Chinese officials say they'll have coronavirus vaccine ready by April for emergency situations and clinical trials. You go first
53
    Interesting, Epidemiology, Medicine, Infectious disease, Health care, Biotechnology, Vaccination, vaccine ready next month, Clinical trial  
•       •       •

Diogenes
1 hour ago  
Lead injections will really cut down on the number of COVID-19 deaths.
 
Bootleg
1 hour ago  
What happened to that doctor and her team that injected their vaccine a week or so ago?
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
Red Dawn - Clip 07 - 600 Million Chinamen
Youtube yIMH50X0F-4
 
blatz514
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
1 hour ago  

Bootleg: What happened to that doctor and her team that injected their vaccine a week or so ago?


cdn.onebauer.mediaView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
1 hour ago  
Sure, Yan.
 
Flakeloaf
1 hour ago  
Q: "Does practising Falun Gong protect you from Covid-19?"

A: "Well, not directly."
 
EasyWind
1 hour ago  
Virus will be gone by April, orange POTUS out front should've told ya.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
April 1st?
 
buravirgil
1 hour ago  
The early bird may catch the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese...and all; 
You may not get to go last.
 
TomFooolery
1 hour ago  
Guaranteed to be as safe as drywall.
 
Algebrat
1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. The Hopkins COVID tracker just added a line for "occupied Palestinian territory".

Good.
 
Warthog
1 hour ago  
Leaked reports of compulsory testing on Uighurs in the Xinjiang reeducation cities to start popping up in 3...2...
 
BorgiaGinz
1 hour ago  
Sooner or later this is all going to end up with zombies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
shastacola
1 hour ago  
I hope this is true.
 
Marine1
1 hour ago  
These are the same assholes who denied Wuhan Coronavirus could transmit human-to-human for a week, wasting precious time and allowing the disease to break out of Hubei.

Why should I believe anything they say?
 
PC LOAD LETTER
1 hour ago  
Yeah, anything can be ready by April if you forgo human trials. Hard to do long-term studies without a time machine. Proper trials take THREE YEARS. The times they go less than that is when there's a vaccine similar to an existing vaccine and there is a body of evidence that the vaccines are previously safe and that the differences are not important for safety, namely like the way they rush the flu vaccine out to market because they already are basing it on previous flu vaccines. This is a completely novel vaccine. It will give all the anti-vax assholes validity when it causes problems.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  
No, that seems about right. We've already sequenced the virus and identified targets for a vaccine. I completely believe China and other countries having vaccines ready for test in April, heck, people have been saying that since late January.

The problem is first testing, then production. Testing has to do two things: prove that the vaccine won't harm you, and prove that it's actually effective. Last year's flu season was a nightmare in the US because a strain that wasn't in the vaccine became prominent. We need to make sure this works before cranking out a few billion doses.

Then, of course, there's the matter of making a few billion doses.

That's why everyone's saying it won't be generally available until next year. But should testing go well, limited quantities will be available much sooner, and need to go straight to healthcare providers so they can both help the sick and not transmit the damn thing themselves.
 
Diogenes
1 hour ago  

Marine1: These are the same assholes who denied Wuhan Coronavirus could transmit human-to-human for a week, wasting precious time and allowing the disease to break out of Hubei.

Why should I believe anything they say?


Also, as reported by the NY Post.
 
Huggermugger
1 hour ago  
Creating potential vaccines isn't the most time-consuming part of the process, that is the clinical trial testing, which must be performed in several stages - safety, then efficacy.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
1 hour ago  
Make the antivaxers try it out. If it kills them, good we don't need your ass around anyway.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Yeah, anything can be ready by April if you forgo human trials. Hard to do long-term studies without a time machine


Smarted, but what I really want to say is I wonder how many people know where your username comes from?
 
ketkarsa
1 hour ago  
The CDC's numbers for U.S. cases jumped 45% from yesterday to today, 647 to 938.  Buckle up, tweeps, we're in for a wild ride.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
1 hour ago  
"What's in it?"
"Um, er,,. mostly melamine."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The CDC's numbers for U.S. cases jumped 45% from yesterday to today, 647 to 938.  Buckle up, tweeps, we're in for a wild ride.


"Okay, Donnie Boy: time to Haggle!" -- Winnie the Xi
 
BafflerMeal
1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The CDC's numbers for U.S. cases jumped 45% from yesterday to today, 647 to 938.  Buckle up, tweeps, we're in for a wild ride.


From a federal contact, but now has been leaked so here you go:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
1 hour ago  
This is fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meez
1 hour ago  

Warthog: Leaked reports of compulsory testing on Uighurs in the Xinjiang reeducation cities to start popping up in 3...2...


Yep , no clinical trials needed when you have political prisnoners in labor camps to test on so this should go quickly actually.
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  
This is how we finally get what we waited for all these years : a zombie apocalypse.
 
Diogenes
1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The CDC's numbers for U.S. cases jumped 45% from yesterday to today, 647 to 938.  Buckle up, tweeps, we're in for a wild ride.


I don't want to diminish anything, but if they truly are rolling out more kits and testing, I would expect the number to jump.  It's just revealing infections that were already there.

