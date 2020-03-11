 Skip to content
(CNN)   Remain in Mexico remains, the Supreme Court says so. Know what I'm saying   (cnn.com) divider line
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a big part of the plan to end the COVID-19 problem in America. He will tell us so soon.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... there's a reason for it. But you guys don't wanna hear it anyway.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all better vote these assholes out in 9 months.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Well... there's a reason for it. But you guys don't wanna hear it anyway.


I'm sure there's a great reason to leave kids in conditions that make ISIS prisoners flinch. Namely, Stephen Miller really hates Mexicans.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*the corrupt Supreme Court

/Fty
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: This is a big part of the plan to end the COVID-19 problem in America. He will tell us so soon.



Many people have been saying, they say - great people - tremendous - they say "Sir, Carana Virus plans to infiltrate our great country by hiding inside caravans."

You know what, fark it.  Emulating his speech pattern gives me brain freeze.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8-1 vote. Majority rules but TRUMP!!!!!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Well... there's a reason for it. But you guys don't wanna hear it anyway.


We know: racism.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: 8-1 vote. Majority rules but TRUMP!!!!!


Trump is the one who enacted the policy, so yes he still sucks ass.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: 8-1 vote. Majority rules but TRUMP!!!!!



...is the guy in charge of the branch of government responsible for implementing this policy.  I'm sure he'll be on Twitter soon to pat himself on the back, as soon as he's done assuring a worried nation rage tweeting at Vanity Fair.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMAO.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Y'all better vote these assholes out in 9 months.


LMAO the justices are not elected.
 
ReasonedDiscourse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: BeotchPudding: 8-1 vote. Majority rules but TRUMP!!!!!


...is the guy in charge of the branch of government responsible for implementing this policy.  I'm sure he'll be on Twitter soon to pat himself on the back, as soon as he's done assuring a worried nation rage tweeting at Vanity Fair.


Make no doubt -- during the upcoming election he will proudly tout this as delivering on a promise, and his base will lap it up.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: make me some tea: Y'all better vote these assholes out in 9 months.

LMAO the justices are not elected.


The last one was installed by the same traitors that denied the legitimate one his seat.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now Trump has the power to tell RGB to vote?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Canada, no one's stopping you from taking them.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Mexico does not have to comply with US supreme court decisions.
 
joker420
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just seal the border, problem solved.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Mexico does not have to comply with US supreme court decisions.


It's a little soon for the 4th Infantry Division, but ok.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a pretty clear violation of international law, of which we are signatories, but hey fark it.  Nothing matters anymore.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This is a big part of the plan to end the COVID-19 problem in America. He will tell us so soon.


Trump is playin chess while y'all playin checkers.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Trump thinks the Supreme Court is just a regular court with tomatoes and sour cream.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: I'm pretty sure Trump thinks the Supreme Court is just a regular court with tomatoes and sour cream.


Now I'm hungry again, thanks a bunch.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They didn't say it was permanent.

FTFA:

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that the controversial Trump administration "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy can stay in effect while legal challenges play out.

So, they're basically declining to revoke it until the actual cases challenging it make their way through the courts. shiatty, but if the lower courts haven't addressed the issue yet and the cases are still ongoing, then whatever they do might step on those court cases.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: I'm pretty sure Trump thinks the Supreme Court is just a regular court with tomatoes and sour cream.

Now I'm hungry again, thanks a bunch.


Dammit. You're killing me.
 
OldJames
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There should be a clear cut definition of what somebody needing political asylum is. Otherwise you get a bunch of people trying to use it as a loophole, holding up somebody that really needs it. Living in a bad country shouldn't be a reason, needing asylum should be for special cases, not most of the world. The rest, let a Citizen house them and chaperone them until their case can be seen, if their chaperone doesn't know where they are, they get in trouble too. If you say "someone else should do it", it probably isn't very important to you.

Fictional example: Admiral Jarok surely needed asylum, as he was being chased down by two government warbirds worried he was going to defect, but Picard couldn't have protected him if there was a line of 10,000 romulans ahead of him just trying to game the system, and he was buried in asylum paperwork.

