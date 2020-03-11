 Skip to content
(WWSB ABC 7)   Wanted: Unknown Cow   (mysuncoast.com) divider line
18
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, Devin
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really milking the puns there.
Squeezing the thesaurus.
A real grab bag of humor.


/Needs moar cow bell.
 
Cormee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It went the udder way
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Best bit was sidebar of cops warning meth contaminated with coronavirus and offering to test yours
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ok, Devin


came for this, etc.
 
MikeBoomshadow
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No, I am Unknown Cow!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: /Needs moar cow bell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Old and busted: Florida Man
New hotness: Florida Cow?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beneath the waves, the waves
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"You see those cows over there?"
"Uh, yeah?"
"They're outstanding in their field."

/ba dum pssh
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How now?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's an odd fetish
 
Cormee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: "You see those cows over there?"
"Uh, yeah?"
"They're outstanding in their field."

/ba dum pssh


The version I heard was "farmers are outstanding in their field"
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Florida is one of the biggest beef producers in the country. There are also a lot of wild Everglades cows.
 
