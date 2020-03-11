 Skip to content
(BBC) Volunteers offer to support those in self-isolation as a result of the COVID-19 virus, however, Boomers will be horrified to discover these volunteers are ... young (bbc.co.uk)
32
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, boomers will be grateful for the assistance. Thanks for playing. Next?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horrified? Yeah, sure, trollmitter. We're horrified.

/boogabooga
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This being greenlit proves something about Fark. I'm too old to know what that something is.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More likely millennials will do one of two things:
1. Use this as another excuse to complain about the burden of boomers
2. Use these gigs as a way to scrape back some of the wealth boomers have hoarded

/Have I covered all the bases and offended everyone yet?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, Doomer.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fix the cable?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The contents of your top bureau drawer is all the thanks I'll need.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: The contents of your top bureau drawer is all the thanks I'll need.


Subby's wanking sock?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
EABOD subby.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a millennial, I'm willing to let all boomers die while I isolate in my house and play video games

No, I didn't read the article
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Boy... They'll green light anything
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh yeah some support.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Boy... They'll green light anything


Pretty much. Be glad when my subscription runs out. It'll be bye fark. It was nice when you were a good site.
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I really wonder what the demographics of the world will be in two years.
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Acting friendly and helpful while casing the joint.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: No, boomers will be grateful for the assistance. Thanks for playing. Next?


They've taken and taken and taken their entire lives, why stop now?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Millennials are just plotting to pillow-smother the patients if they show any signs of recovery. DON'T FALL FOR IT, BOOMERS!
 
zbtop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: GrymRpr: Boy... They'll green light anything

Pretty much. Be glad when my subscription runs out. It'll be bye fark. It was nice when you were a good site.


Y...you don't have to wait for your subscription to run out...you can stop posting and viewing whenever you so desire.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: As a millennial, I'm willing to let all boomers die while I isolate in my house and play video games

No, I didn't read the article


Then who will support your non-contributing millennial self?
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: "The government has outlined emergency legislation to tackle the virus, including measures to allow people to leave their jobs and volunteer to care for those affected."
While the US government is still flapping it's gums about payroll tax relief and extending tax filing deadlines in hopes of propping up the stock market with no real plan to deal with the virus yet......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Get a job, ya goddam hippies!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: pastramithemosterotic: As a millennial, I'm willing to let all boomers die while I isolate in my house and play video games

No, I didn't read the article

Then who will support your non-contributing millennial self?


I have a job and pay taxes mother f*cker, and I'll never see a dime of social security money. So shut the f*ck up
 
zbtop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Get a job, ya goddam hippies!


It sounds like they're doing just that in the article, only not getting paid. Seems like one side of the equation is doing its part, why aren't we yelling about paying these people for the job they're doing instead?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Like, how are you feeling today"?

"Uh, a little better".

"Like, cool".
 
uck It
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like the social security shortfall just got solved.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

uck It: Sounds like the social security shortfall just got solved.


I think you're on to something here...
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: PapermonkeyExpress: pastramithemosterotic: As a millennial, I'm willing to let all boomers die while I isolate in my house and play video games

No, I didn't read the article

Then who will support your non-contributing millennial self?

I have a job and pay taxes mother f*cker, and I'll never see a dime of social security money. So shut the f*ck up


Ok Millennial
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zbtop: AcneVulgaris: Get a job, ya goddam hippies!

It sounds like they're doing just that in the article, only not getting paid. Seems like one side of the equation is doing its part, why aren't we yelling about paying these people for the job they're doing instead?



Working for free? GODDAMN COMMIES!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

