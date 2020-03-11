 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   No you listen .... Your Mother and I have made-up our minds, you are going on this cruise girl. We got you some Lysol wipes and the all you can drink package too baby   (marketwatch.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Alcoholic beverage, Alcohol, Cruise, Alcoholism, Methanol, Ethanol, Kenny Human, host of other medical problems  
•       •       •

748 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 5:17 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenny Human, a 33-year-old lawyer from Kentucky, reportedly told the publication that he paid just $400 per ticket, including taxes and cancellation insurance, for a Carnival cruise leaving New Orleans in May that will sail through the western Caribbean.
"I just have this natural inclination to buy low on things," he said. "My girlfriend does think I'm crazy, but she is reluctantly on board, no pun intended."

Fark user imageView Full Size


NO REGERTS
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


she's going to need more wipes.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It won't ward off the gonorrhea she'll come home with.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hate.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lucked out on not getting the coronavirus, but didn't plan on the grandchildren quite this soon.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Becky is gonna be safe
 
gunsmack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Christ, people, just save the money and dig her a shallow grave in the back yard.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
R.L.Burnside - it's bad you know
Youtube QzC_rGX-XyM
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not to be a buzzkill, but boozing up is not an effective means to prevent the spread or contraction of the coronavirus. In fact, 44 people have died of methanol poisoning in Iran in the mistaken belief that consumption of bootleg alcohol would ward off COVID-19.

Well, they didn't catch COVID-19, or spread it to anyone else, so they were technically correct.
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The cruise lines are doing it wrong.  Rather than lowering the price to fill cabins, they should quadruple the price, only sell 1/4 of the cabins, and advertise it as safe from covid-19.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Goddamn...these morons.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Goddamn...these morons.


Ahh she's taking the other guy. Hang in there.
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not only is she going to get Coronavirus, but she'll be at risk of sexual assault and the cruise line will cover it up as they are often accused of doing.

The only way you'd ever get me on a cruise line is if it was an old school one where it was only rich people, and these two were on board:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It looks like she's got a Corona beer.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 434x251]

she's going to need more wipes.


...
...is that Lindsay Ellis?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.