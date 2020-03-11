 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Think wearing gloves will reduce your risk of catching coronavirus? It will, if by "reduce" you really mean "increase"
40
    Ironic, Hygiene, Dr Simran Deo, Washing, WASH, mucus droplets, Coronavirus cases, produce water, Dr Deo  
•       •       •

40 Comments
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well so much for that idea.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stupid article is stupid. There's a reason they're called disposable gloves.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I won't pick my nose UNLESS I'm wearing nitrile gloves.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

browneye: Well so much for that idea.


It's The Mirror. Gloves might not actually exist.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"While gloves can protect your hands from coming into contact with these droplets, they will still remain on the surface of the gloves and may even last there for longer if they are not washed frequently, leading to an increased risk of catching the virus by touching your face or food with your gloves, as well as the risk of passing it on to others."

Well, duh.
I don't think anyone puts on the gloves because they think they touch their faces while wearing them.  It's so you can just chuck 'em out instead of washing your hands, THEN you can touch your face.  Like when you cut hot peppers.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm using this pandemic as an excuse to ditch the CTA blue line and take my bike to work.
 
Esroc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think it's become pretty clear that you're going to get infected no matter what you do. Stay home, watch TV. Congrats on the sudden weight loss. Hope you don't die.

Don't know what everyone's all in a tizzy about. "Bring on the meteor! We need a new plague! Let's just burn it all down!" everyone says and has been saying the past four years or so. Then as soon as it happens everyone gets their panties in a twist. I for one hope it kills me because I can't call in dead to work again without an actual certificate this time.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Poor glove usage habits can increase your chances of catching covid-19.
Swimming in raw sewage can increase your chances of ecoli infections.

Ric Romero, reporting.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
New business idea. You know how Motorcycle and open cockpit race car drivers wear those tear-offs on their helmets to keep their visor clean? Someone needs to invent those for your hands.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to challenge other members of the landed gentry to duels without a glove?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They would have to be medical quality gloves (latex) rather than dish-washing gloves or common knitted or leather gloves, I would think. And disposable. It would be costly keeping enough gloves for the duration and they would be contaminated waste even if effective. Hospitals have bins for all this kind of stuff and dispose of it as hazardous waste. Not for amateurs and duffers.

Washing your hands properly is the most effective barrier to contamination and also soap is the most effective way of removing and even destroying viruses. Keep it simple, stupid.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's the Mirror. I now doubt the existence of gloves.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Put on a pair to go into the supermarket. Throw them away when you leave. Sanitize your hands in the car. Sanitize with wipes or wash what you bought when you get home. Shop less.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brantgoose: They would have to be medical quality gloves (latex) rather than dish-washing gloves or common knitted or leather gloves, I would think. And disposable. It would be costly keeping enough gloves for the duration and they would be contaminated waste even if effective. Hospitals have bins for all this kind of stuff and dispose of it as hazardous waste. Not for amateurs and duffers.

Washing your hands properly is the most effective barrier to contamination and also soap is the most effective way of removing and even destroying viruses. Keep it simple, stupid.


Nitrile is better, and has a reduced risk of allergies.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have some masks to wear once I get sick or the virus is detected in this city or area. They vary from N-95 medical quality masks to common disposable paper masks of little value except for cleaning where there is a lot of dust or powder.

I think I will wear the stupid masks to reassure people if I get a cold or flu. They won't prevent contagion but they will reduce the spray of particles and help people feel safer. The placibo effect can be mighty powerful. From a distance they look good, but are useless in close quarters, so it's best to use them up before the virus appears.

I hope fresh supplies become available because I was sensible and didn't hoard before everybody else got them.

The local drugstore seems to have no masks and no Purel at the moment. It has some liquid soap but I have lots of soap in bars and for washing dishes.  Fortunately, there is only one death in Canada at the moment and it is about 7,000 miles away in BC, an elderly man over 80. Canada seems to be doing well at the moment. I hope the virus stays the Hell away from my elderly relatives, especially my Mother, who has comorbid factors and is surrounded by people worse off than she is.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm suddenly reminded of that scene in Fight Club where Brad Pitt jumps on the mob guy and starts coughing and spitting blood all over him, screaming 'you don't know where I've been Lou! You don't know where I've been!'
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: brantgoose: They would have to be medical quality gloves (latex) rather than dish-washing gloves or common knitted or leather gloves, I would think. And disposable. It would be costly keeping enough gloves for the duration and they would be contaminated waste even if effective. Hospitals have bins for all this kind of stuff and dispose of it as hazardous waste. Not for amateurs and duffers.

