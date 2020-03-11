 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The Edge observation deck at Hudson Yards in NYC officially opens to the public. Now you can release your vertigo on the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere   (newyorkyimby.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Manhattan, New York City, Edge observation deck, Empire State Building, redesigned visitor flow, public-facing component of the Hudson Yards, 100th floor ofKohn Pedersen Fox, third-tallest completed building  
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me while I projectile vomit all this COV19 onto the sheeple below.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Base jump in 3, 2....
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still won't have found that which I'll've been looking.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MmmCrime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
9 feet higher than the CN Tower SkyTerrace.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not what vertigo is, Subby.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're open!"
COVID
"We're closed!"
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave David Evans alone, hasn't he suffered enough by being on stage with Bono?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not until Costco gets some more toilet paper.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image 640x428]


sportshub.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MmmCrime: 9 feet higher than the CN Tower SkyTerrace.


Who cares? Willis Tower glass platform is 1,353 feet in the air. Bother me not with this balcony a mere 1131 ft up.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hudson Yards Video Game
Youtube ZeQMxy-Uf3M
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I plan to go up there with Mrs. Chronic at some point. The building is a thirty-second walk from here. (I'm at 55 Hudson Yards.)
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I want to go to the crime ridden city of NYC, pay most likely a whopping amount of money to
see the tops of a bunch of buildings especially after the story has all the photos of what you can see?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hahahaha how quaint

https://www.cntower.ca/en-ca/plan-you​r​-visit/attractions/edgewalk/edgewalk-o​verview.html
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of been done before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: MmmCrime: 9 feet higher than the CN Tower SkyTerrace.

Who cares? Willis Tower glass platform is 1,353 feet in the air. Bother me not with this balcony a mere 1131 ft up.


The glass floors freak me the fark out
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I plan to go up there with Mrs. Chronic at some point. The building is a thirty-second walk from here. (I'm at 55 Hudson Yards.)


We park the ferry boat at Pier 79 for layover a lot and walk the Hundson Yards all the time. I'm checking it out next week!
 
Luse
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: hahahaha how quaint

https://www.cntower.ca/en-ca/plan-your​-visit/attractions/edgewalk/edgewalk-o​verview.html


Ok, that's kind of cool.
 
Usernate
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Man just the photos get my anxiety going. Seems awesome though and I hope more weird architecture like this becomes popular.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I plan to go up there with Mrs. Chronic at some point. The building is a thirty-second walk from here. (I'm at 55 Hudson Yards.)


"I'm a billionaire!" - The Simpsons
Youtube K_Gu9FIp1JU
 
silverjets
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh look it's a balcony.
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just curious - They call this the "highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere" at 1,100 feet over the streets of Manhattan

In Arizona there is the Skywalk at Eagle Point that is cantilevered 4,000 feet over the Grand Canyon.

Why is the AZ one not the highest observation point?
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ride Lets You Lean Out Over 1,000 Feet Above Chicago
Youtube -_zXTJ_0wog


The Tilt at the John Hancock Center in Chicago
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nope and Nope.  I dont even like the glass walls on the Jinga tower in front of it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Negative, Ghostrider.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Edge is made of 15 sections that were preassembled in Italy

Nope. I owned a Fiat once.

Once.
 
GungFu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maddy & Arnold skywalking at the Macau Tower
Youtube RzlXNV5-tUE

Thought about trying this with the gf once - but it wouldn't have been a pretty sight since she and I are shiat scared of heights. I imagine puddles of pee along the deck. Anyway, we got there pretty late, and it was getting dark. So, we ecaped death that day.

I see little kids do it and I feel such a wimp
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OMG I wish I could have a cigar out there.. That's fantastic..
 
TempsSontFous [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had a hard enough time at the CN Tower. Had to crawl on my belly to look down through the floor window. Immediately backed away!

Funny, though, that the taller the roller coaster, the more I love it.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure looks flat to me.  Case closed.
 
Invincible
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MmmCrime: 9 feet higher than the CN Tower SkyTerrace.


Thank you, saved me some googling.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: hahahaha how quaint

https://www.cntower.ca/en-ca/plan-your​-visit/attractions/edgewalk/edgewalk-o​verview.html


did that.  a lot of fun but instead of being able to walk around freely you're tethered to two wrist thick ropes at chest and back while dressed in a prison jump suit.  Union Station was open to the underground during my walk so we could see the extra 50m below ground to those tracks and the dome was open at Skydome (er Rogers Centre)
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-_zXTJ_0​wog]

The Tilt at the John Hancock Center in Chicago


that's a ride?!?  it was a box cantilevered out the side of the building and you got a better view of the city from the other windows around that floor!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I really don't think I could walk out on that thing, and I like observation decks in buildings.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Y'all knock yourselves out with that.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh. I'm over it.
 
MmmCrime [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TempsSontFous: I had a hard enough time at the CN Tower. Had to crawl on my belly to look down through the floor window. Immediately backed away!

Funny, though, that the taller the roller coaster, the more I love it.


My wife freaked out when the attendant pointed out to her she was standing on the glass panel in the elevator.

Once up to the platform (After a pretty good dinner at their 360 restaurant), we took our then 1 1/2 year old over to the glass floor to see what she thought. She just stood on the glass and looked down, didnt think otherwise. My irrational brain briefly was able to be calmed by my rational brain, and I walked out onto the glass, and sat on it for a picture.

For anyone visiting Toronto, I'd say the CN Tower is worth it. And consider having a meal at the restaurant. It's only I think $25 more american, and the food is pretty good.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am not afraid of heights. However, I am terrified of the abrupt stop at the end of the fall.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
my favorite ride...

The Insanity, top of the Stratosphere, Las Vegas NV.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raygundan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: Just curious - They call this the "highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere" at 1,100 feet over the streets of Manhattan

In Arizona there is the Skywalk at Eagle Point that is cantilevered 4,000 feet over the Grand Canyon.

Why is the AZ one not the highest observation point?


I was wondering the same thing.
 
