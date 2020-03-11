 Skip to content
The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for subs. And cruisers and destroyers, too, I guess. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, naval-gazing edition
6
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

We've been seeing some pretty good turnout already for this year's anthology.  For myself, I'm currently looking around at a couple of things I need to finish up, one of which might end up being my entry this year.  I've got a bunch of ideas but nothing's really pulling at me all that hard.

Personal progress over the last week: ~8K words on a really, really first draft version of something, which is about 50% intentional placeholder text ("This happened, then this happened, then this happened . . .") and 50% actual writing.  It's pretty much just an outline instead of a manuscript, which is different from how I normal plan out novels so I'll see how this works.  Also another rejection letter this morning, which was nice.

How has your writing progress been . . . err, progressing?
 
Harlee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Did you get my email?
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What naval gazing might look like.
 
Twonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about a nice 28-gun frigate?

/Surprise!
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The First Guy To Ever Write Fiction
Youtube 708n4GCbTiM
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

toraque: How has your writing progress been . . . err, progressing?


It hasn't.

I had hopes that the new job with a new schedule would change that but it hasn't.
 
