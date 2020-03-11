 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA) Telling the police that you love them and trying to kiss them is apparently frowned upon. Who knew?
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When they say "don't stand so close to me," they really mean it.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife says this rule does not apply to the firefighters at our local station.

The judge still won't rescind the restraining order.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well kissing against your will is considered assault.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shaffer reportedly tried to kiss the troopers multiple times before he was forcibly placed in the bed and began to struggle with the troopers,
 
the_peddler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's how you get your little bottle of love potion number nine broken, I've heard.
 
Earl Green
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And tomorrow when Sonny and Cher sing from his alarm clock, no one else will have any knowledge of his behavior.
 
skinink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did Joe Namath leave the house again?
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
METHAMPHETAMINE!!!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anybody familiar with the song "Love Potion No. 9" knows that cops don't like kissy-kissy types unless they are whores and giving freebies to the cops professionally.

Everything I know I learned by listening to the lyrics. Spoils more great tunes that way, but you do learn a lot.
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remember if you're being pulled over, quickly don a surgical mask and cough a lot.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: When they say "don't stand so close to me," they really mean it.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You're supposed to kiss their asses in a figurative fashion, not literally

/Most of the time
 
probesport
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: When they say "don't stand so close to me," they really mean it.


When I was a youth, I always heard this as 'don't snazzle close to me'
 
King Something
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
