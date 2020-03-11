|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Kentuckians and their peculiar hoarding priorities
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-03-11 12:46:29 PM (7 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
200 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 1:09 PM (4 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share: more»
Share this link:
Article Comments close
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone. If you've got a bit of time and the slightest inclination, today would be a great time to sign up for TotalFark and/or BareFark. It's possible the bottom's about to drop out of the advertising market, and it hasn't been all that great this year up to this point even before pandemics and primaries and what have you. $5 a month is all it takes to carry Fark through damn near anything - that's how we survived the 2008 downturn after all. You guys are great like that.
Also, if anyone needs a care package, let me know - I went shopping over the weekend, and although my local store here in Kentucky is completely sold out of Peeps, Arby's fries, and only Prego spaghetti sauce for some reason, the store seems to have plenty of everything else including pallets of toilet paper stacked to the roof. I described the trip in detail on this week's Fark and Schnitt podcast, along with possibly the weirdest follow-up to that William Shatner divorce story I told a couple weeks back.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
WoolyManwich shared a phrase that can be said during adult sexytimes or at a job interview
Barfmaker restated what got a teacher who resembles a Dr. Seuss character arrested
thehobbes knew who Kelly Ripa was taking her fashion cues from
I_Am_Weasel sang of a vegan who ordered a vegan burger from KFC
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse defended the term "demisexual"
brap expected demisexual to have a different meaning
parasol revealed how people who attended an event with a person who was supposed to be quarantined will be compensated
AlwaysRightBoy had a reason to take the risk of taking a cruise soon
rohar explained how things are different in Seattle when it gets to the point where we're resorting to cannibalism
ralphjr found someone who disagrees with Franklin Graham saying a Bible making it through a tornado is a "miracle"
Smart:
Snatch Bandergrip noticed that children are in a no-win situation these days
GanjSmokr commented on an airline passenger's reaction to having his laptop broken when the seat in front of him reclined
Circusdog320 figured out the thing that really ruined taking cruises
sithon named more people who can't receive Communion
Drew shared a story about finding out Rashida Jones is a Farker
Gyrfalcon pointed out how a principal's rule that girls can't decline when boys ask them to dance harms students
YouPeopleAreCrazy gave examples to show that the '70s weren't the only tragic fashion years
pkjun went into detail about how ridiculous a vegan KFC customer was
Glorious Golden Ass came up with a strange rule for airline passengers
RoyFokker'sGhost's Irish Catholic great-grandfather built a school for his new community
CSB Sunday Morning: How did that get there? A time when something unlikely turned up somewhere unlikely
Smart: darkhorse23 lost and found a favorite barrette
Smart honorable mention: bamnuke unexpectedly came into some family money
Funny: Ker_Thwap got the gift that keeps on giving
Funny honorable mention: ingo accidentally discovered this one weird trick for entertaining a pack of dogs, and also posted a followup
Another Funny honorable mention: vudukungfu encountered a real-life riddle
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening (if you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies).
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: reagabeast made a comment that, interestingly, at least 18 TotalFarkers knew to be true
Funny: Shostie had a plan for dealing with someone who makes "moist slippy-slappy sounds" while eating
Funny: olapbill advised anyone who's planning on visiting a club where patrons engage in adult activities
Funny: flucto has an interesting Amazon purchase history
Funny: ytterbium knew what to do if you get lucky for the first time in eight years
Smart: Dance Party asked for a button that we already have
Funny: leeksfromchichis explained what TikTok is
Politics Funny:
Pocket Ninja pointed out that young Bernie Sanders supporters showed their support the most effective way
cranked explained why Donald Trump seemed uncaring when told that the family of a boy who was carried by a tornado died
propasaurus defended the "face lift tape" photographed peeking out from under his hair
Martian_Astronomer told a tale that explains why some people have such a strong aversion to Hillary Clinton
imauniter shared some fightin' words from China
Politics Smart:
mrshowrules had a job in mind for Elizabeth Warren
stan unusual requested some information from Bernie Bros
Dewey Fidalgo found out why Trump tweeted an advertisement for a Mexican restaurant in Arizona
propasaurus brought up a reason to vote for Joe Biden instead of Trump
Benevolent Misanthrope had a plan for Pete Buttigieg
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
hail2daking shared a photo of the elusive kimono dragon
Yammering_Splat_Vector advertised a disaster movie that will give you insomnia
hail2daking proved that some birds team up for their mating dance
Yammering_Splat_Vector demonstrated the purpose of the Big Dipper
hail2daking showed us an documentary about fighting off a coronavirus in the '80s
PhotoshopCrazy found an explorer getting to know the locals
I_Am_Weasel revealed the fact that we're actually all living in a giant shopping cart
Cosmix raised the question of who is scarier, the clown or the women who are walking on a wall
RedZoneTuba brought in an expert to work this machine
hail2daking changed ice to icing
Farktography:
CiliarySpasm won Farktography Contest No. 774: "Tools of the Trade 2" with an interest in making plans
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz, but with no one making the 1000 club. Pity, too, we have hand sanitizer and lots of toilet paper. Denjiro came out on top with 925, followed by dionysusaur right behind in second with 924 and Seussie in third with 922. runwiz made fourth with 912, and bradley547 took fifth with 910.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over a stabbing rampage in Bristol, England. Only 25% of quiztakers knew that a man had donned a pair of roller skates to speed his transition from victim to victim. Luckily, he was caught and the victims will survive, but I can't wait to hear what nickname he gets in prison. I being Britain, I'm sure he'll likely get an ASBO about using personal transportation with wheels for a while as well.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over the man who played as goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes on February 22. 91% of quiztakers knew that the NHL has weird rules about backup goalies - the home team has to make sure someone is available who is not signed to any NHL team, and that person can be claimed by either team if both of their goalies are injured. That's how a 42-year-old zamboni driver found himself with six saves and the win - and got to make the late-night talk show rounds as good publicity for the NHL.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over the Monkeyface Prickleback. 56% of quiztakers knew that this was an unusual species of fish that lived solely off of algae. Since algae is easy to farm, so are the fish - and being vegetarian fish, they have a very mild taste. This could be the fish that helps return our seas to sustainability. I'm thinking they need a catchier name, though - I'm having a hard time envisioning this recommendation from a snooty French waiter.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was over Jif peanut butter and their intentionally misspelled label. 95% of quiztakers knew that choosy Moms choose educational stuff for their kids, and knew that you can buy a limited-edition Gif peanut butter jar to help remind you how to say the name of the animated image format. No word on if you had to click it to play.
Congratulations to the winners, and since you're in self-imposed Quarantine, be sure to check out this week's Quiz.
2020 Fark Fiction Anthology Submission Information (brought to you by toraque)
It's here!
The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology is now open for submissions! We're looking for the best short fiction up to 10,000 words in any of the following genres:
- Fantasy
- Science Fiction
- Humor
- Horror
- Mystery/Suspense/Thriller
As always, entries will be judged by our crack team of editors and Farkers, and the best submissions will be published in paperback and Kindle e-book editions! Best of all, all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so it's all for a good cause!
Have a story to tell? Want to show your fellow Farkers your literary genius? Send us what you've got!
The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology Official Entry And Submissions Page
You can see what your fellow Farkers have come up with over the previous four years right here!
Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
· · ·
7 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 7 of 7 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
In Other Media
|