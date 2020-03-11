 Skip to content
(Vox)   Viruses fear soap like an unarmed terrorist fears a helicopter full of Navy Seals. And for roughly the same reason   (vox.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because if you grab a SEAL in the shower it will be so slippery that it will slip out of your hands and fall on the floor, making you bend over?
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does this mean the virus is going to pose dead with a SEAL who will later be court martialed?
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
because your soap will be accused of war crimes?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So how does one cash in on this soap craze?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Got to find their faces first.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah we're gonna stop an airborne pathogen with a bar of Irish spring.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
brb taking the Tide pod challenge
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Viri?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So how does one cash in on this soap craze?



Do what Soapy Smith did:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soapy_S​m​ith#Prize_soap_racket

Prize soap racket
Smith's most well-known short con was a ploy the Denver newspapers dubbed the "prize soap racket."[7] Smith would setup a display case, piled with bars of soap, on a busy street corner. As he sold the bars of soap and spoke to a growing crowd of onlookers, he would wrap money-ranging from one to a hundred dollars-around a few select bars of soap. He then wrapped plain paper around all the bars so that the money was hidden.
He then made the appearance of mixing the money-wrapped "prize soap" in with the regular soap and sold the soap to the crowd for one dollar per bar. Then, a shill in the crowd would buy a bar, tear it open, and loudly proclaim that he had won some money, waving it around for all to see. The performance led to the sale of even more bars of soap. Midway through the sale, Smith would announce that the hundred-dollar bill still remained in the pile. He would then auction off the remaining soap bars to the highest bidders.[8] Through manipulation and sleight-of-hand, the only money "won" went to his shills.[9]
On one occasion, Smith was arrested by policeman John Holland for running his prize soap racket. While writing in the police logbook, Holland had forgotten Smith's first name and wrote "Soapy."[10] The sobriquet stuck, and he became known as "Soapy Smith."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They just lay around all day doing fark all?
sealstop.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
because they get in your butt?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oh geese, never mind, booobies got it
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Yeah we're gonna stop an airborne pathogen with a bar of Irish spring.


You can if do that.   You see someone coughing, stuff a bar of Irish Spring in their gob.  That'll stop the virus from propagating.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Because their efficacy will be blatantly overstated in a real crisis? 

Or does soap just get better book deals?
 
