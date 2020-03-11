 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Typhoid Matlock   (msn.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1831 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Mar 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coughing in the Temple gets no kicks from little boys
Would rather infect those with hairs of grey
Or maybe his respiration sounds like an aqualung
He wheezes through the service as they pray
Typhoid Matlock finds it hard to clear his lungs
He'll go to religious service even though he knows it's wrong
He's a rich man lawyer so you know that he's headstrong
He's the Index Case of New York, helps COVID move along
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now I'm just a simple Space Chicken..."
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An attorney huh?

Guess they Better Call Saul!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is SportsCenter - Handshakes
Youtube WtkN5GKde4Q
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friggin Giuliani.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once it hits Lakewood NJ is when it's time to panic. We all had our MMR vaccine for the outbreak but there isn't any protection from this.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People at work were saying anyone living in a 1 mile radius of this place is required to stay in their homes for 14 days.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And this is a lawyer. Imagine what people in other jobs could do.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So then they have to hire a lawyer to sue this lawyer, but that lawyer spreads the virus, so the new victims have to hire another lawyer to sue the other lawyer, and now we should just kill all the lawyers.
/trademark, William Shakespeare
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"true geographic cluster"...f*ck.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: People at work were saying anyone living in a 1 mile radius of this place is required to stay in their homes for 14 days.


1 mile radius. That guy must have some sneeze.
 
jefferator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NY?  Must be fake news.

/s
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That poor bastard is going to feel like shiat if anybody dies cuz he had no clue he was spreading it around. :/ He's got to already feel awful especially about the neighbor getting sick for trying to help him.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: That poor bastard is going to feel like shiat if anybody dies cuz he had no clue he was spreading it around. :/ He's got to already feel awful especially about the neighbor getting sick for trying to help him.


Well that and the fact he's fighting the virus.  I hear it feels bad, man.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: That poor bastard is going to feel like shiat if anybody dies cuz he had no clue he was spreading it around. :/ He's got to already feel awful especially about the neighbor getting sick for trying to help him.


Well he's a lawyer, so probably not.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just a bad cold
 
bdub77
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Once it hits Lakewood NJ is when it's time to panic. We all had our MMR vaccine for the outbreak but there isn't any protection from this.


I think that's NJ's motto: "There's no protection, so prepare for it."
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: That poor bastard is going to feel like shiat if anybody dies cuz he had no clue he was spreading it around. :/ He's got to already feel awful especially about the neighbor getting sick for trying to help him.


When you're sick, stay at home.  Moral of the story
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"50 years old" equals "Matlock" now?

Damn!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bhcompy: ByOwlLight: That poor bastard is going to feel like shiat if anybody dies cuz he had no clue he was spreading it around. :/ He's got to already feel awful especially about the neighbor getting sick for trying to help him.

When you're sick, stay at home.  Moral of the story


"When you're sick, (AND NOT POOR) stay at home (THAT YOU OWN).
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bhcompy: ByOwlLight: That poor bastard is going to feel like shiat if anybody dies cuz he had no clue he was spreading it around. :/ He's got to already feel awful especially about the neighbor getting sick for trying to help him.

When you're sick, stay at home.  Moral of the story


The problem with this is the long incubation period. People could be out spreading it for weeks not knowing they have it.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think there are plenty of people walking around who have it.
Do they know how this particular person got it?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.