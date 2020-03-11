 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(STLToday)   During the 1918 Spanish flu, Philadelphia held a parade anyway, causing its per capita death rate to be double that of St. Louis, which canceled a parade. St. Louis 2020: let's reverse those responses and see what happens   (stltoday.com) divider line
33
    More: Fail, St. Louis, Missouri, St. Patrick's Day parades, St. Louis, St. Louis parade downtown, Organizers of both parades, Saint Patrick, Jim Mohan, St. Louis County, Missouri  
•       •       •

523 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).


Your point being fewer people specifically like you will die, therefore no worries?

Did the headline refer to total deaths or compare rates between places with a parade and places without a parade?

Our population is skewing older than 1918. Transmission rate is high. And people go to parades and take their asymptomatic butts to grandma's house.

But, hey, thanks for playing the game.
 
yms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).

Your point being fewer people specifically like you will die, therefore no worries?

Did the headline refer to total deaths or compare rates between places with a parade and places without a parade?

Our population is skewing older than 1918. Transmission rate is high. And people go to parades and take their asymptomatic butts to grandma's house.

But, hey, thanks for playing the game.


Shut down everything.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).


I don't know about you, but I don't want my elderly relatives to die of a disease because we screwed up containment and ended up overloading our health care resources.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late, the St Louis Mardi Gras had 100k drunks sharing the same porta-johns.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).


So a bunch of younger people carry it and kill off their older relatives and family.  Sounds like a win to me right?  Effing Trump says its a  Democrat Hoax anyway. Nothing you need to worry about.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Learning is fun!
 
Reverborama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin was living in Philly at that time.  She passed in the 80's.  I've wished many times that I'd asker about what it was like then.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was recently talking to a history buff who said there is no magic in history repeating itself, it's just people not willing to learn from it.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).

Your point being fewer people specifically like you will die, therefore no worries?

Did the headline refer to total deaths or compare rates between places with a parade and places without a parade?

Our population is skewing older than 1918. Transmission rate is high. And people go to parades and take their asymptomatic butts to grandma's house.

But, hey, thanks for playing the game.


Here's the problem.  If the virus kills individuals before they're old enough to start having children then future generations will more likely develop an immunity to the virus and it could just peter out like the 1918 one did.  if it mostly kills people that are too old to have children, it's likely to be with us longer and continue to kill.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son's university has just closed, on-line classes only so he gets to be home the next 4 weeks
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).

I don't know about you, but I don't want my elderly relatives to die of a disease because we screwed up containment and ended up overloading our health care resources.


There's also this little tiny issue of "What if you need to go to a hospital for some other reason?" which people seem to be ignoring.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).


Its the spanish flu... as in we're in Wave 1.

If we're unlucky and the virus mutates like the spanish flu did, wave 2 comes and a lot of young and healthy people are gonna die come christmas 2020.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).

I don't know about you, but I don't want my elderly relatives to die of a disease because we screwed up containment and ended up overloading our health care resources.


My wife has an auto-immune disease (not lupus) AND works in Respiratory Care. Luckily she is on short term disability. Unluckily, it runs out in mid April. Currently she is looking for jobs outside of nursing; if she went back to work right now it would kill her.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Yeah, it sucks for old people (old people are a significant portion of the immuno-compromised demographic)

But it's still not the 1918 Spanish Flu.  No matter how much your panicked mind and those panicked on the other side of the keyboard may be.  It'shiatting the people hardest who would normally be hit hardest by a novel viral strain.

eclecticman666: My wife has an auto-immune disease (not lupus) AND works in Respiratory Care. Luckily she is on short term disability. Unluckily, it runs out in mid April. Currently she is looking for jobs outside of nursing; if she went back to work right now it would kill her.


My real question here is if she has an auto-immune disorder, why would any sort of nursing ever be considered a good idea.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).

Its the spanish flu... as in we're in Wave 1.

If we're unlucky and the virus mutates like the spanish flu did, wave 2 comes and a lot of young and healthy people are gonna die come christmas 2020.


Its already undergone one mutation, and the new varient is apparently far less lethal.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you have any love for science research then you will support this.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good series:
The 1918 Flu Pandemic - Emergence - Extra History - #1
Youtube XQ9WX4qVxEo
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also, China is lifting its quarantine in stages now.  So either everyone is dead or simple quarantine works for the overwhelming number of cases where people literally just wait it out and are fine.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
still no cases reported in Madagascar.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wejash: Peter Weyland: This. Is Not. The Spanish. Flu.

