This teacher is tired of your s**t
    Hero, Project management, Project, toxic seniors, group projects, Grade, classmates' hard work, group project, subreddit ProRevenge  
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I'm from a family of teachers, I loved this tale.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I had a few teachers like that back in the 70s while I was in school. And I thank them.
 
probesport
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
comedycentral.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"and the other kids were too nervous and scared to do something about it. So their teacher took action. "

I'm sorry? At what point is this the kid's farking job?!?!?!
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why do we always link to a clickbait article instead of directly to the reddit thread?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TL;DR
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
dick acted like a dick towards other dicks...good job, Teach

/couldn't make it through his blowing himself in the first couple of paragraphs
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was accused of racism constantly...

.
I'm sure there was no validity to any of those numerous claims.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This teacher sounds like a dick with a totalitarian streak, with a touch of narcissism on top.

This dude should not be a teacher. Tutor or private instructor maybe, but not a teacher. Of course, that wouldn't feed his power boner.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I was accused of racism constantly...

.
I'm sure there was no validity to any of those numerous claims.


Yeah, leading off with that was another big red flag.
 
Sentient
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: TL;DR


No kidding. I'm goofing off at work, not taking PTO.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is an awesome teacher and I wish she would've been around during my HS years.

She's tough but extremely fair.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rambino: This teacher sounds like a dick with a totalitarian streak, with a touch of narcissism on top.

This dude should not be a teacher. Tutor or private instructor maybe, but not a teacher. Of course, that wouldn't feed his power boner.


Are you Larry, Curly or Moe in this article?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sentient: abhorrent1: TL;DR

No kidding. I'm goofing off at work, not taking PTO.


Maybe he teaches creative writing.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TL:DR version - .... no, fark that. You lazy slackers need to go read it.

/of course, as with many things in life, those that most need to read/learn from it at the ones that are least likely to actually do so
//thanks Subby (of course now there's a small herd of concerned cats outside the reading room... "You ok man? You've been in there a LOT longer than usual...")
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirMadness: "and the other kids were too nervous and scared to do something about it. So their teacher took action. "

I'm sorry? At what point is this the kid's farking job?!?!?!


the point of the exercise is group participation. the students are supposed to interface with the weak link.
 
Intel154
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No heroes in that story
 
blasterz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here's the text-only original to deny ad revenue to the content thieves that made all the text into images.
 
Juc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What the hell are EPs and EKs?
 
akula
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Juc: What the hell are EPs and EKs?


Entitled Parent
Entitled Kid
 
NightSteel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Juc: What the hell are EPs and EKs?


Entitled parents and entitled kids.  Reddit lingo.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
TL-DR version: He sent them off on a boat that was supposed to be just a three hour tour but the boat crashed and stranded them on the island where they remain to this day, attempting to contact the outside world with coconut radios etc.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We had a principal at one of the local high schools, similar to the first one described.  He was all too eager to throw teachers under the bus.   We're pretty sure he was given a hit list from the superintendent, of veteran teachers who'd dared to stand up to central office stupidity. After a disastrous two years, the county is hemorrhaging teachers.  The popular high school band director quit to take a job teaching elementary school music two counties away.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rambino: This teacher sounds like a dick with a totalitarian streak, with a touch of narcissism on top.

This dude should not be a teacher. Tutor or private instructor maybe, but not a teacher. Of course, that wouldn't feed his power boner.


Sounded like a great teacher to me. You shouldn't have slacked off so much in their class.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rambino: This teacher sounds like a dick with a totalitarian streak, with a touch of narcissism on top.

This dude should not be a teacher. Tutor or private instructor maybe, but not a teacher. Of course, that wouldn't feed his power boner.


When is the last time you spent a week in a classroom full of teenagers?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Make school voluntary.  Problem solved.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rambino: This teacher sounds like a dick with a totalitarian streak, with a touch of narcissism on top.

This dude should not be a teacher. Tutor or private instructor maybe, but not a teacher. Of course, that wouldn't feed his power boner.



How's the vape shop going?
 
djloid2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This sounds like a bullshiat made up story. I've taught for over 20 years and of this person is a teacher they come across like an asshole. It's one thing to let kids fail on their own accord it's another thing to set them up.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

probesport: [comedycentral.mtvnimages.com image 850x478]


We're done here.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That was a long read but very much worth it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I skimmed the article... the elephant in the room is "why does a school with such an amazing electronic tracking system have a class that is all group projects, all the time?"  This reads like some sort of feel good teacherman hero story.

That said, I was the kid who did 3/4 of the work, and ended up with the B, because that's a lot of work.  Sometimes you'd get two kids in the group, who would do work, and we'd each hand in handwritten pages that had pretty much zero to do with each other. It was also back in the days before word processors and crap, and it wasn't like your parents were going to drive you across town to Debbie's house and back to compare notes. I also wouldn't hesitate to rat out the kids in the group who did nothing.  That gained me absolutely nothing, same grade for everyone, because the teachers didn't want to make a fuss.

I'm glad to hear that some schools at least have rubrics, and tracking and some sort of organizational component.  Back in the day, it was "write a report" with zero component of "this is how you share data with other students, and this is how to determine responsibilities, and time management, and all those other little things."
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And when he went home at night his fat and psychopathic wife would beat in within inches of his life.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was great.

If I smoked I'd be laying back having a cig after that excellent story.
 
beeztreezandthesieze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: dick acted like a dick towards other dicks...good job, Teach

/couldn't make it through his blowing himself in the first couple of paragraphs


So you never got to the good part
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: dick acted like a dick towards other dicks...good job, Teach

/couldn't make it through his blowing himself in the first couple of paragraphs


Teacher here, agreed.  Its called the job dude.
 
beeztreezandthesieze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rambino: This teacher sounds like a dick with a totalitarian streak, with a touch of narcissism on top.

This dude should not be a teacher. Tutor or private instructor maybe, but not a teacher. Of course, that wouldn't feed his power boner.


So you're one of the seniors?
 
beeztreezandthesieze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Intel154: No heroes in that story


Did you get your little feelings hurt?
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Read every single word...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beeztreezandthesieze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djloid2010: This sounds like a bullshiat made up story. I've taught for over 20 years and of this person is a teacher they come across like an asshole. It's one thing to let kids fail on their own accord it's another thing to set them up.


They set themselves up
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make school voluntary.  Problem solved.


And those not in school will be drafted into military service once they reach the appropriate age.
 
deadsanta
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's a great story... about a teacher who hates his career choice and takes it out on his students. Oh, not all of his students, just the ones he thinks are "bad", or rich, or entitled (or maybe black, at that first school).  We can all be glad that he just torments a few kids a year in his current job, instead of being, I dunno, a vindictive hospital administrator or something. It still must suck having your life ruined as a teenager by a guy who seems to really get off on it, because everyone knows selfish teens deserve to pay for their pettiness for the rest of their adult lives.

The sickness comes off this writing like a miasma, dude needs help.
 
ansius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, that wasn't just a wall of text, that was a wall of self-fellatio.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So... Two types of posters emerge in this thread. One says the man is a tyrant. A bully. A vicious Nazi who only got into teaching to shiat on children. The other applauds him. A damn good teacher who cares about his students. Perhaps they fondly remember a similar teacher from their own youth.

Not hard to guess what these two types were like in high school. I'm not talking about today; a classroom monster can become a captain of industry as easily as a teacher's pet could fall to ruin. But anyway, I find the juxtaposition amusing.
 
