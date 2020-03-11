 Skip to content
(DeadState)   Faith-healing service cancelled due to coronavirus fears. Jesus apparently unavailable for comment   (deadstate.org) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To most of us, this seems like a rather obvious tell, but the truth is that once you're in deep enough that "faith healing" services seem like a good idea, you're already capable of enough doublethink that a move like this probably won't cause you to bat an eye.

/ "Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God," and all that jazz
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jesus, that's funny.
 
gbv23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought James Randi debunked all that stuff?


/ right after he picked-up underage boys for sex, haw haw haw
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just have another faith healing meeting for the ones that got afflicted in the first meeting.  That's double the take, guys.
 
geduld
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump's Christian witch doctors are channeling Jesus.... MAKE TEH CORONAS GO AWAY1!!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone Renner that old magic card meme from fark's early days that is now banned because of its powers?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Faith healing?  Well, I'll be damned!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trump's Christian witch doctors are channeling Jesus.... MAKE TEH CORONAS GO AWAY1!!


His response:
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For fark's sake, don't laugh at these people.

Think about it: people who believe in bodily resurrection after death and eternity singing the praises of a God that sent most of humanity to eternal torment - which He defines as not being in His holy presence, the raging narssy - are doing something sensible and reality-centered.

DO NOT TEMPT THEM TO STOP. Praise them like Mommy and Daddy Trump praised Donnie when he finally learned to use the toilet in 1963.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shoulda prayed to Nurgle. Woulda been prudent.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Handling venomous snakes and letting them bite you kills coronavirus. The lamestream media won't tell you that.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