Peak age death for the 1918 Influenza Pandemic was 28.  COVID-19 peak death age is solidly lodged in the elderly age range.  Mortality rate for health adults is negligible. Interestingly, the mortality rate for infants and very young children is also very low (which is interesting un-flu-like).

Your point being fewer people specifically like you will die, therefore no worries?

Did the headline refer to total deaths or compare rates between places with a parade and places without a parade?

Our population is skewing older than 1918. Transmission rate is high. And people go to parades and take their asymptomatic butts to grandma's house.

But, hey, thanks for playing the game.


The leading authority in our nation who has served under five Presidents and one president* testified today, under oath, that this virus is at least 10 times more lethal than seasknal influenza (.01% for the flu versus 1% for Covid), and based on the data from China may be as high as 30 times more lethal. And testing results were pre-published today showing that not only can this shiat live on surfaces for up to 3 days, it can also be airborne for hours.

Don't want to panic? Cool. Don't want to cry in front of the womenfolk or the libs? Okay, big guy.

But this shiat is deadly serious, does not give one flying fark about whether it is taken as such, and knocked a modern, centrally governed, authoritarian nation where all of the meds, protection equipment, and devices from bed pans to ventilators are made flat on it's ass in a matter of weeks and kept it there for months.

Prepare accordingly, and hope that you live somewhere that doesn't wind up being quarantined or burying bodies with bulldozers.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Reverborama: My cousin was living in Philly at that time.  She passed in the 80's.  I've wished many times that I'd asker about what it was like then.


My grandmother, who was 28 in 1918 (lived to be a ripe old 97 years young) told me about it. Her first husband (not my Grandfather) was the first dentist in the little town of Yellow Springs, Ohio, long before it became a hippie haven (NTTAWWT). He went to his practice one morning, healthy as a horse. He was dead before the day ended.
 
fmonahan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Both cities had same total percentage of fatalities, StL was strewn out longer, whereas Philly had a large spike in cases.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isn't calling it the "Spanish" flu forbidden now?
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
St. Louis cop here, and I'm working the dog town parade. It's always a good time, and it would be a shame to cancel an event like this.  It's easy overtime pay for me and nothing much ever really happens. There's the occasional drunk disorderly conduct charge or a minor in possession, but a lot of good people are at these kinds of events.

This year will be different though..basically, if you're Chinese or a regular person coughing or sneezing, I'm going to tase the hell out of you, pal.  Stay at home!!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: St. Louis cop here, and I'm working the dog town parade. It's always a good time, and it would be a shame to cancel an event like this.  It's easy overtime pay for me and nothing much ever really happens. There's the occasional drunk disorderly conduct charge or a minor in possession, but a lot of good people are at these kinds of events.

This year will be different though..basically, if you're Chinese or a regular person coughing or sneezing, I'm going to tase the hell out of you, pal.  Stay at home!!


Looks like they cancelled the downtown parade on Saturday.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Mark Ratner: St. Louis cop here, and I'm working the dog town parade. It's always a good time, and it would be a shame to cancel an event like this.  It's easy overtime pay for me and nothing much ever really happens. There's the occasional drunk disorderly conduct charge or a minor in possession, but a lot of good people are at these kinds of events.

This year will be different though..basically, if you're Chinese or a regular person coughing or sneezing, I'm going to tase the hell out of you, pal.  Stay at home!!

Looks like they cancelled the downtown parade on Saturday.


Dogtown parade is still on. It will likely be canceled too
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Reverborama: My cousin was living in Philly at that time.  She passed in the 80's.  I've wished many times that I'd asker about what it was like then.


Sylvester Stallone was just a little kid with a big pair of boxing gloves the size of his cheesesteak filled tummy.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

capn' fun: and based on the data from China may be as high as 30 times more lethal.


Okay, we've gotta decide in this conversation if we're going to believe the numbers coming out of China or not.  Because you're not allowed to have it both ways for the sake of argumentative convenience.

As for the other stuff you said about China, you're missing a few details.

First, the reason hospitals were overwhelmed was a combination of the fact that China doesn't really do community health like the West does in general.  You have a sniffle?  You have a slight rash?  You go to the hospital.

