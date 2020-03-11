 Skip to content
(Herald Journal News)   Not The Onion: School bus to house black history museum for Utah   (hjnews.com) divider line
    Murica, African American, black railroad workers, Utah State Railroad Museum, Black people, Lex Scott, black history, new Black Cultural Center, Black Lives Matter  
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole school bus or just the back?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OutKast - Rosa Parks (Official Video)
Youtube drsQLEU0N1Y
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It used to be in a mini-van.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"He said it would mean a lot to the black community in Utah, and reflecting the state's diversity could make it more welcoming."

Unfortunately, a lack of black history museums reflects the state's diversity perfectly.

/94% white is a *kind* of diversity, right?
//in their defense, Utah is unwelcoming to everyone, not just black people
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To be fair, that's leaving a lot of room for expansion in Utah...
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are there enough in Utah to even fill a school bus?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
History of African Americans in Utah:
* 1989: A family of African Americans was seen transferring at the Greyhound station on their way to Los Angeles

And that concludes this episode of History of African Americans in Utah.
 