Washing your hands properly is the most effective barrier to contamination and also soap is the most effective way of removing and even destroying viruses. Keep it simple, stupid.

Nitrile is better, and has a reduced risk of allergies.


Is Nitrile the N in N-95?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'm suddenly reminded of that scene in Fight Club where Brad Pitt jumps on the mob guy and starts coughing and spitting blood all over him, screaming 'you don't know where I've been Lou! You don't know where I've been!'


I had no idea that movie was so funny.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this like the fact park rangers are more likely to be struck by lightning because they're in the environment for it more often than anyone else?  People who regularly wear disposable gloves will be more likely to be exposed to the virus?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let's crank up the fear a wee bit more:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know that white powder in latex gloves?

That's right.
Coronavirus.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: "While gloves can protect your hands from coming into contact with these droplets, they will still remain on the surface of the gloves and may even last there for longer if they are not washed frequently, leading to an increased risk of catching the virus by touching your face or food with your gloves, as well as the risk of passing it on to others."

Well, duh.
I don't think anyone puts on the gloves because they think they touch their faces while wearing them.  It's so you can just chuck 'em out instead of washing your hands, THEN you can touch your face.  Like when you cut hot peppers.


I used to be a paramedic. Not sure if it's because of that time or because I always did it but I am hyper aware of my hands when they have the Nitrile gloves on them. Like insanely aware.

Hard to forget
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gnosis301: How am I supposed to challenge other members of the landed gentry to duels without a glove?


Duelling is OK during the plague, but you should not have an audience. Just the principals and the seconds. If somebody is trying to sell sugary treats or meat on a stick, you are doing it wrong.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: "While gloves can protect your hands from coming into contact with these droplets, they will still remain on the surface of the gloves and may even last there for longer if they are not washed frequently, leading to an increased risk of catching the virus by touching your face or food with your gloves, as well as the risk of passing it on to others."

Well, duh.
I don't think anyone puts on the gloves because they think they touch their faces while wearing them.  It's so you can just chuck 'em out instead of washing your hands, THEN you can touch your face.  Like when you cut hot peppers.


Agreed. The point is a bright blue glove will help you break the habit of unconsciously touching your face.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gloves are a bad idea because people are dumb.

I saw a guy on the subway wearing nitrile gloves and holding his phone in his gloved hand...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Subtonic: I'm suddenly reminded of that scene in Fight Club where Brad Pitt jumps on the mob guy and starts coughing and spitting blood all over him, screaming 'you don't know where I've been Lou! You don't know where I've been!'

I had no idea that movie was so funny.


And it gets funnier, every time I see it!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LindenFark: Agreed. The point is a bright blue glove will help you break the habit of unconsciously touching your face.


Cut off your hands, problem solved. If you're interested, I got a guy...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've started taking a clorox wipe with me to the market to clean the basket/cart handles and to wipe fingers after opening doors to get at chilled/frozen items. It might be too little too late but at least it keeps me mindful of what exactly I have to interact with in order to get some groceries.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brantgoose: rebelyell2006: brantgoose: They would have to be medical quality gloves (latex) rather than dish-washing gloves or common knitted or leather gloves, I would think. And disposable. It would be costly keeping enough gloves for the duration and they would be contaminated waste even if effective. Hospitals have bins for all this kind of stuff and dispose of it as hazardous waste. Not for amateurs and duffers.

Washing your hands properly is the most effective barrier to contamination and also soap is the most effective way of removing and even destroying viruses. Keep it simple, stupid.

Nitrile is better, and has a reduced risk of allergies.

Is Nitrile the N in N-95?


Nitrile is a type of artificial rubber.  It is good for handling artifacts, good for basic chemical protections.  And hospitals and clinics will use it because of random latex allergies.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can wear vinyl/rubber gloves and wash your hands, while wearing the gloves the exact same way you wash your hands...only with gloves on you can use much hotter water and stronger cleaners.

