(I Heart Radio)   Young boy gets left behind after class trip. A story just like the movie Home Alone. Only Kevin is now three, and "home" is a RODEO   (wsrz.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Teacher, Education, Kelsey Williams, School, field trip, Texas mother, English-language films, three-year-old son  
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Speaking of Rodeo news, they're expected to announce the full shutdown of it at 12:00PM CST. That's pretty major for the city.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rodeolone
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Okay, I can see leaving a kid somewhere. I mean, mistakes happen. I'd be mad, extremely.  But mistakes DO happen. But when you don't tell the parent you temporarily lost their kid? Ewww that's not so good.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: The school did not say anything to Williams when she picker up her son.

Not sure if that's a typo or if the article is being written in the Houston dialect.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's ok.  This ain't his first rodeo.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Speaking of Rodeo news, they're expected to announce the full shutdown of it at 12:00PM CST. That's pretty major for the city.


Source? Season ticket holder here...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Okay, I can see leaving a kid somewhere. I mean, mistakes happen. I'd be mad, extremely.  But mistakes DO happen. But when you don't tell the parent you temporarily lost their kid? Ewww that's not so good.


If the parents don't find out, there's no problem, right?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Ocho: scottydoesntknow: Speaking of Rodeo news, they're expected to announce the full shutdown of it at 12:00PM CST. That's pretty major for the city.

Source? Season ticket holder here...


https://m.chron.com/news/houston-texa​s​/houston/article/houston-rodeo-shut-do​wn-coronavirus-concerns-15123010.php
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So is this the TX version of being taken by the circus?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Turnip_the_radio: Okay, I can see leaving a kid somewhere. I mean, mistakes happen. I'd be mad, extremely.  But mistakes DO happen. But when you don't tell the parent you temporarily lost their kid? Ewww that's not so good.



We left my nephew two years ago at an aunt's place. She left the house too. So he was home aloned. It was a two mini van situation, everyone thought he was in the other car. Poor kiddo was in his first trip to ye olde country, eight, doesn't speak Spanish. Fortunately, he got scared, walked out of the apartment and it was the ground floor and the front desk guy realized he was left behind, even though they couldn't communicate clearly. So he called upstairs to the top floor of the building where another aunt lives and she told us what happened. So she took him upstairs until we could come back and get the little guy... and that's when my upstairs uncle decided to have what we thought was a heart attack and passed out. So the poor kiddo and my aunt are in the middle of this, he doesn't speak Spanish, she doesn't speak English. She asks for a glass of water, he brings her a pillow. Ambulance shows up. Turns out it wasn't a heart attack but an stomach ulcer acting up. Poor little guy kept a stiff upper lip through it all. Now I always check for him when we got all the little nephews and cousins around to make sure we don't leave him again. Once it's a silly story but if we leave him behind again a couple more times it's a story for his future therapist.
 
