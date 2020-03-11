 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stat News)   The World Health Organization on COVID-19: Everybody pandemic   (statnews.com) divider line
88
    More: News  
•       •       •

1242 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 12:37 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



88 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is anyone surprised that this hit the pandemic mark?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now the WHO is a liberal hoax against the president
 
logieal [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED
 
houwangmagic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guys I am starting to think there might be something to this disease.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pandemic, not to be confused with a McPanda:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's just a UN world government hoax sheeple! They want to sterelize all of you and kill humanity! They want to take our guns and end borders and have a world government!

/this is what trumpers believe
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We have a meeting in an hour or so, I am praying that they authorize working from home.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The WHO won't get fooled again
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Now the WHO is a liberal hoax against the president


Orange Man BAD!

/eyeroll
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Orange Farkwad will soon announce during a press conference that nobody even knew what a pandemic was until now, and express his utter lack of awareness about the implications thereof.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No.

Gonna wash my hands and go about my business.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So what happens with that pandemic money thing that was making the rounds now?

Oh... https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne​w​s/425m-in-world-bank-catastrophe-bonds​-set-to-default-if-coronavirus-declare​d-a-pandemic-by-june

HAHA!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pandamic is the cutest way to die

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dibs on the chick in the lab coat.

/save us, frat bro in a tie!  Maybe you can tell the black guy in the hard hat what to do.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i2.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Now the WHO is a liberal hoax against the president


Less of a liberal hoax and more of a dipshiat organization that's beholden to China.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [memecrunch.com image 407x500]


That didn't work out so well for him.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

meat0918: So what happens with that pandemic money thing that was making the rounds now?

Oh... https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/new​s/425m-in-world-bank-catastrophe-bonds​-set-to-default-if-coronavirus-declare​d-a-pandemic-by-june

HAHA!


HA! I forgot about those!

It's good that there will be some money set aside for those who actually need the help.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But it's a buying opportunity in the market! Look at everything on sale!
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Uzzah: [Fark user image 850x1129]
Dibs on the chick in the lab coat.

/save us, frat bro in a tie!  Maybe you can tell the black guy in the hard hat what to do.


Hey, I have that 'Pandemic' game at home. Guess I'll have to dust it off & play it this weekend.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So was it the headsup about the pandemic, or the heads up about the dailybeast story that House GOP had been briefed about how bad it was in January and downplayed it, that Trump had Azar and Redfield leave the hearing?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: elvisaintdead: [memecrunch.com image 407x500]

That didn't work out so well for him.


yes.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"alarming levels of inaction"

Why didn't they add "... especially in the United States" since that's most likely what they were referring to
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thehobbes: So was it the headsup about the pandemic, or the heads up about the dailybeast story that House GOP had been briefed about how bad it was in January and downplayed it, that Trump had Azar and Redfield leave the hearing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not the follow-up to Mambo #5 as I had wanted, but it'll do.
 
HempHead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: We have a meeting in an hour or so, I am praying that they authorize working from home.


Good luck.

My company is forcing everyone to come into our open plan office to be infected.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So now 9 of 10 FARK headlines for the next several months are going to be about the Corona virus.   Be nice if it returned to its 'Not News ' roots
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thehobbes: So was it the headsup about the pandemic, or the heads up about the dailybeast story that House GOP had been briefed about how bad it was in January and downplayed it, that Trump had Azar and Redfield leave the hearing?


That's the least shocking thing I have heard all day.
 
Tea_tempest_Cup
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As it turns out taking the stance "We'll wait until it's a big problem to take drastic measures against it" hasn't worked anywhere where that has been applied and now it's everyone's problem.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uzzah: [Fark user image 850x1129]
Dibs on the chick in the lab coat.

/save us, frat bro in a tie!  Maybe you can tell the black guy in the hard hat what to do.


It's a pretty fun game.  Not to get all hipstery, but Mrs 316 and I got it a few months ago.  Before anyone even knew about COVID 19.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: So now 9 of 10 FARK headlines for the next several months are going to be about the Corona virus.   Be nice if it returned to its 'Not News ' roots


Well this is kinda important. But you do you.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: So now 9 of 10 FARK headlines for the next several months are going to be about the Corona virus.   Be nice if it returned to its 'Not News ' roots


We've found the real coronavirus victim. Guy who wants more not news.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

not enough beer: ObscureNameHere: So now 9 of 10 FARK headlines for the next several months are going to be about the Corona virus.   Be nice if it returned to its 'Not News ' roots

Well this is kinda important. But you do you.


The point:   .


You

If one is relying on FARK for all of their Real News updates then perhaps one should step away from the keyboard for a while.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Is anyone surprised that this hit the pandemic mark?


Only Mr. Fake News and his ilk
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: But it's a buying opportunity in the market! Look at everything on sale!


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HempHead: TheSteelCricket: We have a meeting in an hour or so, I am praying that they authorize working from home.

Good luck.

My company is forcing everyone to come into our open plan office to be infected.


Not saying you haven't looked into options, is there any chance you can legally tell them GFY as you cough up a lung? Do you have enough influence to convince everyone suddenly on self-quarantine?

If there is anything to gain from this pandemic, it's enabling employees to push back against employers.
 
Tman144
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Now the WHO is a liberal hoax against the president

Less of a liberal hoax and more of a dipshiat organization that's beholden to China.


This partisan BS from you isn't helping.
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How many pandemics are we dealing with now? If you go by the numbers, which is always the best way to go, there are plenty of pandemics going around.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But...but this will hurt trumpy's poll numbers!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alert me when it gets to Everybody Wang Chung threat level.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But did Madagascar SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING?

If not, we're all good, right?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tman144: Frank N Stein: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Now the WHO is a liberal hoax against the president

Less of a liberal hoax and more of a dipshiat organization that's beholden to China.

This partisan BS from you isn't helping.


How is that partisan?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

browneye: No.

Gonna wash my hands and go about my business.


Washing your hands doesnt stop you from catching it. The virus stays in the air for 30 minutes. If you take public transportation and there one person infected and he cough... well good luck.

Just before getting off the metro, someone infected cough without a mask, then you take the same metro and breath the infected air in, tadaaaaaaa. You didnt see anyone cough but you still cough it.
 
phenn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Same fine group of folks who decided this tweet was a good use of time?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.