Stupidity is a vector
 
adj_m
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who the fark touches their face or their food with gloves on?

I have a nice pair of winter gloves that I'm always happy to have when riding the subway, and I'd touch my face with them about as soon as I'd lick a handrail.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: brantgoose: They would have to be medical quality gloves (latex) rather than dish-washing gloves or common knitted or leather gloves, I would think. And disposable. It would be costly keeping enough gloves for the duration and they would be contaminated waste even if effective. Hospitals have bins for all this kind of stuff and dispose of it as hazardous waste. Not for amateurs and duffers.

Washing your hands properly is the most effective barrier to contamination and also soap is the most effective way of removing and even destroying viruses. Keep it simple, stupid.

Nitrile is better, and has a reduced risk of allergies.


I SWTG I exude something that makes nitrile degrade. The number of gloves I've had break or tear when in the cleanroom is insane.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: LindenFark: Agreed. The point is a bright blue glove will help you break the habit of unconsciously touching your face.

Cut off your hands, problem solved. If you're interested, I got a guy...


How many total fark would that cost me?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Felgraf: rebelyell2006: brantgoose: They would have to be medical quality gloves (latex) rather than dish-washing gloves or common knitted or leather gloves, I would think. And disposable. It would be costly keeping enough gloves for the duration and they would be contaminated waste even if effective. Hospitals have bins for all this kind of stuff and dispose of it as hazardous waste. Not for amateurs and duffers.

Washing your hands properly is the most effective barrier to contamination and also soap is the most effective way of removing and even destroying viruses. Keep it simple, stupid.

Nitrile is better, and has a reduced risk of allergies.

I SWTG I exude something that makes nitrile degrade. The number of gloves I've had break or tear when in the cleanroom is insane.


I usually break one per box.  You need to talk to your purchasing officer about quality control.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wear gloves, wash them or throw them in the trash.

There ya go
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Rev. Skarekroe: "While gloves can protect your hands from coming into contact with these droplets, they will still remain on the surface of the gloves and may even last there for longer if they are not washed frequently, leading to an increased risk of catching the virus by touching your face or food with your gloves, as well as the risk of passing it on to others."

Well, duh.
I don't think anyone puts on the gloves because they think they touch their faces while wearing them.  It's so you can just chuck 'em out instead of washing your hands, THEN you can touch your face.  Like when you cut hot peppers.

I used to be a paramedic. Not sure if it's because of that time or because I always did it but I am hyper aware of my hands when they have the Nitrile gloves on them. Like insanely aware.

Hard to forget


I walk like an old movies gunslinger while wearing gloves at work, and sometimes double and triple glove in case I contaminate my hands so I don't have to go through the whole hand hygiene thing again if i'm pressed for time, just carefully remove the outer glove and voila.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

browneye: Well so much for that idea.


Gloves, like masks can work to contain the virus as well. My husband has a job working with the public and I don't. If/when he gets it, I plan to wear gloves and a mask when I go out to get supplies in case I'm carrying.
 
rogue49
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One thing I've learned
Given the chance, people will be stupid
So stating the obvious is necessary
Repeat repeat repeat
And they'll still do it
Some to be skeptical
Some for spite

Hell, even in the middle of this, I saw a guy walk straight out after taking a piss
Another washed his hands completely...then use it bare to open the heavy exit door
A scientist from NASA told a person just wear masks just to make him feel comfortable.
A doctor said, it's nothing to worry about I just hate all this hoarding of medical supplies and looting medical centers (a bit self-centered are ya?). Duh, don't loot or horde...but you should worry some.

It's this type of idiocy that's making this event a Darwin Award extravaganza
Oh you may not die, just feel like death.
1 of 5 of ya...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: "While gloves can protect your hands from coming into contact with these droplets, they will still remain on the surface of the gloves and may even last there for longer if they are not washed frequently, leading to an increased risk of catching the virus by touching your face or food with your gloves, as well as the risk of passing it on to others."

Well, duh.
I don't think anyone puts on the gloves because they think they touch their faces while wearing them.  It's so you can just chuck 'em out instead of washing your hands, THEN you can touch your face.  Like when you cut hot peppers.


I learned that the hard way, except it was my penis.
 
