to hotspots?  We are so farking behind on testing, that it's really causing this to be much worse than it needs to be.

When your personal fortune depends upon having a healthy population of tech workers who were mostly centralized in a hotspot for a contagious disease it makes every kind of sense to step up and protect your investment. Expanding this effort to other areas with or without government assistance will face logistical challenges not even billionaires can easily overcome.


They could put their money into supporting politicians who promote universal healthcare so they don't have to expand the logistical challenges and let government do it's job, but instead selfishness will ensue. This billionaire program won't go far beyond the tech sectors of Seattle, San Francisco and a few others because the wealthy only look out for their own self interests.
 
keyboard era
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did somebody say Plutocracy?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Canada is working on a lab in a box dealie that is supposed to be good for about 4000 COVID-19 tests.

They could probably mail you down a couple.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh great, another viral marketing scheme.
 
Unrealistic Decoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Canada. It seems like a good plan so far. Trudeau announces $1B COVID-19 package as WHO calls global outbreak a pandemic
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaytkay: HypnozombieX: Don't let em fool you, they are protecting their own asses. If they really gave a shiat they would be pushing for universal healthcare coverage instead of dropping a few dollars whenever it looks like it's about to become your problem then act like it was all in the name of altruism. Not buying it.

"If they aren't providing cradle to grave healthcare to all Americans and curing cancer, this is an evil scheme."


On no, you're mistaken I'm not asking for them to provide shiat. I'm saying they need to pay their dues to live in this country so we can afford to have a healthcare system like most everyone else has. But you knew that.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rambino: pravetz8c: It's about time for the "philanthropic sector" to assume more government functions.

Pretty much have to, after a generation of hearing how government is the problem and not the solution. Less is more with government, they said. The best thing a government can do is get out of the way, they said.

And here we are.


Thanks Reagan!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: fragMasterFlash: NeoCortex42: So if they can do this because they have money, why can't the federal government step up and expand this program across the nation?  Or at least to hotspots?  We are so farking behind on testing, that it's really causing this to be much worse than it needs to be.

When your personal fortune depends upon having a healthy population of tech workers who were mostly centralized in a hotspot for a contagious disease it makes every kind of sense to step up and protect your investment. Expanding this effort to other areas with or without government assistance will face logistical challenges not even billionaires can easily overcome.

They could put their money into supporting politicians who promote universal healthcare so they don't have to expand the logistical challenges and let government do it's job, but instead selfishness will ensue. This billionaire program won't go far beyond the tech sectors of Seattle, San Francisco and a few others because the wealthy only look out for their own self interests.


So vote for Gates/Bezos in 2024. Make America technologically literate again!
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.

This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.

Uh, because it's true. Have you been living in a cave without wifi for the last 40 years?

1. I'm 33 years old
2. Give me a farking break with the "dark ages" shiat.

Socially we're behind most every other industrialized nation. They've solved basic issues like healthcare that we're still struggling with. Might wanna do some research before thumping your chest while screaming "Muuuurrriiicaaaaa", you could end up looking silly.

Saying we're not in the dark ages = chest thumping while screaming "Muuuriccca"

Like I said, that original comment was voted smart by morons. You're proving it.


Or stick your fingers in your ears and go "nah nah nah" call it what you want, either way you're living in a fantasy land if you think things are running smoothly in this country when folks can't afford basic necessities while working a full time job (sometimes multie). But whatever go ahead and plug your ears again.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uhhhh yeah they sat back for a couple weeks before they jumped in to 'save' us.

/tax these motherf*ckers
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.

This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.

Uh, because it's true. Have you been living in a cave without wifi for the last 40 years?

1. I'm 33 years old
2. Give me a farking break with the "dark ages" shiat.

Socially we're behind most every other industrialized nation. They've solved basic issues like healthcare that we're still struggling with. Might wanna do some research before thumping your chest while screaming "Muuuurrriiicaaaaa", you could end up looking silly.

Saying we're not in the dark ages = chest thumping while screaming "Muuuriccca"

Like I said, that original comment was voted smart by morons. You're proving it.

Or stick your fingers in your ears and go "nah nah nah" call it what you want, either way you're living in a fantasy land if you think things are running smoothly in this country when folks can't afford basic necessities while working a full time job (sometimes multie). But whatever go ahead and plug your ears again.


You know I never said that we're perfect, or that there's no room for improvement. Only that we're not living in a dark age. Why is this so difficult for you to understand?
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile E3 just got cancelled

/sad gamer is sad


All public gatherings in Ohio are cancelled, governor hasn't actually signed the executive order yet but he announced it in a press conference this afternoon.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: lolmao500: Meanwhile E3 just got cancelled

/sad gamer is sad

There hasn't been a good E3 in years

/still sad


At least Nintendo went out on top.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.

This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.

Uh, because it's true. Have you been living in a cave without wifi for the last 40 years?

1. I'm 33 years old
2. Give me a farking break with the "dark ages" shiat.

Socially we're behind most every other industrialized nation. They've solved basic issues like healthcare that we're still struggling with. Might wanna do some research before thumping your chest while screaming "Muuuurrriiicaaaaa", you could end up looking silly.

Saying we're not in the dark ages = chest thumping while screaming "Muuuriccca"

Like I said, that original comment was voted smart by morons. You're proving it.

Or stick your fingers in your ears and go "nah nah nah" call it what you want, either way you're living in a fantasy land if you think things are running smoothly in this country when folks can't afford basic necessities while working a full time job (sometimes multie). But whatever go ahead and plug your ears again.

You know I never said that we're perfect, or that there's no room for improvement. Only that we're not living in a dark age. Why is this so difficult for you to understand?


And I'm saying that for a majority  of people in this country it feels a whole hell of a lot like a feudal system on a regular daily, when will this shiat end, basis. Why is that so hard to understand?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's farking shiat they have to do this but if that's what it takes to get massive testing going then so be it.
 
gbv23
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's privatize the planet. As soon as you're born, you're working for Apple-google.
The board would include Ben & Jerry.  Companies are more efficient and have money.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: HypnozombieX: Frank N Stein: comrade: America is a dark ages patron/plutocracy society where you have to rely on the ultra rich to not only conduct basic research but to also provide basic needs like healthcare and education.

This will get a smart vote from a zillion morons on this site.

Uh, because it's true. Have you been living in a cave without wifi for the last 40 years?

1. I'm 33 years old
2. Give me a farking break with the "dark ages" shiat.

Socially we're behind most every other industrialized nation. They've solved basic issues like healthcare that we're still struggling with. Might wanna do some research before thumping your chest while screaming "Muuuurrriiicaaaaa", you could end up looking silly.

Saying we're not in the dark ages = chest thumping while screaming "Muuuriccca"

Like I said, that original comment was voted smart by morons. You're proving it.

Or stick your fingers in your ears and go "nah nah nah" call it what you want, either way you're living in a fantasy land if you think things are running smoothly in this country when folks can't afford basic necessities while working a full time job (sometimes multie). But whatever go ahead and plug your ears again.

You know I never said that we're perfect, or that there's no room for improvement. Only that we're not living in a dark age. Why is this so difficult for you to understand?

And I'm saying that for a majority  of people in this country it feels a whole hell of a lot like a feudal system on a regular daily, when will this shiat end, basis. Why is that so hard to understand?


Citation
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.