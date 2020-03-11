 Skip to content
(NYPost)   After almost a month, the last of the temporary hospitals set up in Wuhan for coronavirus victims has closed due to no longer being needed   (nypost.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, one of them collapsed.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: Technically, one of them collapsed.


That's a kind of no longer needed.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: Technically, one of them collapsed.


It got rid of the patients didn't it....
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the "heating units" still running non-stop?
Or, did the patients actually clear up with any luck?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Chris Ween: Technically, one of them collapsed.

That's a kind of no longer needed.


Technically correct, the best kind of correct.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, 50 million people in the Wuhan province are still in quarantine.  Is it really handled?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice, too bad our "month" in the US hasn't even started yet. Hopefully South Korea, Italy and Iran will be on the mend in a few more weeks.

/be well, peeps
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't need a hospital when they are all dead.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: And yet, 50 million people in the Wuhan province are still in quarantine.  Is it really handled?


To be fair, the Chinese gov't will quarantine anyone they deem to be a threat and not give a shiat. This just gives them a convenient excuse.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nice, too bad our "month" in the US hasn't even started yet. Hopefully South Korea, Italy and Iran will be on the mend in a few more weeks.

/be well, peeps


It hasn't played out in china either. They've won first battle, but virus doesn't tire. It will hit again and probably already it is.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nice, too bad our "month" in the US hasn't even started yet. Hopefully South Korea, Italy and Iran will be on the mend in a few more weeks.

/be well, peeps


I still want to arrange a COVID-19 support group tour of the White House with personal photo-op with the Prez.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The temporary hospitals closed? What is it?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlameDuck: fragMasterFlash: Nice, too bad our "month" in the US hasn't even started yet. Hopefully South Korea, Italy and Iran will be on the mend in a few more weeks.

/be well, peeps

It hasn't played out in china either. They've won first battle, but virus doesn't tire. It will hit again and probably already it is.


sheesh, when you put it that way, you're extra farked if your name is Sarah Connor.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JJRRutgers: The temporary hospitals closed? What is it?


Temporary hospital's closed, germ out front shoulda told ya.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: And yet, 50 million people in the Wuhan province are still in quarantine.  Is it really handled?


Yes. They slowed it down to the point that the existing hospitals can handle the case load.

Before, they overwhelmed the hospitals and the death rate skyrocketed. Italy is having the same problem right now. It is CRITICAL that we slow this enough or people will needlessly die.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JJRRutgers: The temporary hospitals closed? What is it?


It's a big white tent where they gave people tylenol, but that's not important right now.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JJRRutgers: The temporary hospitals closed? What is it?


It's a building that temporarily held patients, but that's not important anymore.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: sleze: And yet, 50 million people in the Wuhan province are still in quarantine.  Is it really handled?

Yes. They slowed it down to the point that the existing hospitals can handle the case load.

Before, they overwhelmed the hospitals and the death rate skyrocketed. Italy is having the same problem right now. It is CRITICAL that we slow this enough or people will needlessly die.


Thankfully in the US we're going the Italy/Iran route. But with tax cuts!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a PR stunt timed w/President Pooh's visit.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: sleze: And yet, 50 million people in the Wuhan province are still in quarantine.  Is it really handled?

Yes. They slowed it down to the point that the existing hospitals can handle the case load.

Before, they overwhelmed the hospitals and the death rate skyrocketed. Italy is having the same problem right now. It is CRITICAL that we slow this enough or people will needlessly die.

Thankfully in the US we're going the Italy/Iran route. But with tax cuts!


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's because they opened an equivalent number of mass graves.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Maybe it's because they opened an equivalent number of mass graves.


Or just one mass grave??
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: sleze: And yet, 50 million people in the Wuhan province are still in quarantine.  Is it really handled?

Yes. They slowed it down to the point that the existing hospitals can handle the case load.

Before, they overwhelmed the hospitals and the death rate skyrocketed. Italy is having the same problem right now. It is CRITICAL that we slow this enough or people will needlessly die.


Problem if your government actually wants that to happen...
 
RedRudy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They gave up trying to contain it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Alright, everyone to the Wuhan!  Quick!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sleze: And yet, 50 million people in the Wuhan province are still in quarantine.  Is it really handled?


No.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I bet in an hour they'll reopen.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's what martial law and welding people into their homes can do for you.  Now try that here. The ammosexuals dare you.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So Wuhan really has it all in check?
 
kindms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And China is sending a bunch of supplies to Italy to help them

See Trump you stupid POS. This is how diplomacy is done

Folks remember you coming to their aid. it tends to make people like you
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FlameDuck: fragMasterFlash: Nice, too bad our "month" in the US hasn't even started yet. Hopefully South Korea, Italy and Iran will be on the mend in a few more weeks.

/be well, peeps

It hasn't played out in china either. They've won first battle, but virus doesn't tire. It will hit again and probably already it is.


Well, it certainly looks like they have a handle on it.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/country/china/

Looks like deaths will end up being less than 4,000; they have one third as many new cases daily than the US does.  The number of active cases total is trailing off as people heal (or, for a few, die).

Now, granted, they had to go all Madagascar and SHUT...DOWN...EVERYTHING...but it worked.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sleze: And yet, 50 million people in the Wuhan province are still in quarantine.  Is it really handled?


They should be quite well protected. If they survived the quarantine process, that is.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From the news accounts I saw, they looked really Spartan. As in no heat, no or minimal electricity, and little equipment and furniture. I suspect they did minimal hospital-type things and were just to warehouse corona lepers until they either died or recovered.
 
p51d007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
DUH!  It's "the flu"...a different version, but, still THE FLU!  It's run its course.  Plus, it had the
added benefit after the communist Chinese released it, of STOPPING the freedom protesters,
killing off the sick & elderly, and wrecking the global economy.
By late summer, people won't even remember the Wuhan/Corona Virus.
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, what's the deal on re-infection?  anyone got a solid answer on that yet?

Seems like kind of an important piece of the "is it on the downswing?" question...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Geotpf: FlameDuck: fragMasterFlash: Nice, too bad our "month" in the US hasn't even started yet. Hopefully South Korea, Italy and Iran will be on the mend in a few more weeks.

/be well, peeps

It hasn't played out in china either. They've won first battle, but virus doesn't tire. It will hit again and probably already it is.

Well, it certainly looks like they have a handle on it.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavi​rus/country/china/

Looks like deaths will end up being less than 4,000; they have one third as many new cases daily than the US does.  The number of active cases total is trailing off as people heal (or, for a few, die).

Now, granted, they had to go all Madagascar and SHUT...DOWN...EVERYTHING...but it worked.


Yeah thats the only thing that will work against a disease with no vaccine.

SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING.

BUT BUT BUT we can because MONEY AND PROFITS!!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Only the dumb believe the chinese press releases
 
SevenSeven
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: sleze: And yet, 50 million people in the Wuhan province are still in quarantine.  Is it really handled?

Yes. They slowed it down to the point that the existing hospitals can handle the case load.

Before, they overwhelmed the hospitals and the death rate skyrocketed. Italy is having the same problem right now. It is CRITICAL that we slow this enough or people will needlessly die.


Glad you are taking they're word for it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I believe reports from the Chinese govt about as much as I believe reports from our govt, and for pretty much the same reason. But whatever. (wanking motion)
 
