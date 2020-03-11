 Skip to content
(Greenwood Index-Journal)   Man gives blurry, Loch Ness Monster-esque photo to media, immediately admits it's a fake   (indexjournal.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He soon had his answer: It was a log.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The county owns the lake. Yeah, let them clean it up.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Gr​e​enwood_(South_Carolina)
 