Good ending when it turned out all to be a Romulan trick, but some favors got called in from the the Klingons for backup
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xitnode
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: It's a pretty clear violation of international law, of which we are signatories, but hey fark it.  Nothing matters anymore.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTA:

"Lawyers for the asylum seekers called the government's policy illegal and said that in the months that it has been in effect "reports of murder, rape, torture, kidnapping, and other violent assaults against returned asylum seekers have climbed."

Question:  Don't reports of "murder  rape, torture,  kidnapping, and other violent assaults" make it sound like there's good reason to keep this group out of the United States until we screen out the people who are doing the murdering, raping, torture, kidnapping and other violent assaults?

What is the benefit to letting them roam free inside the United States?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is what the Me Generation voted for.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldJames: There should be a clear cut definition of what somebody needing political asylum is. Otherwise you get a bunch of people trying to use it as a loophole, holding up somebody that really needs it. Living in a bad country shouldn't be a reason, needing asylum should be for special cases, not most of the world. The rest, let a Citizen house them and chaperone them until their case can be seen, if their chaperone doesn't know where they are, they get in trouble too. If you say "someone else should do it", it probably isn't very important to you.

Fictional example: Admiral Jarok surely needed asylum, as he was being chased down by two government warbirds worried he was going to defect, but Picard couldn't have protected him if there was a line of 10,000 romulans ahead of him just trying to game the system, and he was buried in asylum paperwork.

Good ending when it turned out all to be a Romulan trick, but some favors got called in from the the Klingons for backup
Anyone with common sense can tell you that the Romulan women & children probably aren't warrior spies. It's also been established that Picard has exacerbated a system that includes a farkload of unnecessary paperwork and legal hurdles.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

joker420: make me some tea: Y'all better vote these assholes out in 9 months.

LMAO the justices are not elected.


Of course now, however they were nominated and approved by people who won an election.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hachitori: FTA:

"Lawyers for the asylum seekers called the government's policy illegal and said that in the months that it has been in effect "reports of murder, rape, torture, kidnapping, and other violent assaults against returned asylum seekers have climbed."

Question:  Don't reports of "murder  rape, torture,  kidnapping, and other violent assaults" make it sound like there's good reason to keep this group out of the United States until we screen out the people who are doing the murdering, raping, torture, kidnapping and other violent assaults?

What is the benefit to letting them roam free inside the United States?


Avocados don't pick themselves.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hachitori: FTA:

"Lawyers for the asylum seekers called the government's policy illegal and said that in the months that it has been in effect "reports of murder, rape, torture, kidnapping, and other violent assaults against returned asylum seekers have climbed."

Question:  Don't reports of "murder  rape, torture,  kidnapping, and other violent assaults" make it sound like there's good reason to keep this group out of the United States until we screen out the people who are doing the murdering, raping, torture, kidnapping and other violent assaults?

What is the benefit to letting them roam free inside the United States?


Because study after study tells you that they're typically the victims, not the perpetrators. The other problem is that "we need to figure out who is who" is nebulous enough that border agents won't do anything to solve this. Trump promised a Muslim ban for the same reason and he's done fark-all to actually "investigate" anything. It sure as hell doesn't take 4 years to figure out that a toddler isn't a seasoned MS-13 enforcer.
 
Geralt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: FlyingBacon: Well... there's a reason for it. But you guys don't wanna hear it anyway.

I'm sure there's a great reason to leave kids in conditions that make ISIS prisoners flinch. Namely, Stephen Miller really hates Mexicans.


I don't doubt it, but a bit of irony they hate Mexicans but most of the asylum seekers are from Honduras.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Hachitori: FTA:

"Lawyers for the asylum seekers called the government's policy illegal and said that in the months that it has been in effect "reports of murder, rape, torture, kidnapping, and other violent assaults against returned asylum seekers have climbed."

Question:  Don't reports of "murder  rape, torture,  kidnapping, and other violent assaults" make it sound like there's good reason to keep this group out of the United States until we screen out the people who are doing the murdering, raping, torture, kidnapping and other violent assaults?

What is the benefit to letting them roam free inside the United States?

Avocados don't pick themselves.


Hello Human, step aside please. I said please human.