So, when the government of Wuhan louses up their response and then the CCP louses up their PR on it, suddenly everyone with hay fever is afraid they've got the plague, so they show up at their closest hospital.  Predictably, hospitals become "overwhelmed'.
Also 1% sounds scary without context, doesn't it?  I mean, .01% compared to 1%?Of course in the very same paragraph the same doctor says (caps in the original transcript):WELL, SARS WAS ALSO A CORONAVIRUS IN 2002. IT INFECTED 8,000 PEOPLE, AND IT KILLED ABOUT 775. IT HAD A MORTALITY OF ABOUT 9 TO 10%. THAT'S ONLY 8,000 PEOPLE. IN ABOUT A YEAR. IN THE TWO AND A HALF MONTHS THAT WE'VE HAD THIS CORONAVIRUS, AS YOU KNOW WE NOW HAVE MULTIPLE MULTIPLES OF THAT. SO IT CLAEFRL IS NOT AS LETHALSo, more virulent than SARS, but much less lethal (300-400% less, in fact).So, unless we're going to say that people reacted the same way to SARS (which they did not), I think its pretty clear from the facts that overreaction is the word of the day.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's try that formatting again:

Okay, we've gotta decide in this conversation if we're going to believe the numbers coming out of China or not.  Because you're not allowed to have it both ways for the sake of argumentative convenience.

As for the other stuff you said about China, you're missing a few details.

First, the reason hospitals were overwhelmed was a combination of the fact that China doesn't really do community health like the West does in general.  You have a sniffle?  You have a slight rash?  You go to the hospital.

So, when the government of Wuhan louses up their response and then the CCP louses up their PR on it, suddenly everyone with hay fever is afraid they've got the plague, so they show up at their closest hospital.  Predictably, hospitals become "overwhelmed'.


Also 1% sounds scary without context, doesn't it?  I mean, .01% compared to 1%?

Of course in the very same paragraph the same doctor says (caps in the original transcript):

WELL, SARS WAS ALSO A CORONAVIRUS IN 2002. IT INFECTED 8,000 PEOPLE, AND IT KILLED ABOUT 775. IT HAD A MORTALITY OF ABOUT 9 TO 10%. THAT'S ONLY 8,000 PEOPLE. IN ABOUT A YEAR. IN THE TWO AND A HALF MONTHS THAT WE'VE HAD THIS CORONAVIRUS, AS YOU KNOW WE NOW HAVE MULTIPLE MULTIPLES OF THAT. SO IT CLAEFRL IS NOT AS LETHAL

So, more virulent than SARS, but much less lethal (300-400% less, in fact).

So, unless we're going to say that people reacted the same way to SARS (which they did not), I think its pretty clear from the facts that overreaction is the word of the day.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: capn' fun: and based on the data from China may be as high as 30 times more lethal.

Okay, we've gotta decide in this conversation if we're going to believe the numbers coming out of China or not.  Because you're not allowed to have it both ways for the sake of argumentative convenience.

As for the other stuff you said about China, you're missing a few details.

First, the reason hospitals were overwhelmed was a combination of the fact that China doesn't really do community health like the West does in general.  You have a sniffle?  You have a slight rash?  You go to the hospital.

So, when the government of Wuhan louses up their response and then the CCP louses up their PR on it, suddenly everyone with hay fever is afraid they've got the plague, so they show up at their closest hospital.  Predictably, hospitals become "overwhelmed'.
Also 1% sounds scary without context, doesn't it?  I mean, .01% compared to 1%?Of course in the very same paragraph the same doctor says (caps in the original transcript):WELL, SARS WAS ALSO A CORONAVIRUS IN 2002. IT INFECTED 8,000 PEOPLE, AND IT KILLED ABOUT 775. IT HAD A MORTALITY OF ABOUT 9 TO 10%. THAT'S ONLY 8,000 PEOPLE. IN ABOUT A YEAR. IN THE TWO AND A HALF MONTHS THAT WE'VE HAD THIS CORONAVIRUS, AS YOU KNOW WE NOW HAVE MULTIPLE MULTIPLES OF THAT. SO IT CLAEFRL IS NOT AS LETHALSo, more virulent than SARS, but much less lethal (300-400% less, in fact).So, unless we're going to say that people reacted the same way to SARS (which they did not), I think its pretty clear from the facts that overreaction is the word of the day.


Old man screams at cloud about the onion on his belt.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.