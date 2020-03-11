 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gannett Images)   Caption these young researchers   (gannett-cdn.com) divider line
19
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Mar 2020 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Says here you were adopted!     Says here you were hatched!     WHY YOU.................
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Boy some a a lot bigger than others! So what are they for?  I guess they are like air bags...if they fall down they don't smash their chin or their nose. .......I don't know...but the do make me all tingly!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"So you're telling me that all these topics are arranged alphabetically?!?  That would have saved me months on all my previous searches!"
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bwebs!!
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexa? ...
Google? ...
Man, this manual research stuff bites!
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep looking Marjorie, we'll find the money grandma stashed in these books before she died last week. Uncle Fred will just spend it on hookers and booze.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep looking.  I know I saw it somewhere.  "Most women are bisexual" it said.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Virus Creation and Gene Manipulation for Beginners". This will come in handy in 40 years when we hatch our villainous plot to disrupt all sports!

/ They never should've bullied us in PE!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coronavirus? That's a stupid word.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believe it or not, one day people will be walking around with a device in their pocket that makes all these obsolete.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My dad said that one day all of this information will be available on those computers he is working on. Imagine how productive and smart people will be!!"
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You show me yours and I'll show you mine.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I wish I could read English."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gullible isn't in here. Take a look.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Damn there has to be an easier way to look things up.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Alright! Instructions for weaponizing potassium-nitrate!"

"That Liberace fellow sure was a handsome dresser"

/sigh
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Huh. So THAT'S how sheep's bladders can be employed to prevent earthquakes."
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Goofus enjoys reading about medieval dungeons.

Gallant appreciates French impressionism.
 
Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.