Which in its own way is pretty farking scary.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The CDC's numbers for U.S. cases jumped 45% from yesterday to today, 647 to 938.  Buckle up, tweeps, we're in for a wild ride.


Did you see the bit about the CDC ordering Washington State to STOP testing?

I honestly believe China more than I believe the CDC right now (and it's not the scientists that are the problem, it's the Trumpanzees running the show.)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
59 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: ketkarsa: The CDC's numbers for U.S. cases jumped 45% from yesterday to today, 647 to 938.  Buckle up, tweeps, we're in for a wild ride.

From a federal contact, but now has been leaked so here you go:

[Fark user image 425x238]


I'd quibble with those numbers (I think the CFR is a bit higher and the community attack rate closer to 60%) but that's quibbling. Those are useful numbers to work off of, and if you understand what they mean, well, excuse me I'm going to freak out in the corner for a couple of minutes.

Then I'll be fine. This isn't DOOOOM but it is not good news.
 
BafflerMeal
48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: BafflerMeal: ketkarsa: The CDC's numbers for U.S. cases jumped 45% from yesterday to today, 647 to 938.  Buckle up, tweeps, we're in for a wild ride.

From a federal contact, but now has been leaked so here you go:

[Fark user image 425x238]

I'd quibble with those numbers (I think the CFR is a bit higher and the community attack rate closer to 60%) but that's quibbling. Those are useful numbers to work off of, and if you understand what they mean, well, excuse me I'm going to freak out in the corner for a couple of minutes.

Then I'll be fine. This isn't DOOOOM but it is not good news.


We're about London in our masks feeling like the beginning of "Contagion".
 
thehobbes
47 minutes ago  
They farking knew and did nothing.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/most-am​e​ricans-will-likely-be-exposed-to-coron​avirus-republicans-told?ref=home
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
45 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: CDC ordering Washington State to STOP testing


Dafuq?? To control the narrative, or for some actual medical reason?
 
Kick The Chair
45 minutes ago  
Finally, the RAPTURE!
 
lolmao500
45 minutes ago  
Theres two strains of the virus... so this fake vaccine is for which strain? I mean, if you gotta lie, make sure at least its believable.
 
rikkards_alt
45 minutes ago  
Talking to my mom who is on the left coast supposedly UBC has had some progress with something and may be ready for release in 3-4 months. Course she is 75 and may be latching onto rumours for wishful thinking.

Ottawa just got our first confirmed case today it is a woman who visited Austria. Didn't know it transmitted from kangaroos.
 
JAYoung
43 minutes ago  
Time to give Thalidomide a second chance.
 
KC Dutchman
41 minutes ago  
No worries, Comrade Prisoner! Either way, your sentence will be greatly reduced!
 
ObscureNameHere
40 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Time to give Thalidomide a second chance.


Hands up on who thinks that's a good idea...

/oh wait...
 
Diogenes
38 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Time to give Thalidomide a second chance.


Fun fact:  It was already given one. They use it some cancer treatment regimens.
 
Ivo Shandor
36 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Time to give Thalidomide a second chance.


https://www.webmd.com/drugs/2/drug-16​3​89/thalidomide-oral/details
 
stuffy
29 minutes ago  
You will be cured or else.
 
LesserEvil
29 minutes ago  
Narrator, 3 months from now: In fact, the vaccine was really just the virus and the shots spread the disease even more
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
23 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: JAYoung: Time to give Thalidomide a second chance.

Hands up on who thinks that's a good idea...

/oh wait...


If you're not pregnant? It's proven to be useful against a number of things.
 
EL EM
20 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "What's in it?"
"Um, er,,. mostly melamine."


Gall bladders. The rarer the animal, the more effective it is.
 
WhiskeySticks
16 minutes ago  
Years ago, I remember an old guy at the VFW telling me to never trust the Chinese. Or was it the Japanese...or the Koreans? Can't remember, but he did have an Asian wife.
 
T Baggins
9 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: CDC ordering Washington State to STOP testing

Dafuq?? To control the narrative, or for some actual medical reason?


Not all testing was halted. A particular lab in Washington was ordered to stop testing. They're a research lab, not a clinical lab, and were ordered to stop until they become certified as a clinical lab, which is expected to take a few weeks. That was reported yesterday in the NY Times' 'It's Just Everywhere Already': How Delays in Testing Set Back the U.S. Coronavirus Response.

The decision doesn't seem intended to control the narrative; it was explained as a no-exceptions interpretation of existing regulations, which were intended to ensure the highest testing standards. Researchers feel that the rules are inappropriate in an emergency, and that their widespread uncertified testing would be useful in providing estimates of what percent of the local population has the virus over time, which would be the first in the US. Right now we're not testing 99.9996% of the population, allow testing on only a very specific subset of people who show symptoms of the disease, and even most of those aren't being tested due to various bottlenecks and bureaucratic/logistical hurdles. UW's certified lab said they're only testing 500 samples a day, but have the capacity to test 1000, with one of the typical problems being transporting samples to the lab, which I'm guessing means there must be further rules that make transportation a serious bottleneck.

The article gives the impression that testing for the virus is relatively easy, but in the US, it's expensive and takes time to ramp up capacity due to strict federal regulations. That explains why other countries were able to quickly and cheaply test so many more people than the US can after two months.
 
